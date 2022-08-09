Read full article on original website
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins sent home from training camp with mysterious illness
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was sent home from the team’s practice on Thursday morning. He was reportedly not feeling well and left the team’s facility, according to head coach Kevin O’Connell. It is still unknown at this time what the illness is and how serious it might be. His availability for Sunday’s preseason opener […] The post Vikings QB Kirk Cousins sent home from training camp with mysterious illness appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Preseason odds: Packers vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 8/12/2022
A rematch of the NFC Divisional Round is set to take place as the Green Bay Packers meet up with the San Francisco 49ers where the stakes will be a whole let less when the pair last met. With that being said, it is about that time to take a sneak peek into our NFL preseason odds series, where our Packers-49ers prediction and pick will be selected.
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers surprises Boys & Girls Club on tour of Lambeau Field
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers surprised a Boys and Girls Club during a tour of Lambeau Field on Wednesday, taking pictures with the group.
Packers.com
Packers online game 'Packers Predict' now available for 2022
With the NFL preseason kicking off this week, the Green Bay Packers today launched the free online game 'Packers Predict,' powered by Cenex®, on packers.com and the Packers mobile app for the 2022 season. Packers Predict is an interactive online game offered in conjunction with each Packers game that...
Packers.com
Packers sign S Micah Abernathy, RB Dexter Williams
The Green Bay Packers have signed S Micah Abernathy and RB Dexter Williams and released WR Osirus (o-SIGH-russ) Mitchell and LS Steven Wirtel (wur-TELL). General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Wednesday. Abernathy (6-0, 195), a first-year player out of the University of Tennessee, originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings...
hotnewhiphop.com
Aaron Rodgers Reveals His Plans For The Preseason
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have a lot riding on this upcoming season. The Packers completely restructured Rodgers' deal to make sure that he was satisfied with playing for the Packers in the long term. After winning MVP last season, Rodgers was not good in the playoffs and this year, he will have to prove himself all over again if he wants to dispel the narrative that he isn't any good when it comes time for the playoffs.
Packers star Aaron Rodgers must hope Brian Gutekunst is right about David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins
The Green Bay Packers could be forced to start the season without a pair of key players, both of whom have been sidelined by injury throughout training camp. Offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins have both missed all 12 of Green Bay’s training camp practices, and GM Brian Gutekunst has not put a timetable […] The post Packers star Aaron Rodgers must hope Brian Gutekunst is right about David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers’ big change that has Packers teammates lauding him
Aaron Rodgers is entering his 18th season with the Green Bay Packers but it’s been far from a perfect marriage for the last couple of seasons. And yet in Wisconsin, he remains on his quest to add another Super Bowl ring to his resume. After a very public distancing from the Packers brass, perhaps Aaron […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ big change that has Packers teammates lauding him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Which Packers starters will play vs. 49ers in preseason opener?
The Green Bay Packers open their preseason on Friday night versus the San Francisco 49ers. It is unlikely many of the Packers’ starters will feature in this game. Head coach Matt LaFleur said backup quarterback Jordan Love will start, which means no Aaron Rodgers in this game. And Rodgers...
Packers Sign Micah Abernathy, Give Him Instant Snaps
The USFL helped new safety Micah Abernathy resurrect his NFL dreams.
Packers.com
Packers vs. 49ers: What to watch for
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The Green Bay Packers' 2022 preseason opens Friday night at Levi's Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers. Here's what's worth keeping an eye on. Jordan Love gets the start at QB: Aaron Rodgers and several other select veterans will not be suiting up, according to Head Coach Matt LaFleur, so Love will be at the controls of the offense.
thecomeback.com
Green Bay Packers can pass Chicago Bears for a very historic record
While it might not seem like it, the Chicago Bears are the winningest team in the NFL. Part of that is because they were in the NFL from the beginning and got a massive head start over most teams but the Bears were one of the most successful teams. Especially in the pre-Super Bowl era.
Packers.com
Tyler Davis, Robert Tonyan maximized their potential with position switches
GREEN BAY – There isn't always time for patience in the NFL. Organizations must win now, top prospects need to produce yesterday, and when it comes to roster construction, Rome is often expected to be built in no more than an hour. While the Packers are no different when...
Highlights From Practice 12 of Packers Training Camp
Aaron Rodgers got to watch Jordan Love have the No. 1 defense in his face on Tuesday. Plus, it’s the Play of the Day, Player of the Day, depth chart notes and more from Packers training camp.
