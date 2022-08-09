ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

Comments / 2

Wave 3

Neighborhood fighting to stop concrete plant from being built

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People in Lake Forest are getting a new neighbor, and they’re not happy about it. A concrete plant is being built across the street from their homes. Neighbors are concerned about the potential noise and air pollution that comes with an industrial plant. They’re also...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Veterinary lab officially opens Louisville location with 100 full-time jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ellie Diagnostics, a Texas-based veterinary laboratory, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at its Louisville location. Louisville will now serve as a national hub for the Dallas-based company that's expected to bring 100 full-time jobs to the area. Those jobs include licensed veterinary techs, laboratory techs and medical transcriptionists.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Feds announce over $20M to Louisville for infrastructure improvements

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The U.S. Department of Transportation on Thursday announced over $20.5 million in grant funding to improve public infrastructure in Louisville. The money, granted through the department's RAISE program, will fund Reimagine 9th Street and Broadway All the Way. What You Need To Know. Two Louisville infrastructure...
LOUISVILLE, KY
salemleader.com

Salem City Ordinance #2022-6

AN ORDINANCE OF THE COMMON COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SALEM, INDIANA, ESTABLISHING THE MINIMUM STANDARDS FOR PROPERTY MAINTENANCE WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF SALEM INDIANA,. The City of Salem has now enacted a Property Maintenance Code that applies to residential and non-residential structures and exterior premises in order to protect, preserve, and promote physical and mental health and the social well-being of the people of Salem; to prevent and control the incident of communicable diseases; to reduce environmental hazards to health; to protect safety; promote the general welfare; to eliminate blight; and ensure the proper and safe maintenance of properties.
SALEM, IN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Semi-truck overturned in Kentucky, spilling thousands of beer cans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A semi-truck overturned on a roadway in Kentucky Wednesday morning, spilling thousands of beer cans all over the area. The Louisville Metro Police told WLKY that the crash happened around 8:50 a.m. The truck was coming from the Interstate 71 ramp onto the Gene Snyder Freeway in Kentucky when it overturned. The truck spilled thousands of cans of Bud Light beer.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Last supermoon of 2022 is coming. When to look up in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — August’s full moon will appear on Thursday night, Aug. 11, reaching peak illumination at 9:36 p.m. Eastern time, but it will look full from now until early Saturday. Just look toward the southeast after sunset to catch a glimpse of the Sturgeon Moon rising. This...
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Madison announces Cowper as the new high school principal

Cowper named following resignation of Mike Gasaway. Madison Consolidated High School will begin the 2022-2023 school year with a new face at the helm. Mr. Donald H. Cowper, Jr. accepted the position earlier this week and will join the team once he and his family are able to move home to Indiana.
MADISON, IN

Comments / 0

