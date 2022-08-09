Investigators in Brighton are asking for information from the public that might help them with a weekend shooting case. A 24-year-old man was struck by a bullet in the head when a fight at a large house party spilled into the street. That man was described as being in critical condition at the hospital afterwards. Police say on Sunday at 1 a.m. they responded to a call of shots fired on North Main Street. Nearly an hour later they got a report that the shooting victim had come to a nearby hospital after being taken there by a private vehicle. Anyone with information about this crime that leads to the suspect is asked to call 303-655-8740. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of $5,000. Tips can also be made to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

BRIGHTON, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO