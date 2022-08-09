ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Rickie Fowler Splits With Longtime Caddie on Eve of FedEx Cup Playoffs

By John Schwarb
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Q1wF_0hAt38Jk00

The fan favorite is the last man into this week's first playoff event and he'll play without Joe Skovron, his caddie since 2009.

Rickie Fowler will have a new caddie this week at the playoff opener at the FedEx St. Jude Championship—and that's bigger news than usual.

Fowler has had the same man on his bag, Joe Skovron, since turning professional in 2009. Former PGA Tour player Colt Knost and Golf Channel's Todd Lewis reported Tuesday that Fowler split with Skovron.

According to Jason Sobel of the Action Network, Fowler will use Ben Schomin as a temporary replacement in Memphis. Schomin is an employee of Cobra Golf, which is a major endorser of Fowler's.

The 33-year-old has been mired in a slump in recent years. His last win was in February 2019 at the WM Phoenix Open. He finished outside the top 125 last season, missing the FedEx Cup playoffs.

This season, he had a T3 in October at the CJ Cup but hasn't had anything close to that since. He missed the cut in three of his last five starts, including last week at the Wyndham Championship when he was on the playoff bubble. He managed to get through as the No. 125-ranked player, the very last in the field.

Points are quadrupled in the playoff events and the top 70 make it to the next round, the BMW Championship.

Barring a deep playoff run, Fowler is unlikely to make next month's Presidents Cup team. He has appeared on the last three teams, in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

‘I’m glad they’re gone’: Fred Couples’ latest LIV roast targets Tour critics, Greg Norman

If you were to compile a list of the most popular golfers of the last 40 years, Fred Couples would be somewhere near the top. Fans lap up his silky swing, movie-star good looks and smooth, what-me-worry demeanor. His proclivity for playing well during the most watched tournament of the year, the Masters, hasn’t hurt his appeal, either. Then there’s the name, Freddie. It just works.
GOLF
CBS Sports

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas react after judge rules in favor of PGA Tour banning LIV golfers from FedEx Cup

Two of the PGA Tour's heavyweights followed along with many others on Tuesday as a California court ruled against LIV golfers Matt Jones, Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford being allowed in the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs. Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas make up two of that current FedEx Cup top 10 going into the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis this week, and both have been vocal about aligning with the PGA Tour going into the future.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Original Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Danica Patrick has quite the resume. Both on and off the track, Patrick has become a star. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver broke barriers throughout her career and has accomplished a lot since retiring. The successful business woman has ventured into several different areas, including the modeling world. In...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickie Fowler
The Spun

Star Golfer Withdraws From WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Championship is underway in Memphis this week but one PGA star is unfortunately going to have to skip it. According to golf insider Jason Sobel, former Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the event today. Per the report, he's dealing with a neck injury. Matsuyama...
GOLF
The Spun

LIV Golf's Lawyer Reveals Bombshell Player Salary News

LIV Golf is currently in the process of seeking an emergency injunction to prevent the PGA Tour from barring its golfers from participating in the FedEx Cup. During the court proceedings, one of the attorneys for LIV let loose an admission that caught the attention of many. According to his...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Cup#Presidents Cup#Cj Cup#Pga#Golf Channel#The Action Network#T3
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf lawyer appears to drop MAJOR bombshell in court

The lawyer representing the LIV Golf rebels in court today against the PGA Tour appeared to drop a major bombshell. Robert Walters, the legal representative making arguments for the Saudi-backed series, let slip a rather interesting remark. Rumour: Is Cameron Young about to join Cameron Smith over on LIV Golf?!
SAN JOSE, CA
Golf Channel

Rickie Fowler parts ways with longtime caddie Joe Skovron

Rickie Fowler has parted ways with longtime caddie Joe Skovron, Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis first reported Tuesday. Skvoron had been on the bag since Fowler turned pro in 2009. As a team, they won five times on the PGA Tour, including the 2015 Players Championship. "It happened Friday night...
GOLF
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Judge's LIV, PGA Tour Ruling

On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that LIV golfers Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford will not be allowed to participate in the PGA's FedEx Cup Playoffs. Judge Beth Freeman said that "LIV contracts are based upon players calculation of what they were leaving behind." The golf world reacted...
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Fred Couples roasts LIV Golf, Greg Norman

Among the many PGA Tour golfers and legends who have had some harsh words for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series and its players, few have been as direct as Fred Couples. The golf legend was back this week to further roast the startup league and its CEO, Greg Norman. “I’ve...
GOLF
102.5 The Bone

Judge rules three LIV players will not be permitted to join FedEx Cup playoffs

The battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour has reached the first of what will surely be many courtrooms. U.S. District Court Judge Beth Labson Freeman heard arguments from attorneys representing both the PGA Tour and a consortium of eleven LIV-affiliated players on Tuesday afternoon. Three LIV players — Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones — were seeking a temporary restraining order that would permit them to compete in this week's tournament, the first event of the FedEx Cup playoffs.
GOLF
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts To Unfortunate Kurt Busch News

On Wednesday, former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kurt Busch revealed that he's still not ready to return to competition. "Brain injury recovery doesn't always take a linear path," Busch wrote. "I've been feeling well in my recovery, but this week I pushed to get my heart rate and body in a race simulation type environment, and it's clear I'm not ready to be back in the race car.
MOTORSPORTS
Golf.com

Tiger Woods has incredible pull when it comes to unreleased equipment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Even when Tiger Woods isn’t in the field, he’s still a part of conversations on Tour. During a recent chat with Keith Sbarbaro, TaylorMade’s VP of Tour Operations, at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the discussion shifted to the success of the company’s Stealth driver and the quick transition that ensued when players started testing the final product earlier this season.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Tony Finau's latest low round has him closing in on a Tiger Woods mark

Tony Finau continued his sizzling play on Thursday with an opening-round 64 at the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship. For a guy who has won his past two PGA Tour starts, the low score is nothing new. But he now finds himself in pretty select company—and within striking distance of a Tiger Woods scoring mark.
GOLF
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
800
Post
577K+
Views
ABOUT

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

 https://www.si.com/golf

Comments / 0

Community Policy