Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Related
Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins sent home from training camp with mysterious illness
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was sent home from the team’s practice on Thursday morning. He was reportedly not feeling well and left the team’s facility, according to head coach Kevin O’Connell. It is still unknown at this time what the illness is and how serious it might be. His availability for Sunday’s preseason opener […] The post Vikings QB Kirk Cousins sent home from training camp with mysterious illness appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AOL Corp
Former Seahawks, Raiders and Bills RB Marshawn Lynch arrested for DUI in Las Vegas
Former Seattle Seahawks, Oakland Raiders and Buffalo Bills running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested Tuesday for allegedly driving under the influence in Las Vegas, police confirmed. Lynch, 36, was pulled over near the Las Vegas Strip around 7:25 a.m., according to TMZ, but reportedly did not submit to a breathalyzer test.
NBC Sports
How to watch 49ers vs. Packers: Live stream, TV channel, start time
The San Francisco 49ers are opening up their 2022 NFL preseason with a bout against the Green Bay Packers. While it may be just an exhibition game, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers may be looking for a bit of revenge after being stunned by the Niners in the divisional round last season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas Cowboys schedule: Preseason Week 1 @ Denver Broncos, 2022 predictions
Dallas Cowboys schedule: @ Denver Broncos, Preseason Week 1 The Dallas Cowboys preseason schedule begins on Saturday with a 9
Rob Walton’s first message to fans after buying Broncos for $4.5 billion
The Denver Broncos are entering a new era. On Tuesday, NFL owners officially voted and unanimously approved the sale of the Broncos to the Walton-Penner group. The team was sold for $4.65 billion, which is an American record for the sale of a sports franchise. The ownership group consists of...
Pete Carroll Names Leader In Seahawks Quarterback Battle
The Seattle Seahawks have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. The team's starting job is up in the air for the first time since 2011 — the year before it selected now-Broncos QB Russell Wilson. As it stands right...
The 49ers Have Signed A Veteran Cornerback
Injuries are starting to pile up in the San Francisco 49ers' secondary. As a result, the front office has decided to bring in a veteran cornerback to bolster their depth chart. On Wednesday, the 49ers signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal. Crawley, a former undrafted player out of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pete Carroll Praised 1 Seahawks Rookie Today
Pete Carroll is often optimistic, but it's still tough to ignore a head coach glowingly gushing over a rookie. Per ESPN's Brady Henderson, Carroll said first-year running back Kenneth Walker has "turned the page" in pass-protecting situations to grow as a complete player during training camp. "He could play all...
Broncos' New CEO Was Asked About Russell Wilson's Contract
It was announced on Wednesday that Greg Penner will be the new CEO of the Denver Broncos. One day later, he was asked about the franchise's star quarterback. Earlier this year, the Broncos made a huge splash by acquiring Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson,...
FOX Sports
Johnson contends for backup job in Denver, his 14th NFL team
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson has been signed, released and signed again so often over his NFL career that he’s lost count. For the record: 27 signings/re-signings to go with 17 releases/cuts spanning 14 different teams, according to his lengthy transaction page. The 36-year-old...
Duane Brown: Former Seahawks left tackle signing with the Jets
Former Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown is signing with the Jets, according to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN. The Jets were in need of a new left tackle after their starter Mekhi Becton suffered a season-ending leg injury at practice a few days ago. Brown spent the last...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pete Carroll takes on surprising role in Seahawks practice
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is definitely known for his energy. If there is any doubt about that, one need only hear about what he did during practice on Thursday. Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic relayed how Carroll played scout team quarterback during Thursday’s practice. This was no light workout either, as Carroll was even running play-action rollouts and at one point threw a sidearm pass.
FOX Sports
AP source: Jets signing OT Duane Brown to 2-year deal
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets and offensive tackle Duane Brown agreed to terms on a two-year contract Thursday, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The move came three days after the Jets learned they likely lost Mekhi Becton for the...
Pete Carroll Played Quarterback Thursday: NFL World Reacts
It's not every day that you see a head coach playing quarterback at an NFL practice. That's exactly what Seahawks fans saw on Thursday when Pete Carroll was playing as the scout-team quarterback against the first-team defense. According to a report, Carroll was running around doing play-action and rollouts, despite...
Broncos Announce Injury Update For Running Back Melvin Gordon
The Denver Broncos received a scare when Melvin Gordon suffered a foot injury in practice. They appear to have avoided the worst-case scenario. Per Mike Klis of 9News, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Gordon suffered a foot contusion. He described the 29-year-old missing the last two days of practice as a precautionary measure.
Comments / 0