ESPN
MMA legend Cris Cyborg says next fight will be in boxing: 'It's one of my dreams'
Cris Cyborg's next fight won't be inside an MMA cage -- it'll be in a boxing ring against Simone de Silva. Cyborg, one of the best women's MMA fighters of all time, said on her "The Catchup" YouTube show Monday that was finalizing a contract for her professional boxing debut.
Boxing Scene
MMA Icon, Bellator Female Champ Cris Cyborg To Make Pro Boxing Debut 9/25
Cris Cyborg’s career crossover from the cage to the ring is complete. The iconic mixed martial artist and current Bellator female featherweight champion will be making her pro boxing debut on Sept. 25 when she takes on Simone Silva in a homecoming fight in Curitiba, Brazil, she announced Wednesday.
MMAmania.com
Why didn’t Bo Nickal earn UFC contract? Dana White explains...
Three-time NCAA Division I National Champion and American Top Team (ATT) wrestling coach Bo Nickal made his highly-anticipated mixed martial arts (MMA) debut as part of Dana White’s weekly “Contender Series” program last night (Tues., Aug. 9, 2022) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Dana White Talks Fighter Pay And The ‘Ungodly’ Amount Offered To Fedor Emelianenko For Brock Lesnar Fight
Dana White has been running the UFC for a long time. He is widely thought of as one of the best promoters ever but that does not come without criticism. Most of the heat that White takes from fans is about fight matchups or fighter pay. Recently the amount of money in which fighters are paid has become a hot button issue amongst fans, media, and the fighters themselves. Despite all the critics White stands firm that the UFC is paying fighters exactly what they are worth and that they make good money.
Yardbarker
Jason Williams Picks LeBron James As The GOAT, But Says He Would Pick Michael Jordan If He Needs A Win Tonight Or A Bucket Right Now
The GOAT debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan seems like a never-ending one. Be it fans debating on Twitter or even the mainstream media, the GOAT debate has been a regular feature for some time. While players like Kobe Bryant and others have been mentioned at times, the two...
NBA・
Yardbarker
Chris Paul Said He Didn't Give Any Attention To Girls In High School: "My Girlfriend Was My Basketball."
Chris Paul is one of the best point guards to ever play in the NBA. The Phoenix Suns superstar has been a very impactful player wherever he's played, although he's yet to win that elusive championship. CP3 always had a huge love for basketball, and during his teenage years, he took it to the next level.
Yardbarker
Jordan Clarkson Responds To Jazz Trade Rumors: "This Is My Ninth Year Going Into The League. I Know How The Business Of Basketball Works.”
In the aftermath of the Rudy Gobert trade, there is a sense around the league that the Utah Jazz are on the verge of a major rebuild. Jordan Clarkson, who has thrived with the Jazz, has been included in countless trade rumors as fans and experts attempt to predict where he might land.
Yardbarker
Dustin Rhodes: If Your Contract Is Up And You’ve Had Enough With AEW, ‘Get The F-ck Out’
Dustin Rhodes says that if anyone wants to leave AEW because it’s not working for them, they should move on if they decide that’s their best course of action. Rhodes has been with AEW since 2019, and he works both as a wrestler and as a coach. He has remained with the company since his brother, Cody, left earlier this year, and he is often commended for his work with the women’s division.
WWE・
MMAmania.com
UFC San Diego preview, ‘Vera vs. Cruz’ predictions
Streaking UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera looks to continue his improbable run up the 135-pound ladder when he collides with former division champion Dominick Cruz atop the UFC San Diego MMA event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Aug. 13, 2022) on both ESPN and ESPN+ from inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. Vera is currently ranked No. 5 in the promotion’s “official” rankings against No. 8 for Cruz, so it’s not unreasonable to think a win for “Chito” — marking his fourth straight — would put him on a very short list of eligible title contenders. Conversely, shutting down the red-hot Vera could be “The Dominator’s” ticket back into the bantamweight Top 5 (and title contention).
CBS Sports
UFC 278 -- Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 : Fight card, odds, rumors, date, location, complete guide
UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman looks to continue his run of dominance in the 170-pound division when he defends his title against Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 278. The event takes place Aug. 20 from Vivant Arena in Salt Lake City. Usman and Edwards both bring lengthy...
UFC Fight Night Betting Preview: Vera vs. Cruz
Bets bets and analysis for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night, headlined by SI Sportsbook favorite Marlon Vera fighting Dominick Cruz.
UFC San Diego: Cynthia Calvillo is the fighter to watch
Cynthia Calvillo needs to defeat the scale and Nina Nunes to make sure she stays on the UFC roster. The UFC is back at it again with another event, this time headlined with a big bantamweight affair between Marlon Vera and former champion, Dominick Cruz. While these two men look to carve out their place in the 135-pound division, there are other fighters looking to push forward to their dream of being a UFC champion. Cynthia Calvillo is one of those individuals and she’s looking to turn around a rough skid and potentially keep her spot on the UFC roster.
MMAmania.com
Live: UFC San Diego early weigh ins video, streaming results for ‘Vera vs. Cruz’
UFC San Diego live stream weigh ins video results: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is little more than 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC San Diego mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 135-pound showdown between surging bantamweight contender Marlon Vera and former division champion Dominick Cruz. The action takes place this Sat. night (Aug. 13, 2022) on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside the historic Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Calif., the first time the promotion has staged a card in “America’s Finest City” since COVID-19 scrapped the previous ESPN event scheduled for May 2020.
Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2 set for UFC 282 in December
It seems that UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka will get his wish, and rematch Glover Teixeira. The two first squared off in the main event of UFC 275 in June. The bout was the Brazilian’s first title defense after capturing the light-heavyweight scrap in October 2021, with a win over Jan Blachowicz. Teixeira also teased his fight with Prochazka could be his last.
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 poster released featuring Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, more
Charles Oliveira may not officially be the lightweight champion, but he’s still getting top billing for UFC 280. Oliveira will face Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight title on Oct. 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, and an official poster for the event was released on Tuesday, with the bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw and the marquee bantamweight matchup between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley also being featured on the poster.
MMAmania.com
UFC San Diego odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Vera vs. Cruz
One of the most decorated Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) figures looks to prove he still belongs among the elite this Saturday (Aug. 13, 2022) when Dominick Cruz squares off with the ultra-destructive Marlon Vera inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. UFC San Diego also features a guaranteed Featherweight war between David Onama and Nate Landwehr, as well as a clash of top Strawweight prospects in Yazmin Jauregui and Iasmin Lucindo.
MMAmania.com
Viva Brazil! UFC 283 official for Jan. 21 in Rio
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will stage its upcoming UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event on Sat., Jan. 21, 2023 inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, according to a recent press release. No fighters have been attached to the card; however, you can expect a plethora...
Yardbarker
Visa issues knock Denis Goltsov, Magomed Umalatov out of PFL 8 playoffs
The organization released the news on Thursday that two semifinal matches at PFL 8 Playoffs have changed. Both heavyweight Denis Goltsov and 170-pounder Magomed Umalatov were unable to acquire visas to enter the United Kingdom. This forced them out of their semifinal bouts with Matheus Scheffel (16-8) and Rory MacDonald (23-9-1), respectively. Their replacements will be Juan Adams (10-4) for Goltsov and Dilano Taylor (9-2) for Umalatov. On just a few days’ notice, Taylor and Adams will be competing at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales, on Aug. 13.
Bo Nickal dominates UFC debut in Dana White’s Contender Series
Bo Nickal wasn’t getting paid by the hour on the Dana White Contender Series and because of that he made quick work of his opponent. Zach Borrego was undefeated in his MMA career just as Bo Nickal was in his, however the difference in skill level was a world’s difference. Nickal, who was 1-0 as a professional heading into tonight, started the bout going for a quick takedown. He got Borrego down and went for a quick neck crank but he fought out of it and got back to the feet. Nickal went for another quick takedown against the cage and...
UFC tonight: UFC San Diego, betting odds & watch times
There is no event from the UFC tonight. Following an action-packed UFC Vegas 59 card on Saturday, the MMA world
