FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
Bengals Get Great News About Star Right Tackle La'el Collins
The 29-year-old has missed all of training camp with a back injury
Mike Vrabel took Malik Willis out of his first NFL game because he wasn't throwing the ball
In his first NFL start — albeit in the preseason — Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis completed six of 11 passes for 107 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 88.1. Willis did come up with an amazing rushing touchdown in Tennessee’s 23-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but there was at least one person on the field at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium who wished Willis would have thrown the ball more.
Pickens w best catch/Tomlin praise, Pickett best QB -Day 14 of camp
Rare rookie praise for Mike Tomlin about George Pickens as Kenny Pickett had the best day at quarterback, plus a number of injuries at Steelers camp
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut News
Earlier this Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed E.J. Perry back to their roster. In order to make room for him, they released Kyle Sloter. Sloter played in the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday, completing 13-of-25 pass attempts for 127 yards and one touchdown. Before he signed with the Jaguars,...
An In-Depth Look at Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Dax Hill and the Future of the Bengals' Safeties
The Bengals' roster is pretty set as the team prepares for Friday's preseason opener, but there is some uncertainty about the future of the safety spot. With Jessie Bates on the franchise tag and the other safeties in the final year of their contracts, the Bengals took Dax Hill in the first round and Tycen Anderson in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Steelers' Chase Claypool says Pittsburgh's offense 'can be the best' in the NFL in 2022
Chase Claypool's fearlessness on the field has helped him become a starting NFL wide receiver. His fearlessness in front of a microphone has led to eye raising quotes that have often put the 24-year-old in the spotlight. Claypool, who recently declared that new teammate George Pickens would be the NFL's...
Las Vegas Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham Hasn’t Reached His Peak Yet
Everyone knows that the role of starting signal-caller belongs to Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. However, Jarrett Stidham is quietly developing into a decent Raiders QB under the tutelage of head coach Josh McDaniels. The Raiders moved on from Marcus Mariota this offseason, leaving the role of QB2 vacant...
Steelers Add Another to Training Camp Injury Report
The Pittsburgh Steelers got good and bad news on their injury report.
Podcast: Things to watch in Jags' preseason game vs. Browns, reviewing Hall of Fame Game
The Jacksonville Jaguars kicked off their preseason last Thursday against the Las Vegas Raiders, but weren’t able to get a win in the process after falling by the score of 27-11. Despite that, there were still many positives and negatives to take away from it. In Episode 20 of...
