The Vertagear PL1000 is a solid entry-level gaming chair. While it lacks features such as adjustable lumbar support, it handles the basics well. If you have back problems, however, the lumbar section's feel might be a bit too aggressive for you.

The $329 Vertagear PL1000 strikes a respectable balance between quality and affordability. With a solid construction, nearly effortless assembly, and several subtle, attractive color options (mostly), this is one of the best gaming chairs around in the entry-level price range.

The PL1000 should fit most people, although if you’re taller than six feet, you might find it a bit small. I also didn’t like the lack of adjustment options for the lumbar support and headrest. But this is an entry-level gaming chair after all — you can’t expect everything.

What’s more, I received the pink model for review. While it’s better-suited for something like my wife’s gaming setup, I quite like the colorway. As an added bonus, it isn’t subject to the “pink tax,” which arbitrarily raises the price of consumer goods aimed at women.

While it has its shortcomings, the Vertagear PL1000 is a good chair overall. This Vertagear PL1000 review will go over why this is the entry-level chair to get.

Vertagear PL1000 review: Price and availability

The Vertagear PL1000 is available from multiple retailers for $329, including Vertagear (opens in new tab) itself. The chair comes in seven colors, six of which have a black faux-leather body. Among those six, you can choose from red, blue, purple, white, green and black stitching. You can also opt for the special pink-and-white edition.

At time of writing,Vertagear has the PL1000 listed for $259, making it an even better deal. The pink version is also included in this promotion.

Vertagear PL1000 review: Design

The PL1000 looks like a stereotypical gaming chair. The back is all one solid piece that sits upright, offering some lumbar and neck support. This certainly beats your standard office chair, most of which I’ve always hated due to their lack of support.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

On the surface, the PL1000 doesn't do much to stand out. It doesn’t offer more premium things, such as mesh backing, or a ton of adjustable components. Other than the pink version, each of the colorways looks pretty subdued. All of them feature a black body, with subtle colors on the stitching and logo designs.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The special edition pink model, however, looks unique, with a pretty even distribution of white and soft pink. This is obviously aimed at pink gaming setups, although you don’t need to have one to appreciate this chair. For instance, I quite like the pink design, despite my setup not matching its color.

Vertagear PL1000 review: Comfort

While comfort is subjective, I find the Vertagear PL1000’s to be middling. It’s at least more comfortable than a cheaper office or gaming chair. With plenty of cushioning on the seat, the lumbar support is firm and the included neck pillow, while cheap, does its job. The PVC/faux-leather material is decent enough, although it made me feel sweaty after a little while.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In terms of adjustments, you can alter the seat and armrests’ height, the tilt of the backrest and whether you have the neck pillow or not. That’s about it. The PL1000’s lack of adjustment options hinders the chair. People with back problems, such as scoliosis, will probably struggle with this piece of furniture. The lumbar support is rather aggressive, and it could be uncomfortable, since it’s fixed in place. If you have longer legs, the lack of seat position adjustment might be a problem, since your knees might be bent too much for long gaming sessions.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The PL1000 has some great benefits and a decent comfort level, but picky people might find it a bit lacking in this regard. For example, I am 6’2” (188 cm) and well over 200 pounds (91 kg). Vertagear rates this chair for people up to 6’2” and 240 pounds. While I fall within that ballpark, I have thus far proved to be a bit too tall and broad-shouldered for the PL1000 to be comfortable for me. Your mileage may vary.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

More expensive chairs offer features such as adjustable seat depth, lumbar and neck support and armrest angles. Of course, products like that cost hundreds more than the PL1000. When you’re at the entry level, you can’t expect more than the basics, and the PL100 gets those right.

Vertagear PL1000 review: Verdict

The PL1000 is an ideal entry-level gaming chair, offering a shape and comfort level that will work for most people. If, however, you struggle with back issues, the lumbar support might be too strong for you. And if you’re a larger person, you might find the PL1000 a bit small.

Still, for $329, this is a great product if you want to upgrade from a basic office chair. It offers some of the stereotypical bucket-seat aesthetics that you see in a lot of gaming chairs. If that’s your thing, then you’ll love the PL1000. Comfort is extremely subjective, so you might find this seat to be ideal for you whereas I did not. You make a lot of trade-offs going with an entry-level gaming chair, but the PL1000 is still one of the best options at this price point.

