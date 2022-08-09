ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

City
Katy, TX
Local
Texas Government
Katy, TX
Government
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAGNOLIA RESIDENTS IN MILL CREEK REPORTING NO WATER

1PM-Residents of the Mill Creek Subdivision report they have no water. Residents say the City is not answering their phones. This is the same subdivision that from which residents flooded the City Council Chambers last night in Magnolia with water meter issues and water bills as high as $3000.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

Willis ISD celebrates opening of new Roark Early Education Center

Willis ISD celebrated the opening of Roark Early Education Center on Aug. 7. (Courtesy Willis ISD) Willis ISD held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of the Roark Early Education Center on Aug. 7. The new building will serve pre-K students. According to Superintendent Tim Harkrider, teachers began preparing to enter the building the week of Aug. 1, and the building opened to students on the first day of classes Aug. 10.
WILLIS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Large crowds turn out to support proposal to connect Heights area trails with new pedestrian bridges

Mayor Sylvester Turner stopped by an Aug. 10 community event to show his support for the bridge concept. (Sofia Gonzalez/Community Impact Newspaper) Community advocates came together at Patterson Park on Aug. 10 to raise awareness and gather support for a project that would connect the Heights area with neighborhoods south of I-10 with two new bridges.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston council redistricting reveals shifts in local area

The brick roads in Freedmen's Town are a historic part of the area that residents work to preserve. (Sofia Gonzalez/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Houston unveiled the new proposed boundaries for its City Council single-member districts July 7. With the proposed plan, Freedmen’s Town could soon find itself in District H, a move that some residents said will hurt the success they have seen in the historic district in recent years.
HOUSTON, TX
pearland.com

Pearland City Council Votes on FY23 Maximum Property Tax Rate

Pearland City Council Votes on FY23 Maximum Property Tax Rate. On Monday, August 8th, Pearland City Council approved setting the maximum property tax rate for the upcoming budget year during its regular meeting at a 10.4% reduction compared to the prior City rate. This action is part of scheduling a budget hearing and adoption planned over the next 8 weeks.
PEARLAND, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Woodlands Student Named 18 Under 18 for Exceptional Service Efforts

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Some of the most passionate people are students under 18 years old. They recognize that it can take just one person to make a difference in the world, and they’re not waiting until they’re adults to act. Mobis Bassir of The Woodlands, TX was awarded the 18 Under 18 Award by the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS). This scholarship was established to recognize students under 18 years old who spread positivity within their communities. By submitting a video, students showcased how their styles of leadership are contagious within their communities and demonstrated how they will utilize this passion moving forward into their college careers. Mobis was one of 18 students who were selected to each be awarded a $1,000 scholarship for her video submission.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Education in Houston: districts deal with rising costs, discipline concerns as new school year ramps up

Houston ISD's salary increases were part of a five-year strategic plan House released in February, and future increases are anticipated to keep the district competitive, which will necessitate a new approach to budgeting, district officials said. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) The Aug. 12 episode of the Houston Breakdown focuses on...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

Community Policy