UEFA

Daily Mail

Tranmere Rovers host Newcastle United and Bolton play Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup second round... with 13 Premier League teams joining the competition

Tranmere Rovers will host Newcastle United and Bolton Wanderers will play Aston Villa in the pick of the second round ties of this season's Carabao Cup. The draw, which was made on Wednesday evening, also sees Crawley Town host Fulham, Everton making the trip to Fleetwood Town and last season's National League champions Stockport County host Leicester City.
SkySports

Premier League betting: Back 7/1 Joe Willock to score, Fulham to win at Wolves

Our tipster Jones Knows began the season with a bang, tipping up Ben White to be carded at 6/1 and he has three bets to attack this weekend. Noticing Ben White switching to right-back for Arsenal proved to be a profitable spot as the season kicked off with a 6/1 winner for this column as he just could not resist wiping out card-drawing-king Wilfried Zaha. It was truly lovely stuff.
Yardbarker

‘the information I’m getting is…’ – Sky Sports reporter provides an update on Tottenham’s 25-year-old target.

Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports News has claimed that if Tottenham Hotspur were seriously interested in James Maddison, they would have made a move for him by now. Maddison has been linked with the two North London clubs all summer and as of recently, Newcastle United have registered their interest in him as well. However, Spurs insider Dean Jones has recently claimed that the player will prefer a move to the Spurs.
The Independent

Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Newcastle, Everton, Leeds and more learn second-round fixtures

The draw for the for the Carabao Cup second round takes place on Wednesday night, with Premier League clubs not involved in European competition set to enter the fray against their lower-league rivals. That means the likes of Everton, Southampton and Newcastle United will be involved, as well as the three newly promoted outfits - a couple of which have been big-spending this summer already.Last season it was Liverpool who triumphed at Wembley, beating Chelsea in a penalty shoot-out to claim a record ninth League Cup success. They, and other teams playing in Europe, enter the competition from the third-round stage, so there’s one more hurdle to navigate for sides from the EFL if they want a big match against the nation’s finest.Eight first-round ties will be played during the evening ahead of the draw, with 35 winners from the first round going through to join Burnley, Watford and 13 Premier League teams who enter from this point. The draw remains regionalised for the second round to cut travel costs and time, with a northern and a southern section.Follow the build-up and reaction to the Carabao Cup second-round draw below:
Yardbarker

Everton lead the Premier League race for Ligue 1 striker

Everton are making moves in the transfer market after a slow start to the window with talks now progressing well with Strasbourg striker Ludovic Ajorque. That is according to Foot Mercato, who reports that talks are gaining momentum between Everton and Strasbourg and that a loan offer with an €18m option to buy could arrive anytime soon.
Yardbarker

Brendan Rodgers sounds like a worried man ahead of Arsenal clash

Arsenal are preparing to play in front of their own fans in their second game of the season against Leicester, and hoping to add another three points against a team that could only manage a draw against Brentford in their opening match. The Foxes have not had a very profitable...
SkySports

AZ Alkmaar 7-0 Dundee Utd (agg 7-1): Tangerines slump to record-equalling defeat for Scottish club in Europe

Dundee United conceded five goals in 15 minutes on their way to equalling Scottish football's worst European result with a 7-0 defeat by AZ Alkmaar. Glenn Middleton's only goal had given United a deserved first-leg lead in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round and rekindled memories of great 1980s nights at Tannadice when the club reached the latter stages of the European and UEFA cups.
Yardbarker

Report: Celtic interested in Olympique Marseille forward

Celtic are said to be interested in signing Olympique Marseille’s Bamba Dieng. The Senegalese central forward is being courted by a number of teams and the Scottish Champions are listed as keeping tabs on the player. According to French football outlet Homme Du Match, OM are keen to offload...
The Independent

Football rumours: Manchester City dismiss talk of Barcelona’s Bernardo Silva bid

What the papers sayManchester City have dismissed reports they have accepted Barcelona’s bid for Bernardo Silva. The Mail says the Blues were forced to throw cold water on the talk coming from Spain that they had agreed a £46million fee to sell the midfielder to the LaLiga giants. The paper adds the 28-year-old told his club last year he would like to move to Spain to be closer his family in Portugal.Manchester United are said to have shifted their attention elsewhere after pulling out of their pursuit of Bologna’s Marko Arnautovic. The Sun, which refers to 90min, reports the Red...
