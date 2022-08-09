ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Mac Jones: "I'm gonna figure it out"

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yc84T_0hAt6SkQ00

David Andrews calls post-practice meeting as offensive struggles continue for Patriots 01:43

BOSTON -- There's been no way of sugarcoating the fact that the new Patriots' offense has looked rough in the early goings of training camp. But quarterback Mac Jones isn't worried.

As Jones sees it, the offense just needs a 2 percent improvement before it's really firing on all cylinders.

"Yeah I think every day you watch the film, and it's that 2 percent like I was talking about," Jones said Tuesday after practice in Foxboro. "We're close and we just gotta get there and buy in and trust it and just what we're supposed to do and just do our job."

While the positive growth hasn't always been evident to outside observers, Jones insisted that the entire offense has been improving in terms of understanding the schematics involved with each play. He admitted that the consistency hasn't been where it needs to be, of course, but he's not worried about that.

"Yeah, I mean, I'm gonna figure it out," the second-year QB declared. "I always have and I always will. And at the end of the day, you're gonna have your ups and downs with anything new, but I've learned a lot of different systems and the guys around me have too. We know what football looks like. We know what a good play looks like and the schematics behind it. It's not just the result; it's the process of how it looks. ... At the end of the day, when I walk on the field and there's 10 people that look into my eyes, I know that they're gonna trust me to do the right thing on game day."

With the offensive line having its fair share of hiccups, Jones also express his public confidence in the men in charge of both protecting him and creating running lanes.

"I have all the trust in the world in those guys [on the offensive line]," Jones said. "Like I said, the communication needs to improve, and we did a good job of that today. It's the 2 percent that we're trying to get to."

While fans in attendance at training camp have caught some glimpses of the offense's progress, the rest of the world will get a better look on Thursday night during the preseason opener.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Family News

Earlier Thursday morning, fans learned that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Initial reports suggested the hiatus was for a family issue. However, the most recent reports suggest this was a planned event and Brady is just taking some time to spend with his family before the season kicks off.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Tom Brady looked 'miserable' in Bucs practice per Ben Volin | THE HERD

NFL writer Ben Volin joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk the latest news coming out of Tampa Bay. Volin has been on the sidelines of the Buccaneers' training camp, and he tells Colin Tom Brady looks miserable, and he's not surprised the quarterback will be stepping away from practice. Plus the two discuss Brady's dalliance with the Miami Dolphins, and what kept him from sticking with retirement and his chance at scoring ownership over an NFL team.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Boston, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
City
Foxborough, MA
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback

With Jameis Winston on the shelf with a foot sprain, the New Orleans Saints have reportedly added another quarterback to their depth chart. Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are signing K.J. Costello this Wednesday. Costello, who went undrafted in 2021, started his NFL career with the Los Angeles...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Brett Favre's Troubling Admission

Retired NFL legend Brett Favre believes he suffered "thousands" of concussions over the course of his professional football career. The Pro Football Hall of Famer explained his thought process during an appearance on The Bubba Army radio show earlier this week. He said if he'd been asked the question a...
GREEN BAY, WI
AthlonSports.com

Former Alabama Player Names The Loss That Brought Nick Saban To Tears

Nick Saban doesn't show emotion very often. When he does, he's either red in the face and screaming at a player or smiling while holding a championship trophy. But has the Alabama head coach ever been brought to tears by the sport?. According to former Alabama football player Christian Jones,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
ClutchPoints

Vikings: 2 first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season

The Minnesota Vikings are having a busy offseason, just like the rest of the teams in the NFL. And also like the other 31 teams, they are seeing some interesting positional battles in the training camp. After missing the playoffs for two consecutive seasons, where they both finished with sub-.500 records, the Vikings, under a new head coach in Kevin O’Connell, are looking to come out stronger in the upcoming 2022 NFL season. It’s going to be easier said than done, but that’s also why they are going to need to make the correct calls in deciding who will be starting on every position when Week 1 comes around. With that said, here are two first-stringers, who could potentially lose their current no. 1 designations before the season even kicks off in September.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on Steelers rookie George Pickens

The Pittsburgh Steelers could have something special in rookie wide receiver George Pickens. Pickens has been a force throughout training camp. He has made several big plays and has put the Steelers’ coaching staff on notice. George Pickens get air! Makes the catch vs Cameron Sutton. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/i3JEiLPJYp — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022 […] The post Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on Steelers rookie George Pickens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Figure It Out#American Football#Patriots 01 43 Boston
The Spun

Minkah Fitzpatrick Sounds Off At Practice: NFL World Reacts

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick sounds ready for Week 1. At practice this Tuesday, Steelers tight end Connor Heyward started chirping about how nobody wants to hit him during team reps. Fitzpatrick wasted no time putting the rookie in his place. "Nobody’s afraid to hit you. Trust me," Fitzpatrick told...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Brett Favre Has Landed A New Job In Football

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre has landed a new gig. On Thursday, he was introduced as the newest member of The 33rd Team. The 33rd Team provides football insight and analysis from former NFL players, head coaches, general managers and executives. Favre, a three-time MVP and 11-time Pro...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Starting Quarterback For Preseason Opener

It's been decades since there was a real quarterback battle on the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they have one now with veteran Mitchell Trubisky going against rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett. Ahead of Saturday's preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has decided who will start. Speaking...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut News

Earlier this Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed E.J. Perry back to their roster. In order to make room for him, they released Kyle Sloter. Sloter played in the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday, completing 13-of-25 pass attempts for 127 yards and one touchdown. Before he signed with the Jaguars,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Steelers Released Wide Receiver On Thursday Afternoon

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a pair of roster moves Thursday involving their receiving corps. Pittsburgh has signed wide receiver Christian Blake to its roster. The Northern Illinois was on the Arizona Cardinals from 2018-2021 before signing with the Atlanta Falcons. Blake has 28 career receptions for 257 yards. In order...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

The 49ers Have Signed A Veteran Cornerback

Injuries are starting to pile up in the San Francisco 49ers' secondary. As a result, the front office has decided to bring in a veteran cornerback to bolster their depth chart. On Wednesday, the 49ers signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal. Crawley, a former undrafted player out of...
NFL
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
69K+
Followers
26K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy