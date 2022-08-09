Read full article on original website
Google launches a major change to Gmail
Google has redesigned its entire Gmail website.The company is now rolling out a new experience that links up Meet, Chat, and Spaces - its messaging, video, and group conversation features - into the main Gmail client.It also launches Google’s ‘Material You’ design feature that makes the compose button a squared rectangle and adding a new shade to the compose button, side panel and emails that have been read.Material You is coming for every user, while the new integrated view — which has the side panel with Mail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet icons — is rolling out to everyone who enabled...
komando.com
Delete these 36 infected Android apps from your phone now
It seems we can’t go a week without a bunch of malicious apps being discovered in the Google Play Store. Google recently took down a whopping 52 apps capable of intercepting passwords, stealing Facebook credentials and taking screenshots of private conversations. Tap or click here to ensure you don’t have any installed on your phone.
Google just banned 52 malware Android apps from the Play store, you should delete them now
For as many people as it employs, Google can’t stop every malicious app from sneaking its way onto Google Play. That’s why security researchers are such a hugely valuable resource. For example, earlier this week, the cloud security company Zscaler revealed that Google recently banned a whopping 52 malware-laced Android apps from the store.
You Can Now Edit And Delete Messages On iPhone: Here's How
Apple's latest iOS 16 update (still in Beta when this article is published) now lets iPhone users edit and delete messages in a jiffy. In May, we reported that Apple may be introducing some welcomed improvements to the iPhone's lock screen. In a press release, Apple described iOS 16 as a "big release" that "will change the way you experience iPhone." Among the notable changes include a better-personalized lock screen, new Mail app upgrades, Live Text support for videos, and a more seamless CarPlay app optimized for multiple vehicle displays.
ohmymag.co.uk
Delete now!: Millions of Android devices infected with bug that drains your account
Google has by far some of the strict security policies, but hackers still manage to find ways to sneak in malware that are costly to users. In a latest investigation, it was discovered that some 28 apps laced with dangerous malware were in the Google Play Store. Millions of people have already downloaded these apps. Read on to know if you have any of these money-draining apps.
The Verge
How to start experimenting with Google Lens
This morning, I was idly looking through my Twitter feed and came across a thread discussing Starbucks’ recent hiring of a former Pinkerton intelligence analyst, which led to a discussion of the history of the Pinkertons as strikebreakers, which led to a 19th-century illustration of a crowd of women confronting uniformed men with guns. Curious as to the source of the illustration, I aimed my Pixel 6 phone at it and tapped on the Google Lens icon on the right side of my homepage’s Google search field.
The Windows Club
Best Niche Search Engines to find content not available on Google Search
If you want to find something that is very specific, then we suggest taking advantage of niche search engines that were designed for such things. Now, because they focus on a particular topic, for example, coding, one should be able to find relevant content more so than when Google or Bing are used.
Team Whistle leans in on Shorts Remix feature, YouTube's latest update for Shorts
Team Whistle, a sports and entertainment media company, is flexing their creative talents once again. This time, it's with the recently launched YouTube Shorts "Remix" feature, the platform's latest update and amplification for Shorts. In a collective effort across the organization to utilize and celebrate the feature, Whistle orchestrated content...
digg.com
IOS Privacy: Instagram And Facebook Can Track Anything You Do On Any Website In Their In-App Browser
The iOS Instagram and Facebook app render all third party links and ads within their app using a custom in-app browser. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting...
The Verge
Google launches new website for kids learning to read
Google has released a browser version of its “Read Along” Android app. The website, while still in beta, is up and running now. The site includes hundreds of illustrated stories at a few different reading levels. Once kids select a story, they start reading into their device’s microphone. Words are highlighted in blue after they’ve read them, and mispronounced words are underlined in red; click an underlined word, and a virtual assistant, Diya, will pronounce it for you.
Android warning for all users – 13 ‘phone breaking’ spam apps to delete now
A CYBERSECURITY team has flagged a baker's dozen worth of malicious apps in the Google Play Store, putting Android users everywhere at risk. The malicious apps have been downloaded by millions of unsuspecting users. Cybersecurity analysts at McAfee published a blog explaining the threat of HiddenAds, a new strain of...
Facebook and Instagram are having a 'midlife crisis': Here are the ways Meta's companies have borrowed from competitors over the years
Mark Zuckerberg's company will likely take from the same playbook it's used in the past when it comes to competing with younger competitors: borrowing features from TikTok and other new social apps.
makeuseof.com
Google Keep vs. Microsoft OneNote: Which Is Better?
Google and Microsoft are the two biggest office suite providers around. Although they're known for their basic office apps—word processor, presentation, and spreadsheet—they also have other offerings. One such offering is their note-taking app. Google has Keep while Microsoft has OneNote. Let's compare the two and see which...
ZDNet
Google: Blame Apple for blurry photos and broken smartphone group chat
Google has launched a social media campaign that attempts to shame Apple into adopting RCS for Messages. RCS is the successor to SMS and MMS on Android but it's unlikely Apple will adopt it in iOS. Google has launched the "Get the Message" campaign on its Android website, replete with...
PC Magazine
Google's 'Read Along' Learning Tool Now Available on the Web
Google is rolling out its Read Along learning tool for the web. The app, which is supposed to help children learn how to read, has been exclusive to Android since it was released in India in 2019. (It was called Bolo at the time; Google changed the name for its global launch in 2020.) Now it'll finally be available to kids without Android devices.
knowtechie.com
How to edit iMessages in iOS 16
When iOS 16 arrives this fall, iMessage users will get another handy feature. That’s the ability to edit away typos after you’ve sent your message. Pretty neat, right?. That means an end to regretting how you phrased things. Or to embarrassing emoji slips when you tapped your most-used (and potentially rude) emoji instead of the gentle smile.
Google blames Apple for texting being broken
Apple has broken texting, Google has said.The Android maker has proposed a number of changes that need to come to the iPhone, to allow devices on different operating systems text each other more seamlessly.Google has been accusing Apple of having ruined texting for some time. When their two devices text each other, the messages lack a number of rich features, such as typing indicators or read receipts, and functioning group chats.It has argued that a fix would be for Apple to integrate the new RCS standard into its Messages app. That is a successor to SMS that delivers texts in...
Spotify Launches Its Own Concert Ticket-Selling Platform
Yet another company has entered the ticket-selling market — the massive streaming platform Spotify, which has just launched its own Spotify Tickets website to sell concert and event tickets directly to their listeners, rather than redirecting them to other vendors such as Ticketmaster. "Your destination for live events by...
Google Meet adds live sharing for Spotify songs, YouTube videos and games
Google Meet is introducing a new feature that allows users to watch YouTube videos or listen to Spotify songs with other call participants.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Spotify Tickets rollout lets concertgoers buy passes for live gigs
Hello, Minnesota! We’re back with another City Spotlight on September 7, where all eyes are on Minneapolis. Burnsy wrote up a teaser of the event for you. Because you read this newsletter and we love you, you can sign up completely for free here. Okay, we’ll be honest; it’s free for everyone. But you do read Daily Crunch, and we do love you. So we’ve got that going for us, like the big happy family we are. — Christine and Haje.
