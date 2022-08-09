Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was sent home from the team’s practice on Thursday morning. He was reportedly not feeling well and left the team’s facility, according to head coach Kevin O’Connell. It is still unknown at this time what the illness is and how serious it might be. His availability for Sunday’s preseason opener […] The post Vikings QB Kirk Cousins sent home from training camp with mysterious illness appeared first on ClutchPoints.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO