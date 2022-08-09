ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Buda City Council receives budget plans for FY 2022-23

Buda City Council went through plans for the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget. (Christopher Green/Community Impact Newspaper) During the Aug. 9 Buda City Council meeting, City Manager Micah Grau and staff presented the planned city budget for fiscal year 2022-23. The budget must be approved on or before Sept. 20. The...
BUDA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
New Braunfels, TX
Business
New Braunfels, TX
Government
City
New Braunfels, TX
Community Impact Austin

NBU announces additional financial support for customers

New Braunfels Utilities says that energy usage has increased by 32% this summer. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) In response to high utility bills this summer and customer concern over the Power Cost Recovery Adjustment, New Braunfels Utilities announced additional support for customers. Payment and extension plans, discontinuing disconnections and suspension of late fees are all measures NBU will be implementing, effective immediately.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braunfels#Urban Construction#New Braunfels Utilities#Nbu#Freese Nichols#The City Council#The Nbu Board#Advi
Community Impact Austin

Austin ISD Board of Trustees to decide whether $2.25B bond package will go to voters in November

AISD Board of Trustees members return from receiving legal advice during executive session at an Aug. 9 meeting. (Zach Keel/Community Impact Newspaper) In anticipation of an Aug. 11 vote to include a proposed $2.25 billion bond package on ballots for November's election, the Austin ISD Board of Trustees held a bond work session at their Aug. 9 meeting.
AUSTIN, TX
alamo.edu

Notice About 2022 Tax Rates

In the interest of financial transparency and fiduciary responsibility, the Alamo Colleges District is providing the public with the following information. Below you will find a Notice of Tax Rates document which concerns the 2022 property tax rates for the Alamo Colleges District. One is the no-new-revenue tax rate, which would impose the same amount of taxes as last year if you compare properties taxed in both years.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in Georgetown, including new construction for Austin Dance Conservatory

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
GEORGETOWN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
kwhi.com

LOCAL LAW FIRM ADDS NEW ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY

Local law firm Moorman Tate, LLP is welcoming in an additional member to their team. Jacob R. Malatek, who is a native of New Braunfels, will be a new associate attorney with the firm. Malatek received his undergraduate degree from Texas A&M University in 2018 and earned his doctorate of...
BRENHAM, TX
iheart.com

City Program Makes Home Rehab Money Available To Qualified Homeowners

The city is offering a new Home Rehab program to help qualified San Antonio homeowners with home repairs. The funds can be used for foundation and structural problems, roofing, electrical, plumbing, heating and cooling repairs, water heater, and window and door upgrades. Applications are being accepted through September 19th. The program is using part of the $45 million allocated to homeowner rehab projects from the billion-dollar bond issue that voters approved in May of this yea.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Sandeez Hamburger Hut in Lakeway closing Aug. 13

The Friday Car Club of Lakeway has traditionally gathered at the restaurant on Fridays. (Courtesy Tom Pierson) Longtime Lakeway eatery Sandeez Hamburger Hut will close Aug. 13, according to the business. The family-owned establishment opened in 1979 and has since served its locally sourced "bucket list" burgers and hand-cut fries to the community. Sandeez Hamburger Hut is located at 113 N. RM 620, Lakeway, and is a popular spot for the Friday Car Club of Lakeway, where local enthusiasts of all ages gather to swap car stories and share a meal, member Tom Pierson said. 512-266-1524. https://my-site-106671-106305.square.site.
LAKEWAY, TX
KTSA

New Braunfels Utilities announces help for customers during heatwave

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you are using about 32% more electricity than you did a year ago to stay cool in New Braunfels, there might be some help. The ongoing heatwave and rising natural gas prices are driving higher utility bills, but New Braunfels Utilities is announcing a few strategies to combat these problems for some customers, effective immediately.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy