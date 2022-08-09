ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Facebook gave teen’s private messages about alleged abortion to Nebraska police

By Theo Wayt
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YEMxJ_0hAtAXGw00

Meta gave police access to private Facebook messages that allegedly detailed a Nebraska teen’s plans to get an illegal abortion, bolstering local authorities’ cases against the girl and her mother.

Mark Zuckerberg’s social-networking giant — which has promised to cover travel costs for its own employees looking to access abortions following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade — complied with a search warrant from Norfolk, Nebraska police in early June, according to court records obtained by The Post.

The parent of Facebook and Instagram handed over the records just weeks before the high court’s ruling — and weeks before Zuckerberg reportedly told a company all-hands meeting that “protecting people’s privacy” was “extra salient” in the wake of the Supreme Court decision.

Meta — which has has also reportedly told its employees not to discuss abortion at work — gave police access to two accounts belonging to a 17-year-old named Celeste Burgess and her mother, 41-year-old Jessica Burgess, according to court documents.

A police detective then found messages between the Burgesses allegedly confirming plans for Celeste to take pills to induce an abortion in April — around 23 weeks into her pregnancy. Nebraska’s legal cutoff for abortion is 20 weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZGxsA_0hAtAXGw00
Mark Zuckerberg said in June that “protecting people’s privacy” was “extra salient” after Roe v. Wade was overturned.
Getty Images for SXSW

“Are we starting it today,” Celeste asked in one of the messages, which were included in court filings.

“We can if u want the one will stop the hormones,” Jessica responded.

Later on, Celeste allegedly wrote, “Remember we burn the evidence.”

“Yep,” Jessica responded.

Celeste Burgess, who is now 18, has been charged with removing/concealing/abandoning a dead human body, concealing the death of another person and false reporting.

Her mother has been charged with performing or attempting an abortion greater than 20 weeks, performing an abortion when not a licensed doctor, removing/concealing/abandoning a dead human body, concealing the death of another person and false reporting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UvOLI_0hAtAXGw00
Meta turned over private Facebook messages about the alleged abortion that were then cited in court documents.

Police documents show Meta, which did not respond to a request for comment from The Post, turned over the Burgesses’ messages on June 9 — about two weeks before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24.

At a Meta all-hands meeting on June 30, Zuckerberg addressed an employee question about steps the company is taking to protect users who are seeking abortions, CyberScoop reported .

“Protecting people’s privacy is always important, I get that this is extra salient right now [with] the Supreme Court decision and that specifically bearing on privacy,” Zuckerberg reportedly said. “But it just has always been a thing that we care about.”

Zuckerberg added that encrypting users’ messages “is actually one of the ways that you keep people safe from bad behavior or, or over-broad requests for information or things like that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Skzl3_0hAtAXGw00
Norfolk, Nebraska police delivered a search warrant for the mother and daughters’ Facebook messages.

Yet antitrust watchdogs say Meta handing over the Burgesses’ messages shows the company doesn’t care about protecting abortion rights.

“These tech giants have accumulated an unfathomable amount of sensitive data on each and every one of us,” Jesse Lehrich, co-founder of Accountable Tech, told The Post. “They are going to dutifully comply with subpoena requests like this in a post-Roe world.”

“It turns their ubiquitous products into weapons that will be wielded against their own users,” Lehrich added.

Meta has also caught flak from abortion advocates for removing posts about abortion pills from Facebook and Instagram directed toward women who may not be able to access them following the Supreme Court’s decision, Vice reported in June.

Both advertisers and regular users offering to mail pills to users in states where abortion is illegal have had their posts removed for violating the sites’ community standards, according to the outlet.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in response to the Vice story that the company will not allow individuals to gift or sell pharmaceuticals on its platform, but will allow content that shares information on how to access pills.

The Nebraska abortion case was first reported by the Lincoln Journal Star .

Additional reporting by Snejana Farberov

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

6-year-old NYC girl punched, robbed of scooter in broad daylight

Three teenagers assaulted a 6-year-old girl and stole her scooter in New York City, according to footage released by the New York Police Department. Surveillance cameras captured part of the July 28 incident, showing the three teenage boys fleeing the scene with the scooter. One of the teens allegedly punched the girl in the chest, and she was treated at the scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ars Technica

Teen’s jailing shows exactly how Facebook will help anti-abortion states

For the first time since Roe v. Wade was overturned, there's a clear example showing exactly how Facebook will react to law enforcement requests for abortion data without user consent. Forbes reports that a 17-year-old named Celeste Burgess in Nebraska had her Facebook messages subpoenaed by detective Ben McBride, who...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
The Independent

Multiple people charged in Nebraska for burning and burying foetus following home abortion

A mother and daughter have reportedly been charged over a home abortion that ended with a foetus being burned and buried by the pair in Nebraska, where aborions are banned after 20 weeks. Jessica Burgess, 41, allegedly helped her daughter Celeste Burgess, 18, recieve an abortion in April without the help of a licensed doctor, as KMEG-TV and the Lincoln Journal Star reported on Monday. The birth allegedly took place at about the 23 week mark, in violation of Nebraska state law. Charges were filed against the mother and daughter in recent days after police in the city of Norfolk...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Business Insider

An anti-abortion pastor railed against rape and incest exceptions in Indiana's proposed abortion ban, warning lawmakers that the GOP would lose 'God-fearing' voters if the bill isn't more strict

An Indiana pastor warned state lawmakers that a Republican-led abortion ban isn't strict enough, the Indianapolis Star reported. The near-total ban outlaws abortions at zero weeks with the only exceptions being rape, incest, and to protect the life of the mother. The pastor told lawmakers that an exception for rape...
INDIANA STATE
The Week

Doctor who performed abortion on 10-year-old Ohio rape survivor warns Indiana AG to stop defaming her

The Indiana obstetrician-gynecologist who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape survivor from Ohio sent Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R) a cease and desist letter on Friday, telling him to stop "making false and misleading statements" about her or face a potential defamation lawsuit. The unidentified girl was barred from getting an abortion in Ohio because her pregnancy had just passed the six-week mark and Ohio's abortion law doesn't have exceptions for rape or incest.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Police#Linus Company Meta#The Supreme Court#The Post#Sxsw
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Giuliani caught lying about being unable to fly in attempt to delay grand jury appearance

Former Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani was caught lying to Georgia prosecutors in an attempt to get out of travelling to Atlanta to appear before a grand jury that is investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to pressure Georgia officials into overturning Joe Biden’s 2020 election win there.Last month, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office issued a subpoena for Mr Giuliani to appear before a special grand jury she convened earlier this year. The panel is probing whether Mr Trump or his associates broke Georgia law by pressuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp to “find”...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS News

West Virginia's 150-year-old abortion ban blocked by judge

A judge in West Virginia's capital blocked enforcement of the state's 150-year-old abortion ban Monday, opening the door for abortions to resume in the state, at least for now. Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera L. Salango granted the Women's Health Center of West Virginia a preliminary injunction against the 1800s-era ban, saying that in the absence of action by the court, the state's sole abortion clinic and its patients, "especially those who are impregnated as a result of a rape or incest, are suffering irreparable harm."
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
42K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy