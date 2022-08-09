Read full article on original website
Rate Advisory Committee reviews New Braunfels Utilities cost-of-service studies
Members of the New Braunfels Utilities Rate Advisory Committee at their second regular meeting on Aug. 10. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact Newspapers) The New Braunfels Utilities Rate Advisory Committee held its second of six meetings Aug. 10 since being appointed by NBU officials on April 28. The Rate Advisory Committee consists...
Buda City Council receives budget plans for FY 2022-23
Buda City Council went through plans for the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget. (Christopher Green/Community Impact Newspaper) During the Aug. 9 Buda City Council meeting, City Manager Micah Grau and staff presented the planned city budget for fiscal year 2022-23. The budget must be approved on or before Sept. 20. The...
KSAT 12
Spring Branch residents concerned about wastewater amid new development proposal
SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of Spring Branch residents attended a meeting hosted by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) after bringing up concerns about the release of treated wastewater into a creek that feeds into Canyon Lake and the possible development of more than 700 homes. The meeting...
Austin ISD board of trustees add $2.44B bond package to November election
From left: Interim Superintendent Anthony Mays, District 3 Trustee Kevin Foster and board of trustees President Geronimo Rodriguez Jr. discuss the largest bond package in AISD history. (Zach Keel/Community Impact Newspaper) The Austin ISD board of trustees voted unanimously to authorize a November election for a $2.44 billion bond package.
Council continues push for higher living wage in Austin as budget talks continue
City officials are likely to approve a new living wage floor for Austin employees this month. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Raising Austin's living wage continues to be among the top priorities for city officials as fiscal year 2022-23 budget deliberations continue ahead of a final vote on the spending plan expected next week.
KSAT 12
City proposes giving $50M back to CPS customers as part of $3.4B budget
San Antonio – Rebates for CPS Energy customers, a property tax rate cut, and pay bumps for city employees are all part of the proposed $3.4 billion city budget the San Antonio City Council discussed Thursday morning. City Manager Erik Walsh and other top city staff presented the council...
$3.4 billion San Antonio city budget plan to include reduced tax rate, potential CPS Energy customer credits
SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio will present its first proposed budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year at its meeting Thursday. Among the top priorities for city council includes property tax relief, public safety, employee compensation and shoring up its civilian workforce of roughly 7,000 employees. On...
NBU announces additional financial support for customers
New Braunfels Utilities says that energy usage has increased by 32% this summer. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) In response to high utility bills this summer and customer concern over the Power Cost Recovery Adjustment, New Braunfels Utilities announced additional support for customers. Payment and extension plans, discontinuing disconnections and suspension of late fees are all measures NBU will be implementing, effective immediately.
Austin ISD Board of Trustees to decide whether $2.25B bond package will go to voters in November
AISD Board of Trustees members return from receiving legal advice during executive session at an Aug. 9 meeting. (Zach Keel/Community Impact Newspaper) In anticipation of an Aug. 11 vote to include a proposed $2.25 billion bond package on ballots for November's election, the Austin ISD Board of Trustees held a bond work session at their Aug. 9 meeting.
alamo.edu
Notice About 2022 Tax Rates
In the interest of financial transparency and fiduciary responsibility, the Alamo Colleges District is providing the public with the following information. Below you will find a Notice of Tax Rates document which concerns the 2022 property tax rates for the Alamo Colleges District. One is the no-new-revenue tax rate, which would impose the same amount of taxes as last year if you compare properties taxed in both years.
10 latest commercial permits filed in Georgetown, including new construction for Austin Dance Conservatory
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Bee Cave council selects firm to transform Brown Property
Confluence Park in San Antonio is one of the projects Rialto Studio has completed. (Courtesy Rialto Studio) The city of Bee Cave has chosen Rialto Studio to transform the Brown Property into a public amenity for area residents. The 44-acre parcel, which the city purchased in 2017, is just off Great Divide Trail near SH 71.
kwhi.com
LOCAL LAW FIRM ADDS NEW ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY
Local law firm Moorman Tate, LLP is welcoming in an additional member to their team. Jacob R. Malatek, who is a native of New Braunfels, will be a new associate attorney with the firm. Malatek received his undergraduate degree from Texas A&M University in 2018 and earned his doctorate of...
Canyon Lake water to be released for downstream water supply
SAN ANTONIO — The Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority says it will be releasing water from Canyon Lake to meet demand from the downstream supply. The lake of rain has slowed down the Guadalupe River flow, affecting recreationalists, property owners and other stakeholders. The GBRA said on its website it will...
iheart.com
City Program Makes Home Rehab Money Available To Qualified Homeowners
The city is offering a new Home Rehab program to help qualified San Antonio homeowners with home repairs. The funds can be used for foundation and structural problems, roofing, electrical, plumbing, heating and cooling repairs, water heater, and window and door upgrades. Applications are being accepted through September 19th. The program is using part of the $45 million allocated to homeowner rehab projects from the billion-dollar bond issue that voters approved in May of this yea.
Sandeez Hamburger Hut in Lakeway closing Aug. 13
The Friday Car Club of Lakeway has traditionally gathered at the restaurant on Fridays. (Courtesy Tom Pierson) Longtime Lakeway eatery Sandeez Hamburger Hut will close Aug. 13, according to the business. The family-owned establishment opened in 1979 and has since served its locally sourced "bucket list" burgers and hand-cut fries to the community. Sandeez Hamburger Hut is located at 113 N. RM 620, Lakeway, and is a popular spot for the Friday Car Club of Lakeway, where local enthusiasts of all ages gather to swap car stories and share a meal, member Tom Pierson said. 512-266-1524. https://my-site-106671-106305.square.site.
KTSA
New Braunfels Utilities announces help for customers during heatwave
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you are using about 32% more electricity than you did a year ago to stay cool in New Braunfels, there might be some help. The ongoing heatwave and rising natural gas prices are driving higher utility bills, but New Braunfels Utilities is announcing a few strategies to combat these problems for some customers, effective immediately.
news4sanantonio.com
New Braunfels residents upset over astronomically high energy bills
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - As energy bills continue to soar throughout San Antonio, our neighbors in New Braunfels are also seeing high utility bills. New Braunfels Utilities (NBU) held a press conference on Monday to let their residents know that they are here to help. Since our story aired last...
28th annual Lake Travis Cleanup to be held Sept. 11
In April, certified divers from Texas and Oklahoma showed up to remove underwater trash in Lake Travis. (Travis County Parks and Colorado River Alliance) Travis County Parks and the Colorado River Alliance will hold the 28th annual Lake Travis Cleanup on Sept. 11. The most recent cleanup took place in...
Congress Avenue to close this weekend over possible filming
Drivers heading through downtown Austin this weekend will need to find alternate detours as possible film production crews will be shooting along Congress Avenue.
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
