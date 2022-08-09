Cynthia Calvillo needs to defeat the scale and Nina Nunes to make sure she stays on the UFC roster. The UFC is back at it again with another event, this time headlined with a big bantamweight affair between Marlon Vera and former champion, Dominick Cruz. While these two men look to carve out their place in the 135-pound division, there are other fighters looking to push forward to their dream of being a UFC champion. Cynthia Calvillo is one of those individuals and she’s looking to turn around a rough skid and potentially keep her spot on the UFC roster.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO