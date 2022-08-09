ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

Comments / 0

Related
Wave 3

Neighborhood fighting to stop concrete plant from being built

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People in Lake Forest are getting a new neighbor, and they’re not happy about it. A concrete plant is being built across the street from their homes. Neighbors are concerned about the potential noise and air pollution that comes with an industrial plant. They’re also...
LOUISVILLE, KY
salemleader.com

Salem City Ordinance #2022-6

AN ORDINANCE OF THE COMMON COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SALEM, INDIANA, ESTABLISHING THE MINIMUM STANDARDS FOR PROPERTY MAINTENANCE WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF SALEM INDIANA,. The City of Salem has now enacted a Property Maintenance Code that applies to residential and non-residential structures and exterior premises in order to protect, preserve, and promote physical and mental health and the social well-being of the people of Salem; to prevent and control the incident of communicable diseases; to reduce environmental hazards to health; to protect safety; promote the general welfare; to eliminate blight; and ensure the proper and safe maintenance of properties.
SALEM, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Richmond, IN
Richmond, IN
Government
Clarksville, IN
Government
State
Indiana State
City
Clarksville, IN
WIBC.com

ISP: Officer Shot in Richmond, ‘Very Critical’ In Dayton Hospital

RICHMOND, Ind. — A police officer in Richmond is in bad shape at a hospital in Ohio after being shot during a traffic stop Wednesday evening. Indiana State Police have taken over the investigation of the traffic stop in which they say Ofc. Seara Burton was called to bring her K9 officer “Brev” to where police were tracking a man on a moped. Burton made the traffic stop and her “Brev” signaled the presence of drugs.
RICHMOND, IN
wslmradio.com

Salem Road Projects Moving Along – DOT

According to Indiana Department of Transportation’s Natalie Garrett, the road construction projects in Salem are moving along well. She said one of the three projects is completed and one more should be completed in November. “The Brock Creek Bridge project should be completed in late November,” Garrett said in...
SALEM, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Waves#Indiana University
Eaton Register Herald

‘It can, and will be repaired’

GRATIS — Residents near and far were saddened by the news of a semi driver getting his truck and trailer stuck inside, and severely damaging, the historic Brubaker Covered Bridge when he attempted to drive through it on Friday, Aug. 5. The 88-foot Brubaker Bridge was built in 1887...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Semi-truck overturned in Kentucky, spilling thousands of beer cans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A semi-truck overturned on a roadway in Kentucky Wednesday morning, spilling thousands of beer cans all over the area. The Louisville Metro Police told WLKY that the crash happened around 8:50 a.m. The truck was coming from the Interstate 71 ramp onto the Gene Snyder Freeway in Kentucky when it overturned. The truck spilled thousands of cans of Bud Light beer.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Inside Indiana Business

Taurus Tool marking expansion in Delaware County

A tool-making company in Delaware County is marking its new location. Taurus Tool and Engineering recently relocated to a 66,000-square-foot facility in Muncie, which is more than double its previous space and provides room to expand. Taurus provides contract machining work, including CNC turning, milling and fabrication. It also designs...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Homeless
wdrb.com

Swope Family of Dealerships purchases longtime Louisville motorcycle dealership

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- The Swope Family of Dealerships has been around for 70 years and is now adding Commonwealth Motorcycles to its group of dealerships in Kentucky. According to a news release, Commonwealth Motorcycles opened in 1997 on Baxter Ave and is now located in NuLu. They have European motorcycles like Aprilia, Ducati, KTM and Piaggio.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

Police officer, suspect injured in shootout in eastern Indiana

RICHMOND, Ind. — An eastern Indiana police officer was critically wounded and a man was injured in a shootout following a traffic stop and search for possible narcotics, authorities said. Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton responded to a call about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from other officers to assist...
RICHMOND, IN
953wiki.com

Madison announces Cowper as the new high school principal

Cowper named following resignation of Mike Gasaway. Madison Consolidated High School will begin the 2022-2023 school year with a new face at the helm. Mr. Donald H. Cowper, Jr. accepted the position earlier this week and will join the team once he and his family are able to move home to Indiana.
wdrb.com

Louisville files lawsuit to seize historic church buildings through eminent domain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville has filed a lawsuit to seize historic church buildings in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. The properties, which include a couple of buildings located at the corner of South 27th and West Chestnut streets, have "deteriorated to such an extent as to constitute a serious and growing menace to the public health, safety and welfare," the lawsuit states.
LOUISVILLE, KY
indianapublicradio.org

Frankton restricts fireworks to around Independence Day and New Years

Madison County’s Frankton is the latest community to pass restrictions on when residents can set off consumer fireworks. Approved by the Frankton Town Council, fireworks will now be limited to days surrounding Independence Day and New Year’s Eve. Here are the only dedicated fireworks times for residents:. June...
FRANKTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy