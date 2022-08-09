The Spotted Lanternfly is back in the headlines as officials warn the invasive pest has become a growing threat to Northeast agriculture. In November 2017, the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets confirmed that the Spotted Lanternfly had been found in Delaware County. Native to China and Vietnam, the Spotted Lanternfly was discovered in Pennsylvania in 2014 and now has a foothold in several Northeastern states. It feeds on over 70 plant species including grapes, hops and apples.

DELAWARE COUNTY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO