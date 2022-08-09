ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

BBC

Jevani Brown: Jamaica call-up 'no bigger accolade' for Exeter City forward

Exeter City boss Matt Taylor says Jevani Brown's call-up for Jamaica shows how far the forward has come. The 27-year-old has scored twice and set up a third goal in Exeter's opening two League One matches. Jamaica will face World Cup qualifiers Ghana, Morocco and Qatar in a tournament later...
WORLD
BBC

Sheffield's former John Lewis store given listed status

A former department store and car park at risk of demolition has been granted Grade-II status. Opened in 1963, the former Cole Brothers store in Barker's Pool, Sheffield, later became John Lewis, before closing in 2021. It was given Grade-II listing after the "statement" building and architecture was recognised by...
RETAIL
BBC

Man Utd Women to face Aston Villa at Old Trafford

Manchester United have confirmed they will play their Women's Super League game against Aston Villa at Old Trafford in December. The game, which is scheduled for 12pm on Sunday 4th December will be the third women's fixture at Old Trafford this year, after United played Everton there last season, and England's Euro 2022 opener against Austria.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ryan Giggs trial: Sir Alex Ferguson and Gary Neville to appear in court during hearing

Sir Alex Ferguson and Gary Neville are set to appear in court as character witnesses for Ryan Giggs, who is on trial accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour and assault.The trial, which is expected to last around 10 days, began on Monday at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester, where seven men and five women were sworn in as jurors.Chris Daw QC read a list of people due to feature in the trial which included legendary manager Ferguson, who personally persuaded a 14-year-old Giggs to sign with Manchester United in 1987, where the Welshman spent the entirity of his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Motherwell, Celtic, Dundee United, St Johnstone

Motherwell will announce their new manager today after late night board discussions to whittle down their shortlist to replace Graham Alexander. (The National) Chelsea and Manchester United are both considering bids for Celtic defender Josip Juranovic (Daily Mail) Dundee United have been given a boost ahead of their clash with...
SOCCER
BBC

Grimsby Town 4-0 Crewe Alexandra

Grimsby Town booked their place in the Carabao Cup second round with a resounding 4-0 win over fellow League Two side Crewe at Blundell Park. Luke Waterfall headed Grimsby in front in the 13th minute before further goals from Kieran Green, Andy Smith and Stephen Wearne confirmed their passage to Wednesday night's draw.
SOCCER
SkySports

AZ Alkmaar 7-0 Dundee Utd (agg 7-1): Tangerines slump to record-equalling defeat for Scottish club in Europe

Dundee United conceded five goals in 15 minutes on their way to equalling Scottish football's worst European result with a 7-0 defeat by AZ Alkmaar. Glenn Middleton's only goal had given United a deserved first-leg lead in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round and rekindled memories of great 1980s nights at Tannadice when the club reached the latter stages of the European and UEFA cups.
UEFA
BBC

Edinburgh Fringe: Dic Penderyn pardon petition to accompany play

A play about a Welsh coal miner who is believed to have been wrongfully hanged in 1831 is being performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Iniquity follows the story of Richard Lewis, known as Dic Penderyn, who was charged with stabbing a soldier during the Merthyr riots. A petition accompanies...
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Football legend Tony Adams MBE is our latest signing for Strictly 2022!

Tony Adams MBE is a former English football player and manager. Tony Adams MBE said: “To say I’m excited is an understatement - the lure of the sequins and the call of the salsa has me swapping my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly soft shoes. Am absolutely thrilled to be giving it my all on this year’s 20th anniversary of Strictly Come Dancing. I can’t wait to meet my partner - god help her - and start the dancing.”
CELEBRITIES

