Pearland, TX

Hit batter consoles distraught pitcher in heartwarming Little League moment

By Jared Greenspan
New York Post
 2 days ago

Sometimes, the best examples of sportsmanship come from little leaguers.

With a spot in the Little League World Series on the line in Tuesday’s Southwest Region Championship, Kaiden Shelton of Pearland, Texas threw a pitch that hit Tulsa’s Isaiah Jarvis on the ear flap of his helmet. Jarvis hit the ground in a heap, clutching his head.

After Jarvis dusted himself up and trotted down to first base, seemingly OK, he realized that Shelton was shaken up. On a whim, Jarvis called for time and beelined toward the mound, giving Shelton a hug and offering words of encouragement:

"Hey, you're doing just great"

Oklahoma little leaguer gets hit in the head and then comforts the pitcher who is shaken up afterward pic.twitter.com/hYYLiy511K

— Jomboy (@Jomboy_) August 9, 2022

“Hey, you’re doing just great,” Jarvis told Shelton before leaving the mound.

Jarvis spurred the rest of Pearland’s infield to descend upon the mound, consoling Shelton as well.

