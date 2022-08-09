ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Point, NC

Comments / 0

Related
carolinacoastonline.com

Joe Ann Berman, 78; private service

Joe Ann Berman, 78, of Cedar Point, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at her home. Her family will celebrate her life privately. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
CEDAR POINT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Joseph Hardison Jr., 78; service September 17

Joseph Bryan Hardison Jr., 78, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his home. A celebration of Joseph’s life will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Morehead City Waterfront. Joseph was born on March 19, 1944, in Arapahoe, North Carolina,...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - August 9, 10 & 11

Joseph Bryan Hardison Jr., 78, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his home. A celebration of Joseph’s life will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Morehead City Waterfront. Joseph was born on March 19, 1944, in Arapahoe, North Carolina, to the late Joseph and Eula Hardison.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Tyler Weeks, 30; service August 14

Tyler Nathan Weeks, 30, of Morehead City, passed away August 8, 2022, at his home. His memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, August 14, at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Tyler was born on December 26, 1991, in...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cedar Point, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Ted Lewis, 73; incomplete

Ted Lewis, 73, of Atlantic Beach, died Monday, August 8, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Walter Guthrie, 66; service August 13

Walter Maurice Guthrie "Mossy Cat", 66, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, surrounded by his family. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Harkers Island Methodist Church at 2 o'clock, and visitation is from 1 to 2 o'clock. Mossy was born May 28, 1956, in...
HARKERS ISLAND, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Mary Farmer, 98; service August 20

Mary Farmer, 98, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Cherry Point Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Steve Epperson and Rev. Rick Smith. Entombment will follow at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10a.m. to 11a.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Cherry Point Baptist Church. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through their obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Walter Guthrie, 66; incomplete

Walter Guthrie, 66, of Marshallberg, died Monday, August 8, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
MARSHALLBERG, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorials#Marine Corps
carolinacoastonline.com

Anne Pittman, 83; incomplete

Anne Pittman, 83, of Atlantic, died Monday, August 8, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living in Morehead City, NC. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
ATLANTIC, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Nelda Creech, 69; service August 14

Nelda Braxton Creech, 69, of Newport, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Her Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, August 14, at First Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Elisha Bryan Sr., 90; service August 12

Elisha Lewis Bryan, Sr was born August 16, 1931, to Robert Emmet Bryan and Marjorie Lewis Bryan at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Goldsboro, NC. After a long and productive life, he peacefully passed away in the presence of his children on August 8, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center, New Bern, NC.
GOLDSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
carolinacoastonline.com

Crews battling wildfire in Holly Ridge, more than 1,000 acres charred

HOLLY RIDGE - Crews are on the scene of a wildfire in rural Pender County Wednesday afternoon. According to a news release from Pender County, Pender County Emergency Management is assisting the North Carolina Forest Service in battling a 150-acre wildfire in the Holly Shelter Game Lands. The Holly Shelter...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

EDITORIAL: Naming Down East creeks a fitting memorial of lives

It is often difficult to find an appropriate and refined way to create a lasting monument or memorial for those we honor and cherish, so it was fitting that several creeks in the Atlantic community were recently named for the six Down East residents who died in a February plane crash off Core Banks.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Families receive free school supplies during Stuff the Bus

— Robin Blasiman of Beaufort, a mother of two, waited in a long line Wednesday to receive free school supplies for her children during the Stuff the Bus distribution at Parkview Baptist Church. GALLERY: Families receive free school supplies during Stuff the Bus. “I’ve been here since 4:30 a.m.,” she...
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Emerald Isle board backs conservation, not development, in McLean-Spell Park

EMERALD ISLE — All five Emerald Isle commissioners expressed support Tuesday night for maintaining 30-acre McLean-Spell Park in its current state: dense maritime forest with walking trails. Commissioners spoke after Town Manager Matt Zapp presented the results of a month-long online survey that showed an overwhelming majority of respondents...
EMERALD ISLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy