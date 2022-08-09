ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, CO

1310kfka.com

1 hurt in shooting at Greeley dollar store

One person was hurt in a shooting at a dollar discount store in Greeley. It happened at the Greeley Family Dollar on the 100 block of 22nd Street just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was hospitalized and is expected to survive. The shooter remains on the lam.
GREELEY, CO
Brighton, CO
Colorado Crime & Safety
Brighton, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield police report, Aug. 9, 2022

The Broomfield Police Department reports police activity through a community crime map. The following reports include information gathered from the crime map and obtained by the Leader from the department. Police responded to a report of an assault at a home in the 3100 block of Traver Drive on Thursday....
BROOMFIELD, CO
9NEWS

Fitness instructor fired after gym fight

DENVER — A fitness instructor in Denver has been fired after a fight broke out during his class, according to attendees of his workout class. It was all caught on tape. Now, some members of the instructor's class said it's not fair that he was let go by the gym.
DENVER, CO
95.5 KLAQ

Woman Dies in Freak Beach Umbrella Accident

A 63-year-old woman was impaled by an umbrella in Garden City and later succumbed to her injuries at a hospital. The umbrella reportedly got loose and was carried by the wind prior to striking the woman in the chest. While the accident is under investigation, this is not the first...
GARDEN CITY, CO
CBS Denver

Brighton police seek help solving house party shooting

Investigators in Brighton are asking for information from the public that might help them with a weekend shooting case. A 24-year-old man was struck by a bullet in the head when a fight at a large house party spilled into the street. That man was described as being in critical condition at the hospital afterwards. Police say on Sunday at 1 a.m. they responded to a call of shots fired on North Main Street. Nearly an hour later they got a report that the shooting victim had come to a nearby hospital after being taken there by a private vehicle. Anyone with information about this crime that leads to the suspect is asked to call 303-655-8740. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of $5,000. Tips can also be made to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.
BRIGHTON, CO
1310kfka.com

Man accused in Greeley murder back in court in November

A man accused of a murder in Greeley will have a preliminary hearing this fall. The Greeley Tribune reports Weld County prosecutors will submit evidence they say proves Anthony Farias, shot 31-year-old Eric Maxwell on the 2300 block of 24th Street Road. Maxwell died several days later. A judge scheduled the hearing for November 10th in Weld District Court. For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Unidentified man found dead at park southwest of Denver

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a deceased male was found at Flying J Ranch Park, near Conifer, on August 9. The discovery of the deceased male followed the park being shut down while rescue crews scoured the area starting August 8. While the park had been closed during the "search for a missing person," it was later stated that the body that was found could not be identified.
CONIFER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Castle Rock responds to teen victims of car wreck

Castle Rock community members are coming together to support the families of four teens involved in a head-on car wreck around midnight Aug. 5. A man in a Toyota Forerunner crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Honda pick-up truck head-on while heading north on an Interstate-25 frontage road near mile marker 179. The driver of the Toyota, identified as Ricky Avalos-Trujillo, 25, sustained minimal injuries and was arrested at the scene for vehicular homicide. Authorities suspect Avalos-Trujillo was driving while under the influence.
CASTLE ROCK, CO

