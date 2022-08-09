Read full article on original website
BBC
Jevani Brown: Jamaica call-up 'no bigger accolade' for Exeter City forward
Exeter City boss Matt Taylor says Jevani Brown's call-up for Jamaica shows how far the forward has come. The 27-year-old has scored twice and set up a third goal in Exeter's opening two League One matches. Jamaica will face World Cup qualifiers Ghana, Morocco and Qatar in a tournament later...
Breaking: Harvey Elliott Signs New Liverpool Contract
Liverpool have announced that midfielder Harvey Elliott has signed a new long-term contract at the club.
BBC
Cardiff and Norwich fined for player fracas on opening day of the season
Cardiff City and Norwich City have been fined by the Football Association after the bad-tempered 1-0 home win for the Bluebirds on 30 July. Referee Tim Robinson had to deal with a centre-circle scuffle between players, in a match that saw Cardiff's Perry Ng and Canaries' Grant Hanley sent off.
BBC
Sheffield's former John Lewis store given listed status
A former department store and car park at risk of demolition has been granted Grade-II status. Opened in 1963, the former Cole Brothers store in Barker's Pool, Sheffield, later became John Lewis, before closing in 2021. It was given Grade-II listing after the "statement" building and architecture was recognised by...
BBC
Man Utd Women to face Aston Villa at Old Trafford
Manchester United have confirmed they will play their Women's Super League game against Aston Villa at Old Trafford in December. The game, which is scheduled for 12pm on Sunday 4th December will be the third women's fixture at Old Trafford this year, after United played Everton there last season, and England's Euro 2022 opener against Austria.
Ryan Giggs trial: Sir Alex Ferguson and Gary Neville to appear in court during hearing
Sir Alex Ferguson and Gary Neville are set to appear in court as character witnesses for Ryan Giggs, who is on trial accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour and assault.The trial, which is expected to last around 10 days, began on Monday at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester, where seven men and five women were sworn in as jurors.Chris Daw QC read a list of people due to feature in the trial which included legendary manager Ferguson, who personally persuaded a 14-year-old Giggs to sign with Manchester United in 1987, where the Welshman spent the entirity of his...
BBC
Super League: Warrington Wolves 32-18 Toulouse Olympique - Wire ease relegation fears
Tries: Holmes, Wrench 2, Williams, Currie Goals: Ratchford 5, Mata'utia. Warrington Wolves took a huge step towards securing their Super League status with a battling win over bottom side Toulouse. The Wire looked to be cruising to two points after early tries from Oli Holmes and Connor Wrench. However, the...
The worst Premier League XI to be crowned champions, including Rodwell and Arsenal flops Cygan and Aliadiere
WINNING the Premier League is no easy task. It takes the right manager, a strong mix of players, hard work, dedication, skill... No wonder that picking up a winners' medal in the top flight is among the most impressive feats in football. The Premier League are celebrating their 30th anniversary...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Motherwell, Celtic, Dundee United, St Johnstone
Motherwell will announce their new manager today after late night board discussions to whittle down their shortlist to replace Graham Alexander. (The National) Chelsea and Manchester United are both considering bids for Celtic defender Josip Juranovic (Daily Mail) Dundee United have been given a boost ahead of their clash with...
BBC
Grimsby Town 4-0 Crewe Alexandra
Grimsby Town booked their place in the Carabao Cup second round with a resounding 4-0 win over fellow League Two side Crewe at Blundell Park. Luke Waterfall headed Grimsby in front in the 13th minute before further goals from Kieran Green, Andy Smith and Stephen Wearne confirmed their passage to Wednesday night's draw.
Report: Chelsea And Barcelona Close To Agreement For Manchester United Priority Target Frenkie De Jong
Barcelona and Manchester United’s Premier League rivals Chelsea are now said to be close to reaching an agreement for United’s transfer window priority signing Frenkie De Jong according to a new report.
SkySports
AZ Alkmaar 7-0 Dundee Utd (agg 7-1): Tangerines slump to record-equalling defeat for Scottish club in Europe
Dundee United conceded five goals in 15 minutes on their way to equalling Scottish football's worst European result with a 7-0 defeat by AZ Alkmaar. Glenn Middleton's only goal had given United a deserved first-leg lead in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round and rekindled memories of great 1980s nights at Tannadice when the club reached the latter stages of the European and UEFA cups.
UEFA・
'I Couldn't Afford To Waste Time'- Raheem Sterling On Manchester City Exit
Former Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has revealed his motives behind his move to Chelsea.
Report: Sporting CP Preparing New Contract Offer For Matheus Nunes Amid Rumours Liverpool Are Preparing Bid For Midfielder
Sporting CP are preparing an offer to extend the contract of midfielder, Matheus Nunes, amid interest from Liverpool according to a report.
BBC
Edinburgh Fringe: Dic Penderyn pardon petition to accompany play
A play about a Welsh coal miner who is believed to have been wrongfully hanged in 1831 is being performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Iniquity follows the story of Richard Lewis, known as Dic Penderyn, who was charged with stabbing a soldier during the Merthyr riots. A petition accompanies...
BBC
Football legend Tony Adams MBE is our latest signing for Strictly 2022!
Tony Adams MBE is a former English football player and manager. Tony Adams MBE said: “To say I’m excited is an understatement - the lure of the sequins and the call of the salsa has me swapping my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly soft shoes. Am absolutely thrilled to be giving it my all on this year’s 20th anniversary of Strictly Come Dancing. I can’t wait to meet my partner - god help her - and start the dancing.”
'He’s Got All Of Those Attributes'- Former Liverpool Defender Makes Fernando Torres And Darwin Nunez Claim
Former Liverpool defender Phil Thompson claims the Reds new Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez has similarities with ex-Anfield striker Fernando Torres, saying they both have related attributes.
