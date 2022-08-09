The stage is set for Jordan Love to show us something

Seemingly nothing is standing in the way of Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love showing the progress he’s made entering his third season. Aaron Rodgers may not take a snap before the season opener, which prompted head coach Matt LaFleur to announce Love as the starting quarterback against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday. The hope is this year’s preseason won’t have any disruptions for Green Bay’s developmental quarterback.

Love’s first offseason was severely hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The league canceled all preseason activities for 2020 just as Love was entering his first NFL training camp. Love lost out on valuable game experience and was unable to be out Tim Boyle for the backup job. Subsequently, Love did not dress for a single game during his rookie season.

Year 2 was a little better for Love but not completely without setbacks. Love made his debut in the preseason against the Houston Texans, only to have it cut short when he injured his shoulder after getting sacked. Love missed the second preseason game but did play into the third quarter of game three. His first preseason action concluded with him completing 24 out of 35 passes for 271 yards, one touchdown, and one interception for a quarterback rating of 89.1.

Love played well enough to secure the backup job. He even appeared in two games during the regular season, however, both performances were forgettable. His game against the Kansas City Chiefs came under less-than-ideal circumstances, but the season finale against the Detroit Lions was just plain awful.

This year, everyone agrees that Love has made a noticeable jump, which should be expected from a quarterback entering Year 3.

“I think he’s much more in rhythm,” LaFleur said on Sunday. “I think there’s more decisiveness. I think you see it in his footwork, and he’s not getting what I call ‘stuck’ at the top of the drop, where both feet are hitting at the same time, and he’s just kind of sitting there. It just looks more rhythmical, just looks more fluid, and I think it’s translated in his play. I think he’s definitely thrown the ball pretty accurately and has made pretty good decisions.”

LaFleur’s comments were on the heels of his quarterback’s standout performance at the team’s Family Night practice on Friday. After struggling to throw under pressure last season, Love delivered a 54-yard touchdown pass to Samori Toure with first-rounder Devonte Wyatt baring down on him.

Wide receiver Allen Lazard has seen Love’s growth firsthand and also sees a different player entering the 2022 season.

“I think Jordan’s played his best football that I’ve seen since the first day of camp,” said Lazard. “His demeanor, his confidence, his throwing ability, I think he’s definitely taken a huge step from where he’s been in the past. The next challenge for him will be translate it in a game.”

Lazard raises a valid point. Doing it on the practice field is one thing but doing it in a game is another. So far, Love has yet to impress in any game environment, but he plans to flip the script this time around.

“I definitely have something to prove, and my goal is to show that here in the preseason,” Love said.

With no obstacles in his way, this round of exhibitions could be Love’s best chance to establish himself as a future starter in this league. However, it’s up to him to show everyone what he’s made of.