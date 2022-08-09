Breaking News: Needles, CA: Regular meeting of the Needles City Council and Needles Public Utility Authority schedule during the afternoon today adjourned due to lack of quorum.

KINGMAN – Most residents have seen news reports where food banks across the country have seen greatly increasing numbers of families having to rely on local food banks for emergency food supplies. Inflation has contributed to increased need as well as reductions in federal nutrition assistance post COVID-19. The Kingman Area Food Bank (KAFB) is no stranger to the nationwide influx of people seeking nutrition assistance. In the last year, KAFB has seen more than a 100% increase in single persons and just under 82% of households seeking supplemental food. The food bank reports an increase of more than 129% of new clients as well.

KINGMAN, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO