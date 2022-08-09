Read full article on original website
Related
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware to expand EV charging stations along major highways
Delaware officials are launching a plan that aims to expand the number of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations available along Delaware's most-heavily travelled roadways. Delaware will receive $18 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), and in three phases, will tighten the range an electric vehicle driver would have to go before recharging a vehicle's battery.
2 Men from Georgia Pled Guilty to Firearms Charges in Delaware
WILMINGTON, DE — David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, recently announced that Ryan Freeman and Shaquayvis Asberry, both from the Atlanta, Georgia area, pled guilty to conspiring to deal firearms without a license and related gun charges in federal court. Freeman pled guilty on July 12, 2022. Asberry pled guilty yesterday, August 3, 2022. The Honorable Colm F. Connolly, Chief Judge, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, accepted both pleas.
WDEL 1150AM
State capitol may be in line for improvements
Legislative Hall in Dover may be expanded. A group of lawmakers, staff and Delaware residents met recently to talk about the needs of those who work in the building and to make recommendations on improvements and possible expansion. Legislative Hall has been home to the General Assembly since 1933. The...
AG Jennings announces abortion hotline
In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision that gave individual states the power to regulate abortion, Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings on Monday announced a hotline Delawareans and out-of-staters can call to answer questions about abortion access in the First State. Those with questions about abortion access can call (302) 992-8096 or toll-free at (877) 312-2366. A ... Read More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10,000-mile walk includes stop in Delaware
He graduated from college, landed a well-paying job in corporate finance and bought his first home. Then, he dropped it all and embarked on a journey that would change his life forever. Isaiah Glen Shields talked with Delaware LIVE News on his 400th day walking across the country. Cars and trucks whizzed by — many of them offering friendly honks ... Read More
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware attorney general opens abortion information hotline
Delaware residents and non-residents seeking abortions in the First State have a new free hotline available to help answer legal questions. Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced the "Attorney General's Abortion Legal Hotline," which partners the state with law firms, non-profits, and other advocacy groups. The hotline can be reached at...
2 Pa. nursing homes accused of health care fraud
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Managers at two skilled nursing facilities in western Pennsylvania fabricated records of staff time and residents’ conditions to defraud state and federal agencies, prosecutors alleged Tuesday in announcing criminal charges. Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in...
2 killed in fiery crash on I-95 in Newark, Delaware
The 37-year-old male driver of the BMW and his 27-year-old male passenger were pinned inside the vehicle, police said.
RELATED PEOPLE
20 Delaware Firefighters Heading To California To Help Battle McKinney Fire
SMYRNA, Del. (CBS) — Twenty Delaware firefighters trained to tackle wildfires are flying out west Tuesday afternoon. The team is hoping to lend a helping hand as wildfires scorch California. They’re headed to battle the McKinney Fire in the Klamath National Forest, near the border of California and Oregon. This is the first assignment of the year for Delaware’s wildfire crew. Their last trip was to Montana last summer to help fight the Harris Mountain Fire. The team is expected to depart at 1 p.m.
Police investigating ‘war zone’ gun violence in Riverside, NJ
RIVERSIDE — A recent increase in gun violence within this Burlington County township has prompted an investigation by several law enforcement agencies. The move stems from recent shootings on Cleveland Avenue and Taylor Street. The initiative has resulted in search warrants being executed in Riverside, Camden and Trenton, during which two guns were seized and multiple individuals were identified as suspects.
Lawsuit: 2 Wilmington Residents Claim City Illegally Towed, Scrapped Vehicles
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Two Wilmington residents are taking the city to court, claiming it illegally towed and scrapped their vehicles over unpaid parking tickets. On Tuesday, a federal judge gave the green light for the lawsuit to move forward. Ameera Shaheed says her car was legally parked right across the street from her home when she noticed a parking enforcement officer writing tickets. “I got into a little dispute with a PEO. He said things to me and I said some things to him, in the words of ‘my car is worth more than the shirt on your back,’ and he promised...
Appoquinimink School District in Delaware buys its own fleet of buses, hires drivers
The Appoquinimink School District purchased 19 of their own school buses and hired 22 drivers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PA Gov. Race: DeSantis/Mastriano Pennsylvania rally appearing to move
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania rally with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano appears to be moving to a new location. According to Turning Point Action, the “Unite and Win Rally” was scheduled to be held at the David Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh on August 19. According to the […]
NBC Philadelphia
2 Die in Truck Crash That Closed I-95 in Delaware for Hours
Two men died when their BMW was struck by a box truck along a dark section of Interstate 95 in New Castle County Thursday night, Delaware State Police said. The wreck closed the southbound lanes of the interstate for about six hours. Authorities responded to the crash involving the truck...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police name Most Wanted suspects
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help with locating their eight most wanted suspects. State Police say as of August 8, all but 2 of their 10 Most Wanted individuals remain at large. Michael Edward Akerly is wanted for an alleged 1998 rape and...
WDEL 1150AM
'Kaboom' averted in Newark
Recently installed clanker balls at the Casho Mill Road bridge in Newark held up to the challenge of a boat on a trailer being hauled by a pick up truck. In a video posted to the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) Facebook page, the pick-up truck can be seen approaching the bridge pulling a boat with a flybridge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police Release Photos in Fraud Investigation: Kennett Square Residents Asked to Help
KENNETT SQUARE, PA — The Kennett Square Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individuals in released photos. The department has released these images as part of an ongoing fraud investigation, and they are hoping that someone will be able to identify the suspects.
WDEL 1150AM
Hedgeville raid yields guns and pounds of pot
A 44-year-old Wilmington man is in jail on weapon and drug charges following a recent raid on a residence in the city's Hedgeville community. Wilmington Police said they executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of Beech Street on August 4, 2022, and found a loaded 22-caliber rifle, a 9mm rifle, a 9mm handgun, more than seven pounds of marijuana and over $7000 in cash.
Wilmington Drug Bust: Heroin, Cocaine, and Oxycodone Seized
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested three men on drug charges. Authorities state that on August 3 at approximately 6:30 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit conducted a vehicle stop in the 800 block of North Adams Street. Police made contact with the three occupants, 35-year-old Maurice Drew, who had an outstanding warrant, 32-year-old Justin Rodriguez of Philadelphia, and 30-year-old Brett Chattin. Following a brief investigation, police recovered 641 bags of heroin, 41 grams of cocaine, 37.1 grams of marijuana, and 2 Oxycodone pills. Police took all three subjects into custody without incident.
Comments / 2