Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Officer killed in Boulder mass shooting once told mom that waiting for backup was 'worse than death'Claire ClevelandBoulder, CO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Dollar General to build mega warehouse at HighPoint Elevated in AuroraMargaret JacksonAurora, CO
You can book a ‘Puppies and Prosecco’ package at this Denver hotelBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Related
14-year-old killed near rec center had gunshot wound, other injuries
After a 14-year-old was found dead near a Denver rec center, the office of the medical examiner released his cause of death.
1310kfka.com
1 hurt in shooting at Greeley dollar store
One person was hurt in a shooting at a dollar discount store in Greeley. It happened at the Greeley Family Dollar on the 100 block of 22nd Street just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was hospitalized and is expected to survive. The shooter remains on the lam.
Denver father of two killed in hit-and-run crash at problem intersection
Steve Perkins, a husband and father of two, died Wednesday morning after police say a driver ran a red light, struck the bicyclist and took off.
Fight at Brighton party turns into shooting, leaves man in critical condition
A man is in critical condition after a fight at a Brighton house party turned into a shooting early Sunday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield police report, Aug. 9, 2022
The Broomfield Police Department reports police activity through a community crime map. The following reports include information gathered from the crime map and obtained by the Leader from the department. Police responded to a report of an assault at a home in the 3100 block of Traver Drive on Thursday....
Denver PD sergeant arrested, accused of internet luring of a child
A Denver Police sergeant was arrested Wednesday for investigation of internet luring of a child after he allegedly made “explicit advances” on a person online he thought was a 14-year-old girl.
Caught on camera: Man defecates on neighbor’s lawn
This happened last week and now we’re learning police are looking into who did this and why this happened.
Former officer sued in teen’s shooting death
A late teenager's family has filed a lawsuit against the former Greenwood Village police officer charged with murder in his killing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parker police ask residents to share their external home camera footage
(Parker, Colo.) The Parker Police Department is inviting residents to register their external video cameras to help catch crime. The Video Increasing Safety in Our Neighborhoods program, also known as VISION, is a program in which residents voluntarily register their external home cameras to aid the investigation of crimes within the area.
Fitness instructor fired after gym fight
DENVER — A fitness instructor in Denver has been fired after a fight broke out during his class, according to attendees of his workout class. It was all caught on tape. Now, some members of the instructor's class said it's not fair that he was let go by the gym.
2 teens killed, 3 injured in Weld County crash
Two teenagers were killed and three others were injured in a crash on Weld County Road 88 early Wednesday morning, according to Colorado State Patrol.
Woman Dies in Freak Beach Umbrella Accident
A 63-year-old woman was impaled by an umbrella in Garden City and later succumbed to her injuries at a hospital. The umbrella reportedly got loose and was carried by the wind prior to striking the woman in the chest. While the accident is under investigation, this is not the first...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14-year-old killed near Denver recreation center
Denver police are investigating a homicide case that involves a 14-year-old who was found dead near a rec center.
Brighton police seek help solving house party shooting
Investigators in Brighton are asking for information from the public that might help them with a weekend shooting case. A 24-year-old man was struck by a bullet in the head when a fight at a large house party spilled into the street. That man was described as being in critical condition at the hospital afterwards. Police say on Sunday at 1 a.m. they responded to a call of shots fired on North Main Street. Nearly an hour later they got a report that the shooting victim had come to a nearby hospital after being taken there by a private vehicle. Anyone with information about this crime that leads to the suspect is asked to call 303-655-8740. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of $5,000. Tips can also be made to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.
‘Check your cameras’: Police seek video in Aurora man’s death
The department and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers upped the reward from $2,000 to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest, hoping someone will come forward.
Imminent release of jailed hoarder has Westminster neighbors nervous
A Westminster neighborhood fears its summer of peace may soon end now that a violent hoarder is due to be released from the Adams County jail.
1310kfka.com
Man accused in Greeley murder back in court in November
A man accused of a murder in Greeley will have a preliminary hearing this fall. The Greeley Tribune reports Weld County prosecutors will submit evidence they say proves Anthony Farias, shot 31-year-old Eric Maxwell on the 2300 block of 24th Street Road. Maxwell died several days later. A judge scheduled the hearing for November 10th in Weld District Court. For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
9News
Teen found dead near Denver recreation center
Denver Police wants the public's help with their investigation into the death of a 14-year-old. Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon was killed next to a popular city rec center.
Unidentified man found dead at park southwest of Denver
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a deceased male was found at Flying J Ranch Park, near Conifer, on August 9. The discovery of the deceased male followed the park being shut down while rescue crews scoured the area starting August 8. While the park had been closed during the "search for a missing person," it was later stated that the body that was found could not be identified.
highlandsranchherald.net
Castle Rock responds to teen victims of car wreck
Castle Rock community members are coming together to support the families of four teens involved in a head-on car wreck around midnight Aug. 5. A man in a Toyota Forerunner crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Honda pick-up truck head-on while heading north on an Interstate-25 frontage road near mile marker 179. The driver of the Toyota, identified as Ricky Avalos-Trujillo, 25, sustained minimal injuries and was arrested at the scene for vehicular homicide. Authorities suspect Avalos-Trujillo was driving while under the influence.
Comments / 0