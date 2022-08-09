Malik Tillman sends Rangers through to final round of Champions League qualifying

Malik Tillman’s first Rangers goal ended up being a big one, as the U.S. men’s national team prospect sent his new club through to the final round of Champions League qualifying.

Tillman and Rangers—who started two USMNT players, with Tillman joined by James Sands—had a mountain to climb after losing their first leg at Belgium’s Union-Saint Gilloise 2-0.

However, back at Ibrox Stadium, they mounted a stunning comeback. James Tavernier converted a penalty just before halftime to give them hope, and Antonio Čolak’s 58th minute goal levelled the scores.

That set the stage for Tillman. Rangers recycled a set piece before Borna Barišić crossed in a prayer high to the back post. Tillman managed to leap higher than Union SG goalkeeper Anthony Moris to nod the ball into an empty net, setting off wild celebrations in the stands as Rangers took a 3-0 lead on the night, and a 3-2 edge on aggregate.

Rangers held on from there to pull off the unlikely victory. Tillman played the full 90 minutes for Rangers, while Sands played 79 at center back.

The Glaswegian giants face one more round to get into the group stage, and it’s going to be tough. They’ll either play PSV or Monaco, who were in extra time as Rangers celebrated their win. The first leg will be August 16 or 17, with the second leg a week later.

If Rangers qualify, it will be their first trip to the Champions League proper since 2010-11.

Watch Tillman send Rangers through

Related

USMNT's Malik Tillman joins Rangers on loan from Bayern Munich

Malik Tillman explains why he chose the USMNT over Germany