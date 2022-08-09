Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF News
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Related
Conroe City Council terminates city administrator, accepts CFO's resignation
At a regular meeting on Aug. 11, the Conroe City Council terminated the city’s contract with City Administrator Paul Virgadamo Jr. and accepted the resignation of Chief Financial Officer Steve Williams in a split vote, 3-2. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) At a regular meeting Aug. 11, the Conroe City...
Conroe city administrator, chief financial officer to be terminated Aug. 11, pending vote
Conroe City Council is slated to vote during a closed executive session Aug. 11 on two items relating to terminating contracts with City Administrator Paul Virgadamo Jr. and Chief Financial Officer Steve Williams. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) Conroe City Council is slated to vote during a closed executive session Aug....
Fort Bend County Commissioners Court votes to form broadband committee
Members of the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court appointed designees to form a Broadband Steering Committee in search of funding for construction of a countywide broadband network. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Fort Bend County Commissioners Court voted to form a Broadband Steering Committee at an Aug. 2 meeting. The committee would...
Pearland awards contract for installation of surface at Ed Thompson all-inclusive playground
Another piece of the puzzle for the construction of the Ed Thompson all-inclusive playground fell into place. (Rendering courtesy Nikki Kamkar) Another piece of the puzzle for the construction of the Ed Thompson all-inclusive playground fell into place. Pearland City Council at its Aug. 8 regular meeting passed a resolution...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAGNOLIA RESIDENTS IN MILL CREEK REPORTING NO WATER
1PM-Residents of the Mill Creek Subdivision report they have no water. Residents say the City is not answering their phones. This is the same subdivision that from which residents flooded the City Council Chambers last night in Magnolia with water meter issues and water bills as high as $3000.
Willis ISD celebrates opening of new Roark Early Education Center
Willis ISD celebrated the opening of Roark Early Education Center on Aug. 7. (Courtesy Willis ISD) Willis ISD held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of the Roark Early Education Center on Aug. 7. The new building will serve pre-K students. According to Superintendent Tim Harkrider, teachers began preparing to enter the building the week of Aug. 1, and the building opened to students on the first day of classes Aug. 10.
Shenandoah announces intention to decrease property tax rate
The Shenandoah City Council announced its intention to adopt a no-new-revenue rate on Aug. 10. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) The City of Shenandoah announced it intends to adopt the no-new-revenue rate of $0.1477 per $100 of valuation during an Aug. 10 meeting. The property tax rate change will be the...
Humble ISD trustee suggests presidential appointment may have violated board policy
Humble ISD trustees at their Aug. 9 meeting discussed whether a recent board officer appointment may have violated the board's local policies. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) During an Aug. 9 board meeting, Humble ISD Trustee Robert Scarfo suggested the board may not have followed its own rules and procedures when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
$1,600 bill for water? Magnolia residents upset, complains to city about unreasonably high water bills
MAGNOLIA – Families in one Magnolia neighborhood are desperate for answers after they reported months of unreasonably high water bills. “We got our first initial water bill (and) it was like $1,659,” said homeowner Bridgit Spencer. Spencer said it was the start of a major water nightmare for...
Large crowds turn out to support proposal to connect Heights area trails with new pedestrian bridges
Mayor Sylvester Turner stopped by an Aug. 10 community event to show his support for the bridge concept. (Sofia Gonzalez/Community Impact Newspaper) Community advocates came together at Patterson Park on Aug. 10 to raise awareness and gather support for a project that would connect the Heights area with neighborhoods south of I-10 with two new bridges.
Houston council redistricting reveals shifts in local area
The brick roads in Freedmen's Town are a historic part of the area that residents work to preserve. (Sofia Gonzalez/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Houston unveiled the new proposed boundaries for its City Council single-member districts July 7. With the proposed plan, Freedmen’s Town could soon find itself in District H, a move that some residents said will hurt the success they have seen in the historic district in recent years.
pearland.com
Pearland City Council Votes on FY23 Maximum Property Tax Rate
Pearland City Council Votes on FY23 Maximum Property Tax Rate. On Monday, August 8th, Pearland City Council approved setting the maximum property tax rate for the upcoming budget year during its regular meeting at a 10.4% reduction compared to the prior City rate. This action is part of scheduling a budget hearing and adoption planned over the next 8 weeks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City of Magnolia enters Stage 3 drought as water wells reach 70% pumping capacity
The amount of water being drawn from the city's wells triggered the city of Magnolia to enter Stage 3 drought status Aug. 8, City Administrator Don Doering said in an Aug. 10 interview.. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The amount of water being drawn from the city's wells triggered the city...
Fort Bend County prepares for Nov. 3 election, appoints election judges
Fort Bend County commissioners appointed election judges for two-year terms ending in June 2024 at an Aug. 9 meeting. At an Aug. 9 meeting, the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court approved actions toward the Nov. 3 election. Aside from transferring $15,800 from the travel and training fund to information technology...
Montgomery County approves proposed 2022 tax rate exceeding no-new-revenue rate
To fund its 2022-23 budget, Montgomery County commissioners approved a proposed property tax rate of $.3764 per $100 of taxable property, but as the rate exceeds the effective rate, a public hearing is scheduled on Aug. 26. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County will propose a tax rate of $0.3764...
Management district begins collecting funds in Gulfton with plans for public safety, beautification projects
A mural in the Gulfton community in Houston depicts a woman in a meditative state facing a swirl of blue colors. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) A new management district in Gulfton is up and running with a focus on improving public safety, beautifying public spaces and boosting commerce in the area.
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Woodlands Student Named 18 Under 18 for Exceptional Service Efforts
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Some of the most passionate people are students under 18 years old. They recognize that it can take just one person to make a difference in the world, and they’re not waiting until they’re adults to act. Mobis Bassir of The Woodlands, TX was awarded the 18 Under 18 Award by the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS). This scholarship was established to recognize students under 18 years old who spread positivity within their communities. By submitting a video, students showcased how their styles of leadership are contagious within their communities and demonstrated how they will utilize this passion moving forward into their college careers. Mobis was one of 18 students who were selected to each be awarded a $1,000 scholarship for her video submission.
Spring ISD trustees call for $850M bond election in November
On Aug. 9, the Spring ISD board of trustees discussed a presentation on the $850 million bond that voters will consider in November. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Spring ISD trustees voted unanimously Aug. 9 to call for an $850 million bond election to be held Nov. 8. The $850 million...
Spring ISD's $850M bond package to upgrade facilities, technology
Spring ISD Chief Financial Officer Ann Westbrooks and members of the 2022 bond steering committee present information on the district's $850 million bond, which will be up for voter consideration in November. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Spring ISD’s $850 million bond will focus on upgrading district facilities, technology, and safety...
Education in Houston: districts deal with rising costs, discipline concerns as new school year ramps up
Houston ISD's salary increases were part of a five-year strategic plan House released in February, and future increases are anticipated to keep the district competitive, which will necessitate a new approach to budgeting, district officials said. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) The Aug. 12 episode of the Houston Breakdown focuses on...
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0