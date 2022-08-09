ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MMAmania.com

Why didn’t Bo Nickal earn UFC contract? Dana White explains...

Three-time NCAA Division I National Champion and American Top Team (ATT) wrestling coach Bo Nickal made his highly-anticipated mixed martial arts (MMA) debut as part of Dana White’s weekly “Contender Series” program last night (Tues., Aug. 9, 2022) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping sends a cautionary message to Bo Nickal: “Slow your roll a little bit, buddy”

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has sent a word of warning to Bo Nickal following his Contender Series win. Throughout the course of his time in mixed martial arts, Michael Bisping has seen pretty much everything there is to see. From dramatic knockouts to huge upsets and beyond, ‘The Count’ is better equipped than most to comment on what’s going on in the sport.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
MiddleEasy

Dana White Talks Fighter Pay And The ‘Ungodly’ Amount Offered To Fedor Emelianenko For Brock Lesnar Fight

Dana White has been running the UFC for a long time. He is widely thought of as one of the best promoters ever but that does not come without criticism. Most of the heat that White takes from fans is about fight matchups or fighter pay. Recently the amount of money in which fighters are paid has become a hot button issue amongst fans, media, and the fighters themselves. Despite all the critics White stands firm that the UFC is paying fighters exactly what they are worth and that they make good money.
UFC
Boxing Scene

MMA Icon, Bellator Female Champ Cris Cyborg To Make Pro Boxing Debut 9/25

Cris Cyborg’s career crossover from the cage to the ring is complete. The iconic mixed martial artist and current Bellator female featherweight champion will be making her pro boxing debut on Sept. 25 when she takes on Simone Silva in a homecoming fight in Curitiba, Brazil, she announced Wednesday.
SPORTS
mmanews.com

White Names UFC Fighter Who Could Match Conor McGregor’s Impact

Dana White has identified one UFC fighter who could someday match Conor McGregor‘s impact on the sport of MMA. When it comes to star power, no one in MMA comes close to Conor McGregor. McGregor has become a household name, an Irish icon, and a pop-culture figure every bit as a sports one. Further evidence of this could be found by McGregor’s recent casting in the upcoming remake of the 1989 Hollywood classic Road House.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Jorge Masvidal
Person
Bo Nickal
Fightful

Jiri Prochazka-Glover Teixeira Rematch Scheduled For UFC 282 In December

One of the best fights of 2022 is expected to get an immediate sequel. MMA Fighting's Guilherme Cruz reported on Thursday that UFC light heavyweight champion, Jiri Prochazka and former champ, Glover Teixeira have verbally agreed to a rematch at a yet-to-be-announced UFC 282 event on December 10, but the promotion has yet to officially confirm anything regarding the booking or event. The pair's first meeting at UFC 275 back in June ended up being a fight of the year candidate with Prochazka ultimately defeating Teixeira via a fifth-round submission win.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Molly McCann booked to fight Erin Blanchfield at UFC 281 in New York

For her next fight, Molly McCann will cross the pond and land in The Big Apple. McCann has been booked against surging prospect Erin Blanchfield in a women’s flyweight bout set for UFC 281 on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Blanchfield announced the booking Thursday on her Instagram account. The UFC has not yet made a formal announcement of the matchup, but MMA Junkie confirmed with an additional person who asked to remain anonymous.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMAmania.com

UFC San Diego predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Vera vs. Cruz

Bantamweight contention is on the line in San Diego, Calif., this Saturday (Aug. 13, 2022) when Marlon Vera puts his three-fight win streak on the line against division legend, Dominick Cruz, inside Pechanga Arena. The co-feature sees fast-rising Featherweight, David Onama, take on fellow brawling enthusiast, Nate Landwehr, while Devin Clark attempts to shut down Contender Series graduate, Azamat Murzakanov, at 205 pounds.
SAN DIEGO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bo Nickal dominates UFC debut in Dana White’s Contender Series

Bo Nickal wasn’t getting paid by the hour on the Dana White Contender Series and because of that he made quick work of his opponent. Zach Borrego was undefeated in his MMA career just as Bo Nickal was in his, however the difference in skill level was a world’s difference. Nickal, who was 1-0 as a professional heading into tonight, started the bout going for a quick takedown. He got Borrego down and went for a quick neck crank but he fought out of it and got back to the feet. Nickal went for another quick takedown against the cage and...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Combat#Mma#American Top Team

Comments / 0

Community Policy