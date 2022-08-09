ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1310kfka.com

1 hurt in shooting at Greeley dollar store

One person was hurt in a shooting at a dollar discount store in Greeley. It happened at the Greeley Family Dollar on the 100 block of 22nd Street just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was hospitalized and is expected to survive. The shooter remains on the lam.
GREELEY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Brighton, CO
Crime & Safety
CBS Denver

Havana Corridor Retail Theft Initiative targets shoplifters

The 4.3-mile stretch of Havana Street in Aurora from 6th Avenue to Dartmouth Avenue is the Havana Business Improvement District. It is a hub for retail in the city.  Scott Davenport owns Heirloom Antique Mall located in the area. In late July he was the victim of what police call an organized shoplifting ring.  "It was literally like 10 seconds for them to pop the lock and get in," he told CBS News Colorado's Shaun Boyd. He isn't alone. The Havana Business District is one of the top targets in the nation for shoplifting crimes. On Thursday, Aurora police detailed their...
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
9NEWS

Fitness instructor fired after gym fight

DENVER — A fitness instructor in Denver has been fired after a fight broke out during his class, according to attendees of his workout class. It was all caught on tape. Now, some members of the instructor's class said it's not fair that he was let go by the gym.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1310kfka.com

Man accused in Greeley murder back in court in November

A man accused of a murder in Greeley will have a preliminary hearing this fall. The Greeley Tribune reports Weld County prosecutors will submit evidence they say proves Anthony Farias, shot 31-year-old Eric Maxwell on the 2300 block of 24th Street Road. Maxwell died several days later. A judge scheduled the hearing for November 10th in Weld District Court. For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Unidentified man found dead at park southwest of Denver

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a deceased male was found at Flying J Ranch Park, near Conifer, on August 9. The discovery of the deceased male followed the park being shut down while rescue crews scoured the area starting August 8. While the park had been closed during the "search for a missing person," it was later stated that the body that was found could not be identified.
CONIFER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Castle Rock responds to teen victims of car wreck

Castle Rock community members are coming together to support the families of four teens involved in a head-on car wreck around midnight Aug. 5. A man in a Toyota Forerunner crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Honda pick-up truck head-on while heading north on an Interstate-25 frontage road near mile marker 179. The driver of the Toyota, identified as Ricky Avalos-Trujillo, 25, sustained minimal injuries and was arrested at the scene for vehicular homicide. Authorities suspect Avalos-Trujillo was driving while under the influence.
CASTLE ROCK, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy