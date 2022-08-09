Read full article on original website
Related
wtmj.com
This Milwaukee site would replace Lincoln Hills youth prison
MILWAUKEE – Gov. Tony Evers’ office says Wisconsin is one step closer to closing the troubled juvenile correctional centers Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake in Irma as the state has selected the new location for a new juvy facility in Milwaukee. Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake has been...
wtmj.com
Jarchow: Unite behind Toney in Wisconsin AG race
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former state representative who says he “came up just short” in the Republican primary race for Wisconsin attorney general is urging his supporters to unite behind Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney. Adam Jarchow issued the apparent concession early Wednesday as unofficial results showed him trailing Toney by fewer than 4,000 votes, or about 0.6% of the vote. The winner will advance to face Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul. Karen Mueller, who ran as an outsider who wants to decertify the 2020 presidential election results, ran a strong third with nearly 26% of the vote.
wtmj.com
Prosecutor bests ex-legislator for Wisconsin GOP AG nod
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Veteran prosecutor Eric Toney has defeated former state Rep. Adam Jarchow to win the Republican nomination for Wisconsin attorney general. Unofficial results show the Fond du Lac County district attorney beat Jarchow in Tuesday’s primary. Toney will go on to face incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul in the Nov. 8 general election. Toney played up his courtroom experience; he has served as Fond du Lac County’s top prosecutor since 2013. Jarchow tried to paint himself as the more conservative candidate, criticizing the federal government, transgender athletes and President Joe Biden for rising inflation.
wtmj.com
DECISION WISCONSIN LIVE: Results & Analysis from tonight’s partisan primary election
It’s election day in Wisconsin. Republicans and Democrats are running in dozens of primary races across Southeast Wisconsin Tuesday. The most high profile races are for the Republican nomination for Governor and the Democratic nomination for US Senate. There are also primary races for Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, and Wisconsin Attorney General. Voters in Milwaukee County, Waukesha County, & Kenosha County will also elect a new sheriff.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtmj.com
Wisconsin woman in Slender Man attack drops release request
WAUKESHA, Wis. — One of two Wisconsin women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate that they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man has withdrawn her petition for release. In June, 20-year-old Morgan Geyser asked a Waukesha County judge to order her release as he did last year for her co-defendant, Anissa Weier. The judge appointed three doctors to evaluate Geyser’s mental state. After receiving one doctor’s report, Geyser and her attorney sent a letter to the judge Tuesday asking that the petition be withdrawn. Payton Leutner survived after suffering 19 stab wounds.
wtmj.com
Kai Lermer Memorial Fund hosts 3rd annual EKG testing event
WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Kai Lermer Memorial Fund teaming up with HeartSmart EKG Tuesday to provide 500 students in Wisconsin an EKG screening making it the largest independent EGK screening in the state. The initiative was founded by Mike and Patty Lermer, the parents of Kai Lermer who was...
wtmj.com
Travel Wisconsin: Hidden Gems
No matter how much of Wisconsin you’ve explored, there’s always so much more waiting to be discovered. Here’s to making new memories surrounded by the ones you hold dearest!. Shop and dine locally in Galesville (Trempealeau County) Explore Galesville’s Downtown Historic District at the Galesville Farmer’s Market....
wtmj.com
Milwaukee police officer shoots suspected drug dealer Thursday evening
MILWAUKEE – A 30-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being shot by a Milwaukee police officer during a suspected drug deal on Thursday night. Chief Jeffrey Norman says it started just after 5:00 p.m. near 18th and Greenfield when officers noticed what they suspected to be a drug deal where one person was armed with a gun.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtmj.com
Three men arrested, accused of building and selling guns in Racine
RACINE – Three men are being held on at least $10,000 cash bond after being accused of building and selling weapons in Racine. Police say Calvin, Willie and Raymond Gibson were all arrested after a shooting which happened near Blaine Avenue and Lindermann Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Saturday. Calvin...
wtmj.com
MPD investigating 2 home shootings; 5 teens arrested following police chase in separate incident
MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Police investigating multiple shootings that happened Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning after 2 homes were shot into and a vehicle pursuit that left a 15-year-old-boy hospitalized after running on foot onto the freeway. The first shooting happened Tuesday night near the 2800 block of N....
Comments / 0