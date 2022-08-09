Serena Williams’ retirement sparks ‘unprecedented’ demand for US Open tickets

Fans are gobbling up tickets to the US Open now that Serena Williams has made it clear she’s retiring after the year’s final Grand Slam tournament .

“You talk about the Serena effect, it’s like a tsunami,” USTA spokesman Chris Widmaier told The Post. “Since people have learned of the news, we’ve sold, as of 3 p.m., 13,000 tickets to the Open, including 4,500 or thereabouts for Opening Night.”

Asked to provide context for the 13,000 number, Widmaier declared, “That’s a spectacular day. In fact, it may be unprecedented.”

The interest in Williams’ first match is particularly astounding. While tickets for the Arthur Ashe Stadium upper deck on the opening Monday night of the tournament (Aug. 29) can retail for $35, Widmaier revealed there are those who are attempting to sell their $35 tickets for $7,000 on the Ticketmaster resale.

Making that even more remarkable is that it’s not even a sure thing that Williams will be playing on opening night (the draw is revealed on the Thursday before the tournament). That said, Widmaier pointed out that Williams has played on the celebrated first evening a number of times before.

Serena Williams celebrates after winning the 2014 US Open. Popperfoto via Getty Images

Serena Williams during the 2018 US Open final. Getty Images for USTA

Given that Williams, a six-time US Open champion, will likely be a strong favorite in that match – against a first-round opponent – it’s also worth noting that as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, approximately 1,500 tickets for a potential Wednesday night Williams second-round match had been sold since the news emerged Tuesday morning.

Widmaier says the US Open is still determining how Williams will be honored during the tournament. Notable farewells in Flushing over the years have included American stars Andre Agassi in 2006 and Andy Roddick in 2012.