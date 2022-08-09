Read full article on original website
wfyi.org
South Bend’s lone abortion clinic to close when new state law takes effect
The Whole Woman’s Health Clinic in South Bend — the only one in Michiana that provides abortions — will close next month when Indiana’s new abortion ban takes effect. But until then, Midwest Advocacy Director Sharon Lau said abortion is still legal in the state. “We...
wfyi.org
Milk drives will be held across Indiana as infant formula shortage continues
The Indiana Department of Health and The Milk Bank have partnered to host donated breast milk drives across the state as the nationwide infant formula shortage continues. The Milk Bank, an Indianapolis-based non-profit, provides donated breast milk to babies in the neonatal intensive care unit and babies with medical needs who benefit from human milk. The Milk Bank Advancement Director Jenna Streit said the non-profit helped around 100 families who couldn’t find formula during the shortage, which began in May after supply chain issues and formula recalls.
