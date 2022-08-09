Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Related
NHL
Oilers superfan Stelter dies at age 6
Encouraged team to 'Play La Bamba, baby,' was inspiration during playoff run. Ben Stelter, the Edmonton Oilers superfan who befriended captain Connor McDavid and encouraged them to "Play La Bamba, baby" after each win in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, has died at the age of 6. Ben's father, Mike...
Hershey Bears hire Todd Nelson as head coach
A few weeks ago, the Hershey Bears lost head coach Scott Allen to the NHL, when the Washington Capitals promoted him to replace the outgoing Scott Arniel. That left an appealing vacancy for the Capitals affiliate, one they have filled with an equally experienced coach. Todd Nelson, who spent the last four seasons as an assistant with the Dallas Stars, has been hired as the new head coach in Hershey.
NHL
Top prospects for Boston Bruins
Lysell, Studnicka on cusp, Beecher likely to start in AHL. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Boston Bruins, according to NHL.com. [Bruins 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions | Fantasy breakdown]
NHL
Ceulemans sees progress in his first year in CBJ system
Defenseman has eyes on the World Juniors as the first-round pick continues to develop. Corson Ceulemans can only watch the current World Junior Championship at home, but four months from now when the tournament returns to its usual holiday schedule, he might very well be taking part. A first-round pick...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
Olczyk joins Kraken broadcast team after leaving Blackhawks
Will be analyst, held same position with Chicago past 15 seasons. Eddie Olczyk joined the Seattle Kraken broadcast team as a television analyst Thursday. The 55-year-old spent the past 15 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks as their TV color analyst. "It's been a long process, two months to be pretty...
NHL
Broadcast 'Hat Trick' Official
Acclaimed analyst Eddie Olczyk joins John Forslund and JT Brown on Kraken telecasts. The goal is nothing short of building the NHL's best and most entertaining broadcast. No one will insist the world needs more video conference calls. But a Thursday afternoon Zoom call is one Kraken fans will no doubt come to appreciate as a fun and strong indicator of future game nights. The main participants were the Kraken's three-man TV broadcast team of John Forslund, JT Brown and the newest and now official addition, Eddie Olczyk, plus Seattle CEO Tod Leiweke.
NHL
Inside look at Buffalo Sabres
Sticking with development plan despite 11 straight seasons out of playoffs. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Buffalo Sabres. The Buffalo Sabres won't be lured by any quick fixes, even if they've missed the Stanley...
NHL
World Junior Championship roundup: McTavish has four goals in Canada win
Sharks forward Bordeleau helps U.S. defeat Switzerland; Panthers prospect Puutio key for Finland in shootout victory. Thursday is the third day of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Day 3 games. Canada 11, Slovakia 1 -- Mason McTavish, an Anaheim Ducks...
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Buffalo Sabres fantasy projections for 2022-23
Dahlin ranked among NHL.com's top 20 defensemen; Tuch solidified first power-play role. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Buffalo Sabres. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:...
NHL
Three Lucky Long Island Dads Win 'Ultimate Hockey Dad'
Hockey dads were nominated by their kids, received special visits from Sparky the Dragon on Tuesday. The New York Islanders Ultimate Hockey Dad program, presented by Cardworks Acquiring, allowed fans to submit a summary as to why their dad is the "Ultimate Hockey Dad." While there are too many great hockey dads to count, three winners were chosen, and they each received a special visit from Sparky the Dragon at their homes on Tuesday.
NHL
Maple Leafs prospect Knies willing to be patient on road to NHL
TORONTO -- Matthew Knies said it was a difficult decision not to sign with the Toronto Maple Leafs after his freshman NCAA season but the right one. "I don't think I was ready to make the step yet, off the ice, on the ice, I don't think I was mature enough as a player, as a person," the forward prospect said at Maple Leafs Development Camp in July.
NHL
Askarov working way up depth chart for Predators
The Nashville Predators goalie prospect will soon experience it firsthand. Selected in the first round (No. 11) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Askarov signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Predators on May 16. The 20-year-old Russia native then made the long trip from Moscow to North America, settling temporarily...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Calgary Flames fantasy projections for 2022-23
Huberdeau still ranked in top 15, Weegar could thrive after trade from Panthers. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Calgary Flames. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY...
NHL
Brown ready for fresh start with Capitals after trade from Senators
BARRIE, Ontario -- Connor Brown said he has gotten over the shock of being traded to the Washington Capitals from the Ottawa Senators and is embracing his chance to play with new teammates Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and John Carlson. "It took a while to sink in, but it's full-speed...
NHL
Red Wings re-sign Jake Walman to one-year contract
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today re-signed defenseman Jake Walman to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $1.05 million. Walman, 26, skated in 19 games with the Red Wings in 2021-22, recording four assists and four penalty minutes in 17:28 average time on ice. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound blueliner was acquired from the St. Louis Blues on March 21 with center Oskar Sundqvist and a second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft in exchange for defensemen Nick Leddy and Luke Witkowski. Walman also suited up in 32 games for the Blues last season, tallying six points (3-3-6), a plus-three rating and six penalty minutes. He made his NHL debut with the Blues during the 2019-20 season and has totaled 12 points (4-8-12) and 18 penalty minutes in 76 career games. The Toronto, Ont., native turned pro following his junior season (2016-17) at Providence College and played 169 games in the American Hockey League between the Chicago Wolves, Binghamton Devils and San Antonio Rampage, compiling 63 points (17-46-63) and 106 penalty minutes. Walman also chipped in three points (2-1-3) in eight appearances with the Wolves during the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs.
NHL
Red Wings prospects at 2022 World Junior Championship: Aug. 9-11 recap
DETROIT --The Detroit Red Wings' exciting young talent is on full display at the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship. Nine Red Wings prospects, the most among NHL teams, are representing their respective countries in the 10-team event, which runs through Aug. 20 at Rogers Place in Edmonton.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Blackhawks prospects hope to impress for United States at World Juniors
EDMONTON -- Landon Slaggert, Wyatt Kaiser and Dominic James are representing the United States at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship and hope to be part of the future for the Chicago Blackhawks. The three Blackhawks prospects are playing in the tournament, which was rescheduled for Aug. 9-20 at Rogers...
NHL
Carolina Hurricanes Foundation Announces Ninth Annual Canes 5K
RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes Foundation announced today that the ninth annual Canes 5K presented by UNC Health and assisted by Raleigh Orthopaedic will take place at PNC Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 8:30 a.m. The event will include a 5K around PNC Arena and the surrounding area,...
NHL
Gritty, Bernie visit Empire State Building, Bettman at League office
Twelve mascots explore New York City, fight over new NHL opening. Mascots from around the country visited the Empire State Building and met NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman at the League's New York City offices on Wednesday. The Chicago Blackhawks' Tommy Hawk, Coachella Valley Firebirds' Fuego, Colorado Avalanche's Bernie the St....
NHL
Lindy Ruff Looking Forward to Influx of Experience on Roster | FEATURE
In an exclusive interview with Amanda Stein, the Devils head coach shares his thoughts on the off-season changes to his Devils roster. There's a saying that if leadership isn't everywhere, it's really nowhere. And the Devils have certainly acquired an abundance of it over the summer. The quote was used...
Comments / 0