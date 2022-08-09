Read full article on original website
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Joe Ann Berman, 78; private service
Joe Ann Berman, 78, of Cedar Point, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at her home. Her family will celebrate her life privately. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Joseph Hardison Jr., 78; service September 17
Joseph Bryan Hardison Jr., 78, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his home. A celebration of Joseph’s life will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Morehead City Waterfront. Joseph was born on March 19, 1944, in Arapahoe, North Carolina,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - August 9, 10 & 11
Joseph Bryan Hardison Jr., 78, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his home. A celebration of Joseph’s life will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Morehead City Waterfront. Joseph was born on March 19, 1944, in Arapahoe, North Carolina, to the late Joseph and Eula Hardison.
carolinacoastonline.com
Tyler Weeks, 30; service August 14
Tyler Nathan Weeks, 30, of Morehead City, passed away August 8, 2022, at his home. His memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, August 14, at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Tyler was born on December 26, 1991, in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
carolinacoastonline.com
Ted Lewis, 73; incomplete
Ted Lewis, 73, of Atlantic Beach, died Monday, August 8, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Walter Guthrie, 66; service August 13
Walter Maurice Guthrie "Mossy Cat", 66, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, surrounded by his family. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Harkers Island Methodist Church at 2 o'clock, and visitation is from 1 to 2 o'clock. Mossy was born May 28, 1956, in...
carolinacoastonline.com
Mary Farmer, 98; service August 20
Mary Farmer, 98, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Cherry Point Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Steve Epperson and Rev. Rick Smith. Entombment will follow at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10a.m. to 11a.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Cherry Point Baptist Church. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through their obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
carolinacoastonline.com
Walter Guthrie, 66; incomplete
Walter Guthrie, 66, of Marshallberg, died Monday, August 8, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
IN THIS ARTICLE
carolinacoastonline.com
Anne Pittman, 83; incomplete
Anne Pittman, 83, of Atlantic, died Monday, August 8, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living in Morehead City, NC. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Nelda Creech, 69; service August 14
Nelda Braxton Creech, 69, of Newport, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Her Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, August 14, at First Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
carolinacoastonline.com
History Museum of Carteret County houses extensive research library: local history, genealogy, memorabilia
CARTERET COUNTY – The History Museum of Carteret County is celebrating its 50th year. In addition to the exhibits, the museum has a research library, available for public use. Volunteers Dee Lewis and Mary Lou Kay detailed the library’s vast collection of over 10,000 books, publications and photographic and...
carolinacoastonline.com
Elisha Bryan Sr., 90; service August 12
Elisha Lewis Bryan, Sr was born August 16, 1931, to Robert Emmet Bryan and Marjorie Lewis Bryan at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Goldsboro, NC. After a long and productive life, he peacefully passed away in the presence of his children on August 8, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center, New Bern, NC.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
carolinacoastonline.com
Crews battling wildfire in Holly Ridge, more than 1,000 acres charred
HOLLY RIDGE - Crews are on the scene of a wildfire in rural Pender County Wednesday afternoon. According to a news release from Pender County, Pender County Emergency Management is assisting the North Carolina Forest Service in battling a 150-acre wildfire in the Holly Shelter Game Lands. The Holly Shelter...
carolinacoastonline.com
EDITORIAL: Naming Down East creeks a fitting memorial of lives
It is often difficult to find an appropriate and refined way to create a lasting monument or memorial for those we honor and cherish, so it was fitting that several creeks in the Atlantic community were recently named for the six Down East residents who died in a February plane crash off Core Banks.
carolinacoastonline.com
Families receive free school supplies during Stuff the Bus
— Robin Blasiman of Beaufort, a mother of two, waited in a long line Wednesday to receive free school supplies for her children during the Stuff the Bus distribution at Parkview Baptist Church. GALLERY: Families receive free school supplies during Stuff the Bus. “I’ve been here since 4:30 a.m.,” she...
carolinacoastonline.com
Emerald Isle board backs conservation, not development, in McLean-Spell Park
EMERALD ISLE — All five Emerald Isle commissioners expressed support Tuesday night for maintaining 30-acre McLean-Spell Park in its current state: dense maritime forest with walking trails. Commissioners spoke after Town Manager Matt Zapp presented the results of a month-long online survey that showed an overwhelming majority of respondents...
carolinacoastonline.com
Dog park still a possibility in Emerald Isle’s McLean-Spell Park, town manager says
EMERALD ISLE — Although Emerald Isle commissioners are on record as opposing clearing in McLean-Spell Park, there’s still a good chance a long-discussed dog park can eventually be constructed there. “A dog park could be built within the tree canopy of McLean-Spell Park, utilizing the existing topography and...
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Carteret board OKs budget to pay for completion of Cape Carteret Trail
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret is inching toward a long-awaited completion of the Cape Carteret Trail, and town commissioners Monday night adopted a new multi-year project budget to fund construction of the remaining segments. The board met in the town hall off Dolphin Street and online via GoToMeeting. The...
carolinacoastonline.com
Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department new rescue-pumper to go in service Aug. 20
CEDAR POINT — The Western Fire and EMS Department will “roll in” a new $850,000 2022 model Spartan Emergency Response Rescue–Engine at Fire and EMS Station 1 on Saturday, Aug. 20. The public is invited to come to the station on Sherwood Avenue in Cedar Point...
carolinacoastonline.com
Harrell earns $80,300 with early catch at Sarah James Fulcher Tourney; nearly 1,000 anglers take part
CEDAR ISLAND — Wilson Harrell got lucky early on Saturday night, and it was all the luck he needed. The 13-year-old Fayetteville resident reeled in a 52.5-inch drum just 40 minutes into the fifth annual Sarah James Fulcher Redfish Tournament, and his catch held on for the win. “I...
Comments / 0