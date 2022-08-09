ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Notre Dame Offers 2023 Wide Receiver Taeshaun Lyons

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SFpyG_0hAtAGVp00

Notre Dame has offered one of the more dynamic wideouts in the country, California native Taeshaun Lyons

Notre Dame is still looking for another impact receiver in the 2023 class now that top target Ronan Hanafin is trending to Clemson. That led the Irish to the West Coast, with Hayward (Calif.) Tennyson speedster Taeshaun Lyons earning an offer.

Lyons had a breakout junior campaign that saw him post some wild statistics. Last season the 6-2, 170-pound receiver caught just 28 passes, but those receptions went for 907 yards and 16 touchdowns. That was good for 32.4 yards per catch.

Notre Dame has commitments from three talented wideouts already, having landed pledges from Braylon James , Jaden Greathouse and Rico Flores Jr . The Irish also landed prep running Dylan Edwards , who also projects as a slot receiver and return man that can also carry the ball out of the backfield in some looks.

With just four scholarship receivers slated to return to the roster in 2023 the Irish are in need of depth and impact talent, and the staff is looking at Lyons as a possible contender to fill that role. Lyons is a big play vertical threat that would add even more speed to the Notre Dame roster, should the Irish be able to land him down the road.

Lyons still has four official visits left after taking just one (Washington) in the spring and summer.

Lyons is a four-star recruit and is ranked as the No. 191 overall player in the land according to On3. He's the 12th ranked player in the state of California.

The Tennyson standout has earned offers from Oregon, Utah, Washington, Oregon State, Arizona, Vanderbilt and Washington State.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Robinson flips to Florida

South Carolina lost a commitment from the 2023 football recruiting class on Wednesday night. Linebacker Jaden Robinson (Lake City, Fla./Columbia) posted on his Twitter account that he is backing off of his pledge from the Gamecocks. He’s now committed to Florida. A four-star prospect with a rating of 0.8933...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Notre Dame AD Thinks Big Ten Deal Was Good For Fighting Irish

Notre Dame remains firm in not joining a new conference despite some of the massive media rights deals being given out. But Notre Dame's athletic director believes that the Fighting Irish will benefit regardless. In a recent interview, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick praised the new media rights deal...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Utah State
AthlonSports.com

USC Football: Ranking the Toughest Games on the Trojans' Schedule

Once every three years, we like to take a look at the toughest games on the schedule for various teams across the college football landscape. I did this with USC first in 2016 and again in 2019. Three years have passed and in 2022, the wise sages at Athlon have come calling again, only this time there is hope, my friends. The last couple of times we were here, hope was not on offer. Today, hope is being given out in bulk. So, settle in and let’s take a brief look at why there’s hope and then get to the rankings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Steelers Released Wide Receiver On Thursday Afternoon

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a pair of roster moves Thursday involving their receiving corps. Pittsburgh has signed wide receiver Christian Blake to its roster. The Northern Illinois was on the Arizona Cardinals from 2018-2021 before signing with the Atlanta Falcons. Blake has 28 career receptions for 257 yards. In order...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame#Slot Receiver#Clemson#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Texans Have Reportedly Signed Former Alabama Running Back

The Houston Texans have signed former USFL running back B.J. Emmons, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Emmons had a workout with the Texans earlier this week. Clearly, that went well. Coming out of high school, Emmons committed to Alabama. In his only season with the Crimson Tide,...
NFL
thecomeback.com

College sports world reacts to significant Big Ten news

The Big Ten sent major shockwaves through the college football world with its conference realignment news this summer after adding USC and UCLA. Now, the conference is the focal point of more groundbreaking change. Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand reports that ESPN has officially pulled out of media rights negotiations...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/notredame

Comments / 0

Community Policy