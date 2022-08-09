Hit batter consoles distraught pitcher in heartwarming Little League moment

Sometimes, the best examples of sportsmanship come from little leaguers.

With a spot in the Little League World Series on the line in Tuesday’s Southwest Region Championship, Kaiden Shelton of Pearland, Texas threw a pitch that hit Tulsa’s Isaiah Jarvis on the ear flap of his helmet. Jarvis hit the ground in a heap, clutching his head.

After Jarvis dusted himself up and trotted down to first base, seemingly OK, he realized that Shelton was shaken up. On a whim, Jarvis called for time and beelined toward the mound, giving Shelton a hug and offering words of encouragement:

"Hey, you're doing just great"



Oklahoma little leaguer gets hit in the head and then comforts the pitcher who is shaken up afterward pic.twitter.com/hYYLiy511K — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) August 9, 2022

Jarvis spurred the rest of Pearland’s infield to descend upon the mound, consoling Shelton as well.