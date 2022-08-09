ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.1 The Breeze

A Potentially Deadly Virus Spread By Mosquitoes Found In New York State

A rare, but dangerous virus that is transmitted by mosquitoes has been discovered in New York State. The Madison County Health Department announced yesterday, Wednesday, August 10, 2022, that it found positive samples of Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus in mosquitoes in the county. The sample was found on August 3, at a trap site on Smith Ridge Road in the Town of Sullivan. The mosquito that was carrying it is a bird-biting species.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
wamc.org

NY officials raise alarm over invasive Spotted Lanternfly

The Spotted Lanternfly is back in the headlines as officials warn the invasive pest has become a growing threat to Northeast agriculture. In November 2017, the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets confirmed that the Spotted Lanternfly had been found in Delaware County. Native to China and Vietnam, the Spotted Lanternfly was discovered in Pennsylvania in 2014 and now has a foothold in several Northeastern states. It feeds on over 70 plant species including grapes, hops and apples.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Oneida County preparing for new state gun laws

If the new state gun laws go into effect in September as planned, Oneida County officials say they may have to enlist a vendor to comply with social media checks. Oneida County makes moves in anticipation of new NYS gun laws as legal challenge looms. Oneida County funds the county...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
New York City, NY
Oneonta, NY
Government
State
Indiana State
Otsego County, NY
Government
City
Oneonta, NY
Oneonta, NY
Health
County
Otsego County, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Big Changes on the Horizon for Clinton Street in Binghamton

City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham on Thursday announced the beginning of a major revitalization effort of the Clinton Street Neighborhood Business District. The City of Binghamton plans to apply for $10 million of state funds through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative to improve the streetscape, bring in commercial development and potentially create more affordable housing.
BINGHAMTON, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Mosquitos infected with EEE virus found in Madison County town

SULLIVAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A pool of mosquitos testing positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) has been found in the Town of Sullivan, the Madison County Health Department shared Wednesday. The sample was collected on August 3 at a trap site on Smith Ridge Road and reported to Madison...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Eggleston
Person
Matt Costello
WZOZ 103.1

Two People Using A Metal Detector Make A Gruesome Discovery In Morris

The remains of a woman was found in a remote area of Morris, according to a statement released by Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl. The decomposing body was discovered by two people who were using a metal-detecting device in the area. The two people found the body because of the smell caused by decomposition, Muehl said.
MORRIS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vending Machines#Drugs
WETM 18 News

Oneida PD looking for info on suspicious individual

ONEIDA CITY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department is investigating an incident involving a woman who was approached by a suspicious man while running on August 2nd. According to police, around 11:40 am on Tuesday, a woman was running near Belmont Avenue and Franklin Street when she was approached by a man whose […]
ONEIDA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
WRGB

Body recovered from Thompson's Lake

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple confirmed Thursday afternoon that a male subject was recovered from Thompson's Lake near Thacher State Park. Apple says the subject was located by New York State Police divers and was in roughly 40' of water. Attempts to revive the subject...
ALBANY, NY
WKTV

Man accused of breaking into storage units in Rome; second suspect sought

ROME, N.Y. – Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says one of two suspects was caught after breaking into storage units in Rome early Thursday morning. Deputies went to Colonial Self Storage II on Rome New London Road around 1:30 a.m. after a burglary was reported. When the deputies arrived,...
ROME, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County Drug Task Force: Man found in possession of variety of drugs

A City of Cortland man was arrested Tuesday morning after he was found to be in possession of a variety of drugs, according to a Cortland County Drug Task Force report. According to the report, back on Aug. 6, an officer from Homer Police Department “located an occupied vehicle” in the parking lot of a closed business on Route 11 in the Town of Homer.
CORTLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy