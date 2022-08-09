Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Neighborhood fighting to stop concrete plant from being built
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People in Lake Forest are getting a new neighbor, and they’re not happy about it. A concrete plant is being built across the street from their homes. Neighbors are concerned about the potential noise and air pollution that comes with an industrial plant. They’re also...
Parents express concern about Greater Clark County Schools second attempt to relocate Parkview Middle
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Greater Clark County Schools (GCCS) is trying for a second time to relocate the aging Parkview Middle School, away from its current building just east of downtown Jeffersonville. The district wants to move the school five miles northeast, where it believes the population center of the...
Assisted living facility in Darke County gets over $600K from USDA
USDA Rural Development Ohio State Director Jonathan McCracken announced Thursday the grants to 10 rural health care organization to help expand critical services.
salemleader.com
Salem City Ordinance #2022-6
AN ORDINANCE OF THE COMMON COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SALEM, INDIANA, ESTABLISHING THE MINIMUM STANDARDS FOR PROPERTY MAINTENANCE WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF SALEM INDIANA,. The City of Salem has now enacted a Property Maintenance Code that applies to residential and non-residential structures and exterior premises in order to protect, preserve, and promote physical and mental health and the social well-being of the people of Salem; to prevent and control the incident of communicable diseases; to reduce environmental hazards to health; to protect safety; promote the general welfare; to eliminate blight; and ensure the proper and safe maintenance of properties.
wdrb.com
Demand grows in rural southern Indiana as communities struggle to find child care
MARENGO, Ind. (WDRB) -- There's a struggle to find child care in rural southern Indiana communities. Some families have been left with no options as daycares and child care facilities shuttered during the pandemic. Less than a decade ago, there were about 40 kids involved in the after school program...
WIBC.com
ISP: Officer Shot in Richmond, ‘Very Critical’ In Dayton Hospital
RICHMOND, Ind. — A police officer in Richmond is in bad shape at a hospital in Ohio after being shot during a traffic stop Wednesday evening. Indiana State Police have taken over the investigation of the traffic stop in which they say Ofc. Seara Burton was called to bring her K9 officer “Brev” to where police were tracking a man on a moped. Burton made the traffic stop and her “Brev” signaled the presence of drugs.
wdrb.com
Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Salem, Indiana, honors little boy found dead in suitcase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Safe Haven Baby Box was installed in Salem, Indiana, and dedicated in honor of a little boy found dead inside a suitcase. The boy, believed to be 5 years old, was found in Washington County back in April. The community named the boy Angel, but it's still unknown who he is.
wslmradio.com
Salem Road Projects Moving Along – DOT
According to Indiana Department of Transportation’s Natalie Garrett, the road construction projects in Salem are moving along well. She said one of the three projects is completed and one more should be completed in November. “The Brock Creek Bridge project should be completed in late November,” Garrett said in...
Eaton Register Herald
‘It can, and will be repaired’
GRATIS — Residents near and far were saddened by the news of a semi driver getting his truck and trailer stuck inside, and severely damaging, the historic Brubaker Covered Bridge when he attempted to drive through it on Friday, Aug. 5. The 88-foot Brubaker Bridge was built in 1887...
wfyi.org
Peer coaching state pilot program at Delaware County jail already engaging nearly all inmates
Nearly all eligible inmates at the Delaware County jail are taking part in a peer coaching state pilot program. Five Indiana counties are trialing the method aimed at helping people with substance abuse disorders and supporting them during and after incarceration. The program’s official name is the Integrated Reentry and...
Semi-truck overturned in Kentucky, spilling thousands of beer cans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A semi-truck overturned on a roadway in Kentucky Wednesday morning, spilling thousands of beer cans all over the area. The Louisville Metro Police told WLKY that the crash happened around 8:50 a.m. The truck was coming from the Interstate 71 ramp onto the Gene Snyder Freeway in Kentucky when it overturned. The truck spilled thousands of cans of Bud Light beer.
Inside Indiana Business
Taurus Tool marking expansion in Delaware County
A tool-making company in Delaware County is marking its new location. Taurus Tool and Engineering recently relocated to a 66,000-square-foot facility in Muncie, which is more than double its previous space and provides room to expand. Taurus provides contract machining work, including CNC turning, milling and fabrication. It also designs...
'Too much going on': Crowds overflow, tempers flare at back-to-school giveaway on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A back-to-school giveaway hosted by a local business in the Highlands of Louisville brought in hundreds of families over the course of Tuesday afternoon -- perhaps more than they expected for the first-time event. Huge crowds packed the inside of Oneness Boutique and the outside sidewalk...
wdrb.com
Swope Family of Dealerships purchases longtime Louisville motorcycle dealership
LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- The Swope Family of Dealerships has been around for 70 years and is now adding Commonwealth Motorcycles to its group of dealerships in Kentucky. According to a news release, Commonwealth Motorcycles opened in 1997 on Baxter Ave and is now located in NuLu. They have European motorcycles like Aprilia, Ducati, KTM and Piaggio.
WLWT 5
Police officer, suspect injured in shootout in eastern Indiana
RICHMOND, Ind. — An eastern Indiana police officer was critically wounded and a man was injured in a shootout following a traffic stop and search for possible narcotics, authorities said. Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton responded to a call about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from other officers to assist...
WLWT 5
Organizers looking for holder of winning lottery ticket sold in northern Kentucky
ERLANGER, Ky. — A ticket sold in Erlanger for Friday's Mega Millions drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball, winning the game's second prize of $1 million. The winning Mega Millions number from the drawing were: 2 - 5 - 29 - 64...
WISH-TV
Decatur County farmer charged with animal cruelty; 300 sheep relocated
GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — James Hamilton lived on a farm until a few days ago when the Decatur County Health Department declared the home uninhabitable. Hamilton raised hair sheep — they produce hair instead of wool — on the farm about a 15-minute drive northeast of Greensburg.
953wiki.com
Madison announces Cowper as the new high school principal
Cowper named following resignation of Mike Gasaway. Madison Consolidated High School will begin the 2022-2023 school year with a new face at the helm. Mr. Donald H. Cowper, Jr. accepted the position earlier this week and will join the team once he and his family are able to move home to Indiana.
wdrb.com
Louisville files lawsuit to seize historic church buildings through eminent domain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville has filed a lawsuit to seize historic church buildings in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. The properties, which include a couple of buildings located at the corner of South 27th and West Chestnut streets, have "deteriorated to such an extent as to constitute a serious and growing menace to the public health, safety and welfare," the lawsuit states.
indianapublicradio.org
Frankton restricts fireworks to around Independence Day and New Years
Madison County’s Frankton is the latest community to pass restrictions on when residents can set off consumer fireworks. Approved by the Frankton Town Council, fireworks will now be limited to days surrounding Independence Day and New Year’s Eve. Here are the only dedicated fireworks times for residents:. June...
