Olivia Newton-John was ‘skinny,’ in ‘a lot of pain’ before death, niece says

By Andrew Court
New York Post
 2 days ago

Olivia Newton-John’s niece says the superstar was “in a lot of pain” and “contracted secondary infections” prior to her death.

The “Grease” legend died Monday morning at her home in Southern California following a long battle with cancer. The 73-year-old was surrounded by loved ones, including her husband, John Easterling, and her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi.

Her Australia-based niece, Tottie Goldmsith, tearfully told news program “A Current Affair” on Tuesday: “It’s not a shock — we’ve known how sick she’s been, especially in the last five days.”

“It wasn’t just the cancer that got her; it was other complications, being in a hospital and with a very susceptible immune system,” she continued. “She got secondary infections. She really went down in the past five, six days.”

Newton-John was an outspoken advocate for using cannabis to help her deal with the chronic pain she experienced during her years-long battle with Stage 4 cancer, but Goldmsith says the drug provided little relief in the end.

“It wasn’t enough,” Goldsmith stated, adding that her aunt “really struggled with a lot of pain.”

Tottie Goldmsith says her aunt Olivia Newton-John was in "a lot of pain" and "contracted secondary infections" before her death on Monday morning. The pair are pictured together at right in 2020.
The distraught niece also revealed that Newton-John was showing signs of strain when they last saw each other in Australia.
Goldsmith was unable to be with chart-topper Newton-John at the time of her death, with the pair instead speaking over FaceTime.

“I told her all the things I needed to say,” Goldmsith stated. “She was leaving us, but I feel like she got it.”

“She was really skinny and unwell and I said to her, ‘Are you afraid of dying?’ and she said, ‘I’m not afraid. I’ve done more in my life that I could have ever imagined.'”

Newton-John's only child, Chloe Lattanzi, is struggling with her mom's death.

Goldsmith further stated that her cousin, Newton-John’s only child Lattanzi, is struggling with her mom’s death.

“[Newton-John] loved that girl so much. Chloe’s doing it really tough, but she’s been amazing,” Goldsmith declared.

Goldsmith’s interview comes as Newton-John’s “Grease” co-star Didi Conn revealed that the actress told her she “wasn’t walking anymore and that she had full-time care” shortly before her death.

The "Grease" legend died Monday morning at her home in Southern California following a long battle with cancer.
The bubbly British-Australian blonde had been battling Stage 4 cancer for years after the disease spread to her bones.

The singing legend was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 1992 at the age of 43.

The star discovered that the disease had returned in 2013, before finding out in 2017 that it had metastasized to her lower back. The cancer subsequently spread, with doctors declaring that there was little chance of survival.

Last February, Newton-John spoke candidly about death on the Australian podcast “A Life of Greatness.”

“We all know we’re going to die, but I think we spend our lives in denial,” she stated. “It’s extremely personal, so it’s hard to put into words.”

The bubbly Australian blond had been battling Stage 4 cancer for at least four years. She is pictured in 2019.

She added: “I feel that we are all one thing and I’ve had experiences with spirits and spirit life. I believe there is something that happens.

“I hope the energies of the people you love will be there … I think all the love will be there. I’m sort of looking forward to that, not now, but when it happens.”

