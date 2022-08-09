Read full article on original website
Beaned Little League batter rises to console upset pitcher
WACO, Texas — (AP) — A Little League batter rose from a beaning to console the upset pitcher in a dramatic scene at a Little League regional tournament game Tuesday in Waco, Texas. The incident happened during a Little League Southwest Regional Playoff final. Righthander Kaiden Shelton of...
Waco Little League game goes viral for heartwarming show of sportsmanship
A heartwarming moment of ballfield sportsmanship is going viral. Tuesday, Waco was hosting Little League’s Southwest Regional tournament championship game pitting Team Oklahoma from Tulsa against Texas East represented by Pearland
Pearland sluggers top Oklahoma, advance to Little League World Series
HOUSTON — Pearland is heading back to Williamsport. Pearland Little League defeated Oklahoma, 9-4, on Tuesday to win the Southwest Regional Championship in Waco and advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Pearland, or Texas East, scored runs in the first four innings. Shortstop Jake Zurek...
Fans in Central Texas glued to screens as Midway Little League softball team keeps advancing
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Midway Little League 12-year-old softball team clinched another big win Wednesday morning, beating Puerto Rico 2-0 as they continue their pursuit of a Little League World Series title in Greenville, N.C. While the team has around 70 friends and family there watching in person, hundreds...
