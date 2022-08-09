ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

MMAmania.com

Why didn’t Bo Nickal earn UFC contract? Dana White explains...

Three-time NCAA Division I National Champion and American Top Team (ATT) wrestling coach Bo Nickal made his highly-anticipated mixed martial arts (MMA) debut as part of Dana White’s weekly “Contender Series” program last night (Tues., Aug. 9, 2022) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MiddleEasy

Dana White Talks Fighter Pay And The ‘Ungodly’ Amount Offered To Fedor Emelianenko For Brock Lesnar Fight

Dana White has been running the UFC for a long time. He is widely thought of as one of the best promoters ever but that does not come without criticism. Most of the heat that White takes from fans is about fight matchups or fighter pay. Recently the amount of money in which fighters are paid has become a hot button issue amongst fans, media, and the fighters themselves. Despite all the critics White stands firm that the UFC is paying fighters exactly what they are worth and that they make good money.
UFC
Yardbarker

Dustin Rhodes: If Your Contract Is Up And You’ve Had Enough With AEW, ‘Get The F-ck Out’

Dustin Rhodes says that if anyone wants to leave AEW because it’s not working for them, they should move on if they decide that’s their best course of action. Rhodes has been with AEW since 2019, and he works both as a wrestler and as a coach. He has remained with the company since his brother, Cody, left earlier this year, and he is often commended for his work with the women’s division.
WWE
Brandon Moreno
Dana White
MMAmania.com

UFC San Diego preview, ‘Vera vs. Cruz’ predictions

Streaking UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera looks to continue his improbable run up the 135-pound ladder when he collides with former division champion Dominick Cruz atop the UFC San Diego MMA event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Aug. 13, 2022) on both ESPN and ESPN+ from inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. Vera is currently ranked No. 5 in the promotion’s “official” rankings against No. 8 for Cruz, so it’s not unreasonable to think a win for “Chito” — marking his fourth straight — would put him on a very short list of eligible title contenders. Conversely, shutting down the red-hot Vera could be “The Dominator’s” ticket back into the bantamweight Top 5 (and title contention).
FanSided

UFC San Diego: Cynthia Calvillo is the fighter to watch

Cynthia Calvillo needs to defeat the scale and Nina Nunes to make sure she stays on the UFC roster. The UFC is back at it again with another event, this time headlined with a big bantamweight affair between Marlon Vera and former champion, Dominick Cruz. While these two men look to carve out their place in the 135-pound division, there are other fighters looking to push forward to their dream of being a UFC champion. Cynthia Calvillo is one of those individuals and she’s looking to turn around a rough skid and potentially keep her spot on the UFC roster.
MMAmania.com

Live: UFC San Diego early weigh ins video, streaming results for ‘Vera vs. Cruz’

UFC San Diego live stream weigh ins video results: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is little more than 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC San Diego mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 135-pound showdown between surging bantamweight contender Marlon Vera and former division champion Dominick Cruz. The action takes place this Sat. night (Aug. 13, 2022) on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside the historic Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Calif., the first time the promotion has staged a card in “America’s Finest City” since COVID-19 scrapped the previous ESPN event scheduled for May 2020.
bjpenndotcom

Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2 set for UFC 282 in December

It seems that UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka will get his wish, and rematch Glover Teixeira. The two first squared off in the main event of UFC 275 in June. The bout was the Brazilian’s first title defense after capturing the light-heavyweight scrap in October 2021, with a win over Jan Blachowicz. Teixeira also teased his fight with Prochazka could be his last.
MMA Fighting

UFC 280 poster released featuring Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, more

Charles Oliveira may not officially be the lightweight champion, but he’s still getting top billing for UFC 280. Oliveira will face Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight title on Oct. 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, and an official poster for the event was released on Tuesday, with the bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw and the marquee bantamweight matchup between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley also being featured on the poster.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC San Diego odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Vera vs. Cruz

One of the most decorated Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) figures looks to prove he still belongs among the elite this Saturday (Aug. 13, 2022) when Dominick Cruz squares off with the ultra-destructive Marlon Vera inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. UFC San Diego also features a guaranteed Featherweight war between David Onama and Nate Landwehr, as well as a clash of top Strawweight prospects in Yazmin Jauregui and Iasmin Lucindo.
UFC
Combat Sports
Sports
MMAmania.com

Viva Brazil! UFC 283 official for Jan. 21 in Rio

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will stage its upcoming UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event on Sat., Jan. 21, 2023 inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, according to a recent press release. No fighters have been attached to the card; however, you can expect a plethora...
UFC
Yardbarker

Visa issues knock Denis Goltsov, Magomed Umalatov out of PFL 8 playoffs

The organization released the news on Thursday that two semifinal matches at PFL 8 Playoffs have changed. Both heavyweight Denis Goltsov and 170-pounder Magomed Umalatov were unable to acquire visas to enter the United Kingdom. This forced them out of their semifinal bouts with Matheus Scheffel (16-8) and Rory MacDonald (23-9-1), respectively. Their replacements will be Juan Adams (10-4) for Goltsov and Dilano Taylor (9-2) for Umalatov. On just a few days’ notice, Taylor and Adams will be competing at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales, on Aug. 13.
SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bo Nickal dominates UFC debut in Dana White’s Contender Series

Bo Nickal wasn’t getting paid by the hour on the Dana White Contender Series and because of that he made quick work of his opponent. Zach Borrego was undefeated in his MMA career just as Bo Nickal was in his, however the difference in skill level was a world’s difference. Nickal, who was 1-0 as a professional heading into tonight, started the bout going for a quick takedown. He got Borrego down and went for a quick neck crank but he fought out of it and got back to the feet. Nickal went for another quick takedown against the cage and...
UFC

