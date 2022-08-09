Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Neighborhood fighting to stop concrete plant from being built
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People in Lake Forest are getting a new neighbor, and they’re not happy about it. A concrete plant is being built across the street from their homes. Neighbors are concerned about the potential noise and air pollution that comes with an industrial plant. They’re also...
Veterinary lab officially opens Louisville location with 100 full-time jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ellie Diagnostics, a Texas-based veterinary laboratory, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at its Louisville location. Louisville will now serve as a national hub for the Dallas-based company that's expected to bring 100 full-time jobs to the area. Those jobs include licensed veterinary techs, laboratory techs and medical transcriptionists.
As industrial boom continues in Hardin County, more businesses aim to call it home
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- As work begins on Ford's Blue Oval SK plant in Glendale, the opportunity to bring business to Hardin County is getting attractive. Due to the location of the county on the state's map, and the addition of the battery plant, industry leaders believe Elizabethtown is an ideal spot for growth.
Parents express concern about Greater Clark County Schools second attempt to relocate Parkview Middle
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Greater Clark County Schools (GCCS) is trying for a second time to relocate the aging Parkview Middle School, away from its current building just east of downtown Jeffersonville. The district wants to move the school five miles northeast, where it believes the population center of the...
Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Salem, Indiana, honors little boy found dead in suitcase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Safe Haven Baby Box was installed in Salem, Indiana, and dedicated in honor of a little boy found dead inside a suitcase. The boy, believed to be 5 years old, was found in Washington County back in April. The community named the boy Angel, but it's still unknown who he is.
Feds announce over $20M to Louisville for infrastructure improvements
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The U.S. Department of Transportation on Thursday announced over $20.5 million in grant funding to improve public infrastructure in Louisville. The money, granted through the department's RAISE program, will fund Reimagine 9th Street and Broadway All the Way. What You Need To Know. Two Louisville infrastructure...
Salem City Ordinance #2022-6
AN ORDINANCE OF THE COMMON COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SALEM, INDIANA, ESTABLISHING THE MINIMUM STANDARDS FOR PROPERTY MAINTENANCE WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF SALEM INDIANA,. The City of Salem has now enacted a Property Maintenance Code that applies to residential and non-residential structures and exterior premises in order to protect, preserve, and promote physical and mental health and the social well-being of the people of Salem; to prevent and control the incident of communicable diseases; to reduce environmental hazards to health; to protect safety; promote the general welfare; to eliminate blight; and ensure the proper and safe maintenance of properties.
Louisville Metro Government says it's making progress on city's vacant, abandoned properties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Government said it's making progress on vacant and abandoned properties across the city. Thursday, city leaders and developers announced results from a the first phase of a recent property condition survey conducted mostly in west and south Louisville neighborhoods. The survey also looked at...
Despite promises from Angel’s Envy, Henry County still concerned about rickhouses in area
HENRY COUNTY, Kentucky — People in Henry County pushed back against a proposal to build more than two dozen bourbon storage rickhouses in the area. The plan from Angel’s Envy in Louisville would build 25 rickhouses, along with tourism facilities, on farmland off Park Royal Road in Campbellsburg.
Semi-truck overturned in Kentucky, spilling thousands of beer cans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A semi-truck overturned on a roadway in Kentucky Wednesday morning, spilling thousands of beer cans all over the area. The Louisville Metro Police told WLKY that the crash happened around 8:50 a.m. The truck was coming from the Interstate 71 ramp onto the Gene Snyder Freeway in Kentucky when it overturned. The truck spilled thousands of cans of Bud Light beer.
Some Hardin County students dismissed early on first day as bus drivers get used to routes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County Schools let some students go home an hour early on the first day Wednesday so bus drivers could get used to their routes. Normal dismissal for all students starts Thursday. As of right now, the district has a bus driver for every route. But...
Jewish community group faces pushback for hiring ex-officer tied to Taylor, McAtee killings
A local nonprofit that serves Jewish organizations and residents is facing pushback following its decision to hire a former Louisville Metro Police Department officer.
Troubleshooters: What happens when students bring a gun to JCPS schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been a rough couple of years for Jefferson County Public Schools, from COVID to a mass exodus of teachers and the unrelenting number of guns at schools. Through continuing coverage and investigations, WAVE News spoke to several parents who are worried sick about weapons...
Last supermoon of 2022 is coming. When to look up in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — August’s full moon will appear on Thursday night, Aug. 11, reaching peak illumination at 9:36 p.m. Eastern time, but it will look full from now until early Saturday. Just look toward the southeast after sunset to catch a glimpse of the Sturgeon Moon rising. This...
Talk Trash with Jacob: Meade County has ordered a glass pulverizer!
First, let me introduce myself. My name is Jacob Butler, and I became the Coordinator of Meade County Solid Waste & Recycle about three months ago. I have a strong vision for the Meade County recycling program and am excited to move forward with my plans!. I would like to...
Madison announces Cowper as the new high school principal
Cowper named following resignation of Mike Gasaway. Madison Consolidated High School will begin the 2022-2023 school year with a new face at the helm. Mr. Donald H. Cowper, Jr. accepted the position earlier this week and will join the team once he and his family are able to move home to Indiana.
John Hardin High School in Elizabethtown awarded $48K grant to advance agriculture program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the eve of its first day back in the classroom, John Hardin High School was given thousands of dollars for its program aimed at teaching students about agriculture. The school's Agriculture Education department was awarded a $48,071 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and...
JCPS principal has 'no concerns' about starting school year in Watson Lane Elementary building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an unexpected turn of events this summer, teachers and staff at one Louisville public school are preparing to start the new year in an older building, instead of a new one. The opening of the new multimillion-dollar Wilkerson Elementary School was delayed after the building...
'Too much going on': Crowds overflow, tempers flare at back-to-school giveaway on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A back-to-school giveaway hosted by a local business in the Highlands of Louisville brought in hundreds of families over the course of Tuesday afternoon -- perhaps more than they expected for the first-time event. Huge crowds packed the inside of Oneness Boutique and the outside sidewalk...
Oldham County Schools changes start time for middle, high school students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Schools changed its start times for middle and high school students amid a bus driver shortage. When school returns Wednesday, middle and high schools will begin at 9 a.m. and dismiss at 4 p.m. Doors will open for middle and high school car riders...
