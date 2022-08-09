ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

International Business Times

Dina Manzo Heads To The Beach Amid Rumored Rift With Best Friend Teresa Giudice

Dina Manzo appeared unfazed by the rumors that she had a falling-out with her best friend Teresa Giudice ahead of the latter’s wedding. The 50-year-old entrepreneur and former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star took to Instagram Tuesday to share a series of summery snaps from her upcoming feature in Lux Lifestyle magazine.
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Reality Tea

Joe Giudice Isn’t Not Surprised That Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

As expected, the royal wedding of Real Housewives of New Jersey has come and gone with an unfathomable amount of drama accompanying it. In fact, Teresa Giudice’s over-the-top hairstyle pretty much epitomizes the chaos of the event. Anything involving the Giudice/Gorga family is never without drama, and Tre’s controversial wedding to Luis Ruelas was not […] The post Joe Giudice Isn’t Not Surprised That Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice’s Wedding appeared first on Reality Tea.
Fox News

'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are married: Look inside the couple's lavish New Jersey wedding

Teresa Giudice became a married woman once again and had her fairytale wedding with new husband Luis Ruelas at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey on Saturday. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" icon was surrounded by friends, family and colleagues from various Bravo franchises as she said "I do" to Ruelas in front of more than 200 guests at the East Brunswick estate.
HollywoodLife

Porsha Williams Reportedly Replacing Tinsley Mortimer On ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3’

The season 3 cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will now include Porsha Williams instead of Tinsley Mortimer, according to People. A source told the publication that Porsha, 41, will be among the group of eight Housewives who are flying out to Thailand to film the third season of the Peacock show starting July 18. Tinsley, 46, allegedly exited the show for “personal reasons.”
Reality Tea

Margaret Josephs Confirms She Was Invited To Teresa Giudice And Luis Ruelas’ Wedding

Last season on Real Housewives of New Jersey, “OG” Teresa Giudice was in her love bubble, and Margaret Josephs was all about finding a way to pop it. Margaret had questions about Teresa’s fiancé, Luis Ruelas. Louie has a rather sketchy past. Teresa was “hurt and disgusted” by Margaret’s inquiries about Louie. When a weird […] The post Margaret Josephs Confirms She Was Invited To Teresa Giudice And Luis Ruelas’ Wedding appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Phaedra Parks Wants To “Bring In The Ratings” By Joining Real Housewives Of Dubai

My personal favorite gift from the most recent season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip was the long-awaited return of Phaedra Parks. Real Housewives of Atlanta hasn’t been the same since Phaedra “left” the show, and I deeply missed her expert shade throwing during confessionals. It was refreshing to see her goof off and sport […] The post Phaedra Parks Wants To “Bring In The Ratings” By Joining Real Housewives Of Dubai appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Joe Giudice Feels Bad Luis Ruelas Has To Deal With Joe And Melissa Gorga Now That He’s Married To Teresa Giudice

I know I’m not the only one that wants to see just one good season of Teresa Guidice and Melissa Gorga as a power duo on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. However, I think fans may have to wait just a little bit longer for that to come full circle. Listen, I’ll be the […] The post Joe Giudice Feels Bad Luis Ruelas Has To Deal With Joe And Melissa Gorga Now That He’s Married To Teresa Giudice appeared first on Reality Tea.
Distractify

'American Horror' Story Is Back for Season 11, Baby! Let's Talk Theme Theories

Ryan Murphy is a legend when it comes to making stylish, atmospheric, and totally bonkers television. From Glee to Pose to American Horror Story, the television writer, director, and producer is one of a kind. Regarding his latter anthology series, American Horror Story has shown us an eccentric coven of witches, a disturbing latex-adorned figure known as "Rubber Man," and a murderous clown that would even make Pennywise squeal in fear.
Distractify

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s Parents Immigrated to Canada as War Refugees

If you attempt to have a conversation with us right now, chances are we'll bring up Never Have I Ever. The coming-of-age dramedy — which Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher co-created — is gearing up to release its third season on Netflix and fans are ready to re-embrace the typical shenanigans of Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan).
Distractify

Distractify

