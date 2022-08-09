Breaking News: Needles, CA: Regular meeting of the Needles City Council and Needles Public Utility Authority schedule during the afternoon today adjourned due to lack of quorum.

Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Suspects posing as US Marshals assault 2 people during Mohave County home invasion: sheriff's office
GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. - Three masked men who posed as U.S. Marshals officials and assaulted two people during a home invasion in Golden Valley have been arrested, authorities said. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded just before 5 a.m. on Aug. 10 to a home near Shipp Drive...
zachnews.net
Golden Valley, AZ: Several suspects arrested for burglary, aggravated assault and domestic violence from home invasion during the early morning last Wednesday.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information and Press Release) Pictures: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) Golden Valley, Arizona: Authorities have arrested several suspects arrested for burglary, aggravated assault and domestic violence from a home invasion that occurred during the early morning last Wednesday. According to a press release...
AZFamily
Flood potential continues in northern Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The overall monsoon pattern hasn’t changed much in the past 24 hours, which means the Valley will again be in the “slight” chance for storms category. Most of the storms will be in northern and southeast Arizona. And again, overnight, there will be a chance some outflows converge near Phoenix and create additional thunderstorms. But as we know, not every collision of outflows results in storms, especially when the atmosphere around the Valley is as stable as it’s been the past 48 hours.
zachnews.net
Needles, CA: Local man arrested for attempted murder, elder abuse and false imprisonment.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release) Needles, California: A local man was arrested on Thursday, August 11th, 2022 for attempted murder, elder abuse and false imprisonment. According to a press release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station,...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Assistance offered to county residents for storm impacts￼
MOHAVE COUNTY — Mohave County public safety officials encourage residents to continue to monitor monsoon weather developments and National Weather Service warnings and be prepared for potentially life-threatening situations. Residents should not attempt to cross any washes or other areas with running water and stay inside during storms. Those living adjacent to washes should constantly monitor water flow conditions that could threaten their homes. Residents in Golden Valley or other areas can contact the numbers listed below to report damages or seek assistance.
zachnews.net
Bullhead City, AZ: Man and woman suspects remain at large after theft inside Feil Jewelers during the afternoon last Monday.
Source: Bullhead City Police Department (Information) Pictures: Bullhead City Police Department (Courtesy) Bullhead City, Arizona: Man and woman suspects remain at large after a theft inside Feil Jewelers located along the 2100 block South Mohave Valley Highway (Arizona State Route 95) that occurred on Monday, August 8th, 2022. According to...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Mohave Valley, AZ: Fire is burning 2 double wide modular homes, abandoned vehicles and vegetation off Old West Drive just west of Bridle Lane.
Source: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Information) Mohave Valley, Arizona: A fire burning 2 double wide modular homes, abandoned vehicles and vegetation off of Old West Drive just west of Bridle Lane. Firefighters from Mohave Valley Fire Department, Fort Mojave Mesa Fire, Golden Shores Fire Department, Bullhead City Fire Department and...
thestandardnewspaper.online
North Kingman fire under investigation￼
KINGMAN – Authorities are investigating the cause of a suspicious fire that destroyed a doublewide mobile home and a garage/carport attachment in north Kingman. Chief Dennis Hoke said personnel from the Northern Arizona Fire District and Kingman Fire Department responded at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 11 to the incident in the 2100 block of E. Packard Avenue.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Mohave Valley, AZ: Residential structure, vehicles and vegetation fire is burning off Old West Drive.
Source: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Information) Mohave Valley, Arizona: A residential structure, vehicles and vegetation fire is burning off Old West Drive. Firefighters from Mohave Valley Fire Department and San Bernardino County Fire District are on scene. Firefighters are in defensive mod to protect other structures. Reports over the scanner...
Mohave Daily News
Kingman murder case goes to the jury
KINGMAN — The trial of a Kingman man accused of killing a teenager more than a decade ago was sent to the jury on Tuesday. Darrell Bryant Ketchner, 64, is charged with first-degree murder and burglary in connection to the July 4, 2009, death of 18-year-old Ariel Allison. He...
12news.com
3 suspects pretended to be US Marshals and invaded an Arizona home, police say
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Three Arizona men have been arrested for allegedly impersonating federal officers and invading a residence in Mohave County. The incident took place early Wednesday morning in Golden Valley after three men identified themselves as with the U.S. Marshals Office and demanded entry inside a home on Santa Maria Road.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Community carnival Aug. 13
BULLHEAD CITY – To paraphrase Grace Hecht, founder of Make Bullhead Better (MBB), when community comes together, there’s no competition. The community members that are coming together on August 13 at the Anderson Fieldhouse for a Community Carnival include businesses and organizations that have been supporting the Tri-State Region for some time. But it’s really a generous tag-a-long of DOT Foods’ employee appreciation event.
zachnews.net
Kingman, AZ: Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office releases identity of local man found died inside pickup truck along a wash during the afternoon last Wednesday.
Sources: Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Picture: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) Kingman, Arizona: Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office releases identity of a local man who was found died inside pickup truck along a wash on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Ketchner found guilty again￼
KINGMAN – Darrell Ketchner has spent months facing charges in various Mohave County courtrooms over time, and various convictions have him currently serving time in the Arizona Department of Corrections until 2053. And now Ketchner will die in prison, barring dramatic developments, following new convictions in a retrial for the brutal stabbing death of Ariel Allison, 18, more than 13 years ago.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead gets a howitzer￼
BULLHAD CITY – Bullhead City’s three-year quest for military hardware to decorate a pre-selected spot at Veteran’s Memorial Park has ended in Phoenix. Uncle Sam has agreed to allow the city to display a retired M109A5 howitzer, a piece former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio formerly transported by trailer during parades in the valley.
thestandardnewspaper.online
More families rely on the Kingman food bank than ever before￼
KINGMAN – Most residents have seen news reports where food banks across the country have seen greatly increasing numbers of families having to rely on local food banks for emergency food supplies. Inflation has contributed to increased need as well as reductions in federal nutrition assistance post COVID-19. The Kingman Area Food Bank (KAFB) is no stranger to the nationwide influx of people seeking nutrition assistance. In the last year, KAFB has seen more than a 100% increase in single persons and just under 82% of households seeking supplemental food. The food bank reports an increase of more than 129% of new clients as well.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Pound of meth seized
BULLHEAD CITY – Mohave Area General Narcotic Enforcement Team (MAGNET) detectives found a large amount of drugs inside a man’s car when he was contacted for falling asleep behind the wheel. On Wednesday August 3 at about 8 a.m., police were called to the intersection of Palo Verde...
Inmate dies in Arizona after refusing to eat while in custody
An investigation is under way after an inmate died while in custody at the Mohave County (Arizona) Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Chillin’ on Beale is Aug. 20￼ ￼
KINGMAN – Bring your car to historic downtown Kingman for a fantastically fun time on Aug. 20! Chillin’ on Beale will host classics, customs, creatives, motorcycles, EVs, you name it… cruise on down to Beale Street for music, good food, and down-home Kingman atmosphere! Cars begin rolling in at 2 p.m. and only ends when the cars go home! August Chillin’ on Beale theme is Beach Party “Hawaiian Style.” Located on Beale St. Call 714-488-1843 for more information.
KSLTV
UPDATE: Layton father missing during work trip in Arizona, found dead
FINAL UPDATE: Beau Riddle was found dead nearby his abandoned truck on Tuesday. You can read more in the link below. UPDATE: Search efforts continue Monday for 49-year-old Beau Riddle of Layton, Utah. According to Anita Mortensen, public information specialist for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona, search and...
