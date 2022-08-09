AN ORDINANCE OF THE COMMON COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SALEM, INDIANA, ESTABLISHING THE MINIMUM STANDARDS FOR PROPERTY MAINTENANCE WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF SALEM INDIANA,. The City of Salem has now enacted a Property Maintenance Code that applies to residential and non-residential structures and exterior premises in order to protect, preserve, and promote physical and mental health and the social well-being of the people of Salem; to prevent and control the incident of communicable diseases; to reduce environmental hazards to health; to protect safety; promote the general welfare; to eliminate blight; and ensure the proper and safe maintenance of properties.

SALEM, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO