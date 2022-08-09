ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Serena Williams’ retirement sparks ‘unprecedented’ demand for US Open tickets

By Mark Hale
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bf8mO_0hAtCAHt00

Fans are gobbling up tickets to the US Open now that Serena Williams has made it clear she’s retiring after the year’s final Grand Slam tournament .

“You talk about the Serena effect, it’s like a tsunami,” USTA spokesman Chris Widmaier told The Post. “Since people have learned of the news, we’ve sold, as of 3 p.m., 13,000 tickets to the Open, including 4,500 or thereabouts for Opening Night.”

Asked to provide context for the 13,000 number, Widmaier declared, “That’s a spectacular day. In fact, it may be unprecedented.”

The interest in Williams’ first match is particularly astounding. While tickets for the Arthur Ashe Stadium upper deck on the opening Monday night of the tournament (Aug. 29) can retail for $35, Widmaier revealed there are those who are attempting to sell their $35 tickets for $7,000 on the Ticketmaster resale.

Making that even more remarkable is that it’s not even a sure thing that Williams will be playing on opening night (the draw is revealed on the Thursday before the tournament). That said, Widmaier pointed out that Williams has played on the celebrated first evening a number of times before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32F57T_0hAtCAHt00
Serena Williams celebrates after winning the 2014 US Open.
Popperfoto via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05PSDm_0hAtCAHt00
Serena Williams during the 2018 US Open final.
Getty Images for USTA

Given that Williams, a six-time US Open champion, will likely be a strong favorite in that match – against a first-round opponent – it’s also worth noting that as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, approximately 1,500 tickets for a potential Wednesday night Williams second-round match had been sold since the news emerged Tuesday morning.

Widmaier says the US Open is still determining how Williams will be honored during the tournament. Notable farewells in Flushing over the years have included American stars Andre Agassi in 2006 and Andy Roddick in 2012.

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Here’s the Real Reason Serena Is Retiring From Tennis & When She’ll Play Her Last Game

Click here to read the full article. After she announced the end of her tennis career, fans around the world are asking: Why is Serena Williams retiring?  The tennis champion wrote an essay for the cover of the September 2022 issue of Vogue about why she decided to pursue retirement —or as she puts it, “evolution.” Serena Williams is an icon within the tennis community and beyond. Born in Saginaw, Michigan, and raised in Compton, California, along with her sister Venus Williams, her father Richard Williams pushed her to play the sport during her youth. Their childhood and their father was...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Serena Williams, the athlete and cultural icon

After winning 23 Grand Slam titles, Serena Williams says she is turning her focus to having another child and her business interests as she readies to step away from tennis. “I’m turning 41 this month, and something’s got to give,” Williams wrote in an essay released Tuesday by Vogue magazine, and a post on Instagram. “There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction. That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun,” Williams wrote on Instagram. “I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just (as) exciting Serena. I’m gonna relish these next few weeks.” Williams, one of the most accomplished athletes in the history of her — or any other — sport, has seven titles apiece at Wimbledon and the Australian Open, six U.S. Open wins, plus three at the French Open, across a career remarkable for its peaks and its longevity. She also owns 14 Grand Slam doubles championships, all won with her older sister, Venus.
TENNIS
theScore

5 top moments of Serena's legendary career

Serena Williams' farewell tour has officially begun. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion announced her upcoming retirement from tennis Tuesday after an illustrious career that's spanned nearly three decades. Williams' impact on the game is undeniable and will be felt long after her departure. Here are five of the American...
TENNIS
Essence

Serena Williams Says Farewell To Tennis

The 23-time tennis champion announced that she is retiring from the sport after this month's U.S. Open to focus on growing her family. After a 35-year career resulting in 23 Grand Slams and 4 Olympic gold medals, Serena Williams has announced that she is officially retiring from the sport of tennis.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Andre Agassi
SB Nation

Serena Williams altered the course of tennis and changed the game forever

The term “iconic” is overused. We’ve come to call every impressive play, each big game, and dozens of standout athletes “iconic.” It’s born from a desire to want our place in time and space to feel special and meaningful. However, when it comes to Serena Williams, we can push those caveats aside: there are no concerns of hyperbole — Serena is unquestionably one of biggest icons in sports history, and in the pantheon with the greatest athletes of all time.
TENNIS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
42K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy