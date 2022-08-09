Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Why didn’t Bo Nickal earn UFC contract? Dana White explains...
Three-time NCAA Division I National Champion and American Top Team (ATT) wrestling coach Bo Nickal made his highly-anticipated mixed martial arts (MMA) debut as part of Dana White’s weekly “Contender Series” program last night (Tues., Aug. 9, 2022) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Michael Bisping sends a cautionary message to Bo Nickal: “Slow your roll a little bit, buddy”
Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has sent a word of warning to Bo Nickal following his Contender Series win. Throughout the course of his time in mixed martial arts, Michael Bisping has seen pretty much everything there is to see. From dramatic knockouts to huge upsets and beyond, ‘The Count’ is better equipped than most to comment on what’s going on in the sport.
Dana White Reveals Mike Tyson Phone Call That Prompted His Cancellation Of Lucrative Hulu Deal
UFC president Dana White won’t put his friendship with Mike Tyson in jeopardy over a deal with Hulu. The UFC president was recently interviewed after an episode of Dana White’s Contender Series this week. During the interview, White was asked about a situation involving him, Hulu, and his...
UFC middleweight Uriah Hall announces his immediate retirement from MMA
UFC middleweight Uriah Hall has announced his immediate retirement from MMA. Uriah Hall, 38, (17-11 MMA) has competed 19 times under the UFC banner and was a perennial contender in the middleweight division. ‘Primetime’ is coming off two losses in a row, to Andre Minuz (23-4 MMA) at UFC 276...
Dana White Talks Fighter Pay And The ‘Ungodly’ Amount Offered To Fedor Emelianenko For Brock Lesnar Fight
Dana White has been running the UFC for a long time. He is widely thought of as one of the best promoters ever but that does not come without criticism. Most of the heat that White takes from fans is about fight matchups or fighter pay. Recently the amount of money in which fighters are paid has become a hot button issue amongst fans, media, and the fighters themselves. Despite all the critics White stands firm that the UFC is paying fighters exactly what they are worth and that they make good money.
Boxing Scene
MMA Icon, Bellator Female Champ Cris Cyborg To Make Pro Boxing Debut 9/25
Cris Cyborg’s career crossover from the cage to the ring is complete. The iconic mixed martial artist and current Bellator female featherweight champion will be making her pro boxing debut on Sept. 25 when she takes on Simone Silva in a homecoming fight in Curitiba, Brazil, she announced Wednesday.
mmanews.com
White Names UFC Fighter Who Could Match Conor McGregor’s Impact
Dana White has identified one UFC fighter who could someday match Conor McGregor‘s impact on the sport of MMA. When it comes to star power, no one in MMA comes close to Conor McGregor. McGregor has become a household name, an Irish icon, and a pop-culture figure every bit as a sports one. Further evidence of this could be found by McGregor’s recent casting in the upcoming remake of the 1989 Hollywood classic Road House.
CBS Sports
UFC 278 -- Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 : Fight card, odds, rumors, date, location, complete guide
UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman looks to continue his run of dominance in the 170-pound division when he defends his title against Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 278. The event takes place Aug. 20 from Vivant Arena in Salt Lake City. Usman and Edwards both bring lengthy...
Jiri Prochazka-Glover Teixeira Rematch Scheduled For UFC 282 In December
One of the best fights of 2022 is expected to get an immediate sequel. MMA Fighting's Guilherme Cruz reported on Thursday that UFC light heavyweight champion, Jiri Prochazka and former champ, Glover Teixeira have verbally agreed to a rematch at a yet-to-be-announced UFC 282 event on December 10, but the promotion has yet to officially confirm anything regarding the booking or event. The pair's first meeting at UFC 275 back in June ended up being a fight of the year candidate with Prochazka ultimately defeating Teixeira via a fifth-round submission win.
Molly McCann booked to fight Erin Blanchfield at UFC 281 in New York
For her next fight, Molly McCann will cross the pond and land in The Big Apple. McCann has been booked against surging prospect Erin Blanchfield in a women’s flyweight bout set for UFC 281 on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Blanchfield announced the booking Thursday on her Instagram account. The UFC has not yet made a formal announcement of the matchup, but MMA Junkie confirmed with an additional person who asked to remain anonymous.
MMAmania.com
UFC San Diego predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Vera vs. Cruz
Bantamweight contention is on the line in San Diego, Calif., this Saturday (Aug. 13, 2022) when Marlon Vera puts his three-fight win streak on the line against division legend, Dominick Cruz, inside Pechanga Arena. The co-feature sees fast-rising Featherweight, David Onama, take on fellow brawling enthusiast, Nate Landwehr, while Devin Clark attempts to shut down Contender Series graduate, Azamat Murzakanov, at 205 pounds.
Bo Nickal dominates UFC debut in Dana White’s Contender Series
Bo Nickal wasn’t getting paid by the hour on the Dana White Contender Series and because of that he made quick work of his opponent. Zach Borrego was undefeated in his MMA career just as Bo Nickal was in his, however the difference in skill level was a world’s difference. Nickal, who was 1-0 as a professional heading into tonight, started the bout going for a quick takedown. He got Borrego down and went for a quick neck crank but he fought out of it and got back to the feet. Nickal went for another quick takedown against the cage and...
MMA Fighting
Cris Cyborg will face Simone Silva in professional boxing debut next month
Cris Cyborg will finally get the chance to realize a lifelong dream when she competes in professional boxing for the first time in September. The reigning Bellator featherweight champion announced the news on The MMA Hour on Wednesday. Cyborg will face off with Simone Silva in the main event of...
MMAmania.com
Alexander Volkanovski doubles down on UFC 280 backup role: ‘No one will take the opportunity from me’
Alexander Volkanovski wants his shot at becoming the next Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion so badly, that he is willing to fly to Abu Dhabi to be the backup at UFC 280 on Oct. 22, 2022. Islam Makhachev and former 155-pound champion, Charles Oliveira are set to headline the...
