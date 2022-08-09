ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

The Spun

Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins sent home from training camp with mysterious illness

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was sent home from the team’s practice on Thursday morning. He was reportedly not feeling well and left the team’s facility, according to head coach Kevin O’Connell. It is still unknown at this time what the illness is and how serious it might be. His availability for Sunday’s preseason opener […] The post Vikings QB Kirk Cousins sent home from training camp with mysterious illness appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Glendale, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Arizona Sports
Arizona State
Glendale, AZ
Miami, AZ
Hawaii State
The Spun

The 49ers Have Signed A Veteran Cornerback

Injuries are starting to pile up in the San Francisco 49ers' secondary. As a result, the front office has decided to bring in a veteran cornerback to bolster their depth chart. On Wednesday, the 49ers signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal. Crawley, a former undrafted player out of...
NFL
Nate Brooks
The Spun

Pete Carroll Praised 1 Seahawks Rookie Today

Pete Carroll is often optimistic, but it's still tough to ignore a head coach glowingly gushing over a rookie. Per ESPN's Brady Henderson, Carroll said first-year running back Kenneth Walker has "turned the page" in pass-protecting situations to grow as a complete player during training camp. "He could play all...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Broncos' New CEO Was Asked About Russell Wilson's Contract

It was announced on Wednesday that Greg Penner will be the new CEO of the Denver Broncos. One day later, he was asked about the franchise's star quarterback. Earlier this year, the Broncos made a huge splash by acquiring Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson,...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Johnson contends for backup job in Denver, his 14th NFL team

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson has been signed, released and signed again so often over his NFL career that he’s lost count. For the record: 27 signings/re-signings to go with 17 releases/cuts spanning 14 different teams, according to his lengthy transaction page. The 36-year-old...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Pete Carroll takes on surprising role in Seahawks practice

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is definitely known for his energy. If there is any doubt about that, one need only hear about what he did during practice on Thursday. Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic relayed how Carroll played scout team quarterback during Thursday’s practice. This was no light workout either, as Carroll was even running play-action rollouts and at one point threw a sidearm pass.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

AP source: Jets signing OT Duane Brown to 2-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets and offensive tackle Duane Brown agreed to terms on a two-year contract Thursday, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The move came three days after the Jets learned they likely lost Mekhi Becton for the...
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Played Quarterback Thursday: NFL World Reacts

It's not every day that you see a head coach playing quarterback at an NFL practice. That's exactly what Seahawks fans saw on Thursday when Pete Carroll was playing as the scout-team quarterback against the first-team defense. According to a report, Carroll was running around doing play-action and rollouts, despite...
NFL
The Spun

Broncos Announce Injury Update For Running Back Melvin Gordon

The Denver Broncos received a scare when Melvin Gordon suffered a foot injury in practice. They appear to have avoided the worst-case scenario. Per Mike Klis of 9News, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Gordon suffered a foot contusion. He described the 29-year-old missing the last two days of practice as a precautionary measure.
DENVER, CO

