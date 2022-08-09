Read full article on original website
Do any football clubs have a record signing from more than 30 years ago?
“Bristol Rovers’ record signing (Andy Tilson, £370,000) was made in 1992,” notes Oscar Felix Ramirez. “Do any other league clubs still have a record signing from 30-plus years ago?”. We had no idea the early-1990s was such a boom time for record signings, but it seems...
Tranmere Rovers host Newcastle United and Bolton play Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup second round... with 13 Premier League teams joining the competition
Tranmere Rovers will host Newcastle United and Bolton Wanderers will play Aston Villa in the pick of the second round ties of this season's Carabao Cup. The draw, which was made on Wednesday evening, also sees Crawley Town host Fulham, Everton making the trip to Fleetwood Town and last season's National League champions Stockport County host Leicester City.
Real Madrid Win the UEFA Super Cup for the Fifth Time
Real Madrid were crowned UEFA Super Cup champions for a joint-record fifth time in their illustrious history after they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in the 2022-23 final.
Former Premier League Midfielder Gus Poyet Says Manchester United Are A Mess With The Players To Blame
Former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur and current Greece manager Gus Poyet has spoken about Manchester United’s opening day defeat to Brighton as he calls the side a mess and directs the blame towards the players.
Premier League betting: Back 7/1 Joe Willock to score, Fulham to win at Wolves
Our tipster Jones Knows began the season with a bang, tipping up Ben White to be carded at 6/1 and he has three bets to attack this weekend. Noticing Ben White switching to right-back for Arsenal proved to be a profitable spot as the season kicked off with a 6/1 winner for this column as he just could not resist wiping out card-drawing-king Wilfried Zaha. It was truly lovely stuff.
Why aren’t Premier League players taking the knee this weekend and has the gesture been scrapped?
PREMIER LEAGUE football is back in full flow this season but fans may notice that one particular pre-match ritual hasn't returned. Since midway through 2020, Premier League players have been taking the knee before games to show solidarity against racism and other forms of discrimination. On the first weekend of...
Key figures at Arsenal tried to change Arteta’s mind about one major transfer decision
Arsenal chiefs Edu and Richard Garlick were among the key figures at the club who tried to change Mikel Arteta’s mind about letting go of former star player and club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabon international ended up leaving Arsenal for Barcelona back in January, having lost form and...
‘the information I’m getting is…’ – Sky Sports reporter provides an update on Tottenham’s 25-year-old target.
Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports News has claimed that if Tottenham Hotspur were seriously interested in James Maddison, they would have made a move for him by now. Maddison has been linked with the two North London clubs all summer and as of recently, Newcastle United have registered their interest in him as well. However, Spurs insider Dean Jones has recently claimed that the player will prefer a move to the Spurs.
Should Erik ten Hag play this Manchester United player in midfield against Brentford?
Manchester United’s 2022/23 season got off to an underwhelming start, and now they must bounce back to get their season up and running. Manchester United fell to a 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in their opening Premier League fixture in what was a grim and uninspiring performance in many ways.
Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Newcastle, Everton, Leeds and more learn second-round fixtures
The draw for the for the Carabao Cup second round takes place on Wednesday night, with Premier League clubs not involved in European competition set to enter the fray against their lower-league rivals. That means the likes of Everton, Southampton and Newcastle United will be involved, as well as the three newly promoted outfits - a couple of which have been big-spending this summer already.Last season it was Liverpool who triumphed at Wembley, beating Chelsea in a penalty shoot-out to claim a record ninth League Cup success. They, and other teams playing in Europe, enter the competition from the third-round stage, so there’s one more hurdle to navigate for sides from the EFL if they want a big match against the nation’s finest.Eight first-round ties will be played during the evening ahead of the draw, with 35 winners from the first round going through to join Burnley, Watford and 13 Premier League teams who enter from this point. The draw remains regionalised for the second round to cut travel costs and time, with a northern and a southern section.Follow the build-up and reaction to the Carabao Cup second-round draw below:
Everton lead the Premier League race for Ligue 1 striker
Everton are making moves in the transfer market after a slow start to the window with talks now progressing well with Strasbourg striker Ludovic Ajorque. That is according to Foot Mercato, who reports that talks are gaining momentum between Everton and Strasbourg and that a loan offer with an €18m option to buy could arrive anytime soon.
Paul Scholes predicts surprise winner of Premier League title race
Despite believing Manchester City to be the ‘favourites’, former England midfielder Paul Scholes has backed Liverpool to win the Premier League this season. Pep Guardiola’s men began their season with a 2-0 win over West Ham on Sunday, whilst Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw with newly promoted side Fulham the day before.
The worst Premier League XI to be crowned champions, including Rodwell and Arsenal flops Cygan and Aliadiere
WINNING the Premier League is no easy task. It takes the right manager, a strong mix of players, hard work, dedication, skill... No wonder that picking up a winners' medal in the top flight is among the most impressive feats in football. The Premier League are celebrating their 30th anniversary...
Report: Manchester United's Talks With Agent Of Serie A Midfielder Going Positively
Manchester United's talks with the entourage of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot are going positively, according to a journalist
Brendan Rodgers sounds like a worried man ahead of Arsenal clash
Arsenal are preparing to play in front of their own fans in their second game of the season against Leicester, and hoping to add another three points against a team that could only manage a draw against Brentford in their opening match. The Foxes have not had a very profitable...
AZ Alkmaar 7-0 Dundee Utd (agg 7-1): Tangerines slump to record-equalling defeat for Scottish club in Europe
Dundee United conceded five goals in 15 minutes on their way to equalling Scottish football's worst European result with a 7-0 defeat by AZ Alkmaar. Glenn Middleton's only goal had given United a deserved first-leg lead in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round and rekindled memories of great 1980s nights at Tannadice when the club reached the latter stages of the European and UEFA cups.
Report: Celtic interested in Olympique Marseille forward
Celtic are said to be interested in signing Olympique Marseille’s Bamba Dieng. The Senegalese central forward is being courted by a number of teams and the Scottish Champions are listed as keeping tabs on the player. According to French football outlet Homme Du Match, OM are keen to offload...
Football rumours: Manchester City dismiss talk of Barcelona’s Bernardo Silva bid
What the papers sayManchester City have dismissed reports they have accepted Barcelona’s bid for Bernardo Silva. The Mail says the Blues were forced to throw cold water on the talk coming from Spain that they had agreed a £46million fee to sell the midfielder to the LaLiga giants. The paper adds the 28-year-old told his club last year he would like to move to Spain to be closer his family in Portugal.Manchester United are said to have shifted their attention elsewhere after pulling out of their pursuit of Bologna’s Marko Arnautovic. The Sun, which refers to 90min, reports the Red...
Manchester United Fans Planning Walkout For Premier League Match Against Bitter Rivals Liverpool
Manchester United fans have had enough and are planning to leave Old Trafford empty when playing Liverpool at home, to send a clear message out to the Glazers.
New Rule 'Will Massively Change The Premier League,' According to Pep Lijnders
The new five substitutes rule will 'massively change the Premier League' according to Liverpool's assistant manager Pep Lijnders.
