FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Officer killed in Boulder mass shooting once told mom that waiting for backup was 'worse than death'Claire ClevelandBoulder, CO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Dollar General to build mega warehouse at HighPoint Elevated in AuroraMargaret JacksonAurora, CO
You can book a ‘Puppies and Prosecco’ package at this Denver hotelBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Man killed, 4-year-old injured in crash on Buckley Road in Aurora
A man was killed and a 4-year-old child suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Buckley Road in Aurora Thursday evening.
Teen found dead in southwest Denver was shot, stabbed, beaten
The teenage boy who was found dead earlier this week in southwest Denver was shot, stabbed and beaten, according to Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner. The medical examiner ruled that Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon's death was a homicide. The 14-year-old's body was found around 1:15 p.m. Monday near the baseball...
1310kfka.com
1 hurt in shooting at Greeley dollar store
One person was hurt in a shooting at a dollar discount store in Greeley. It happened at the Greeley Family Dollar on the 100 block of 22nd Street just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was hospitalized and is expected to survive. The shooter remains on the lam.
Denver father of two killed in hit-and-run crash at problem intersection
Steve Perkins, a husband and father of two, died Wednesday morning after police say a driver ran a red light, struck the bicyclist and took off.
Fight at Brighton party turns into shooting, leaves man in critical condition
A man is in critical condition after a fight at a Brighton house party turned into a shooting early Sunday morning.
Denver PD sergeant arrested, accused of internet luring of a child
A Denver Police sergeant was arrested Wednesday for investigation of internet luring of a child after he allegedly made “explicit advances” on a person online he thought was a 14-year-old girl.
Fiancé of I-70 shooting victim waits for justice as suspect remains on the run
Tamra Holton and Kevin Piaskowski got engaged just two months ago. They were already planning their wedding together when a driver on I-70 killed Kevin in what witnesses say was a random shooting.
Havana Corridor Retail Theft Initiative targets shoplifters
The 4.3-mile stretch of Havana Street in Aurora from 6th Avenue to Dartmouth Avenue is the Havana Business Improvement District. It is a hub for retail in the city. Scott Davenport owns Heirloom Antique Mall located in the area. In late July he was the victim of what police call an organized shoplifting ring. "It was literally like 10 seconds for them to pop the lock and get in," he told CBS News Colorado's Shaun Boyd. He isn't alone. The Havana Business District is one of the top targets in the nation for shoplifting crimes. On Thursday, Aurora police detailed their...
Parker police ask residents to share their external home camera footage
(Parker, Colo.) The Parker Police Department is inviting residents to register their external video cameras to help catch crime. The Video Increasing Safety in Our Neighborhoods program, also known as VISION, is a program in which residents voluntarily register their external home cameras to aid the investigation of crimes within the area.
Fitness instructor fired after gym fight
DENVER — A fitness instructor in Denver has been fired after a fight broke out during his class, according to attendees of his workout class. It was all caught on tape. Now, some members of the instructor's class said it's not fair that he was let go by the gym.
2 teens killed, 3 injured in Weld County crash
Two teenagers were killed and three others were injured in a crash on Weld County Road 88 early Wednesday morning, according to Colorado State Patrol.
14-year-old killed near Denver recreation center
Denver police are investigating a homicide case that involves a 14-year-old who was found dead near a rec center.
Imminent release of jailed hoarder has Westminster neighbors nervous
A Westminster neighborhood fears its summer of peace may soon end now that a violent hoarder is due to be released from the Adams County jail.
1310kfka.com
Man accused in Greeley murder back in court in November
A man accused of a murder in Greeley will have a preliminary hearing this fall. The Greeley Tribune reports Weld County prosecutors will submit evidence they say proves Anthony Farias, shot 31-year-old Eric Maxwell on the 2300 block of 24th Street Road. Maxwell died several days later. A judge scheduled the hearing for November 10th in Weld District Court. For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
9News
Teen found dead near Denver recreation center
Denver Police wants the public's help with their investigation into the death of a 14-year-old. Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon was killed next to a popular city rec center.
Unidentified man found dead at park southwest of Denver
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a deceased male was found at Flying J Ranch Park, near Conifer, on August 9. The discovery of the deceased male followed the park being shut down while rescue crews scoured the area starting August 8. While the park had been closed during the "search for a missing person," it was later stated that the body that was found could not be identified.
highlandsranchherald.net
Castle Rock responds to teen victims of car wreck
Castle Rock community members are coming together to support the families of four teens involved in a head-on car wreck around midnight Aug. 5. A man in a Toyota Forerunner crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Honda pick-up truck head-on while heading north on an Interstate-25 frontage road near mile marker 179. The driver of the Toyota, identified as Ricky Avalos-Trujillo, 25, sustained minimal injuries and was arrested at the scene for vehicular homicide. Authorities suspect Avalos-Trujillo was driving while under the influence.
28-year-old man killed in shooting in Aurora
A 28-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Aurora Monday evening. No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been identified at this time.
Colorado 15-Year-Old Takes Parents' Car On Joyride, Crashes Into Brick Wall
Authorities say the teenager is facing multiple charges.
FOUND: Authorities searching for missing, endangered man out of Berthoud
Authorities in Larimer County found a missing 34-year-old Berthoud man with a cognitive and physical disability who was reported missing.
