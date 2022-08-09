The 4.3-mile stretch of Havana Street in Aurora from 6th Avenue to Dartmouth Avenue is the Havana Business Improvement District. It is a hub for retail in the city. Scott Davenport owns Heirloom Antique Mall located in the area. In late July he was the victim of what police call an organized shoplifting ring. "It was literally like 10 seconds for them to pop the lock and get in," he told CBS News Colorado's Shaun Boyd. He isn't alone. The Havana Business District is one of the top targets in the nation for shoplifting crimes. On Thursday, Aurora police detailed their...

AURORA, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO