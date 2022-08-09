ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Teenage pilot to make history by flying around world on his own

By Colin Martin
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j7WCo_0hAt2Qq800

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A teenage pilot from Belgium is more than halfway to achieving his goal of becoming one of the first minors to fly around the world on his own, according to CBS Los Angeles .

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

Mack Rutherford landed in California on Monday.

The 17-year-old had stopped at the John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana before heading to Mexico, and told the news station that he started his solo journey around the world from Bulgaria back in March when he was only 16.

Rutherford comes from a family of aviators and got his pilot's license at 15.

Last week he landed in Unalaska, Alaska, and told KUCB that his older sister is his inspiration for flying around the world after she completed her own around-the-world flight at just 19 years old earlier this year.

Rutherford added that he has faced a number of challenges on his journey, and every place he flies has different obstacles.

"(Flying) is completely different in many parts of the world," Rutherford said. "In Africa, I had quite a few problems with visibility, or mountains, things like that. When I got to India it was monsoon season so (there were) big storms. It's quite interesting how all these different places have different challenges."

He even had to make a second attempt at landing in Alaska while going over large mountains.

“To get over the mountains I was at 7,500 feet, and then suddenly I had to descend a huge amount because this is basically at sea level," Rutherford said. "Once I tried to do my approach, I was still too high. I had to go around and try again. The second time I was able to do it."

Rutherford has his own website to document the record-setting journey and added that the challenge of flying around the world by himself is something that makes him happy. "The point is not topping it it's just something I've really wanted to do so I do it. I'll see what the next challenge brings me. It might be more challenging, it might be less but as long as it's what I want to do, I'll be happy," Rutherford told CBS Los Angeles.

The teenager has a few more destinations on his trip, according to the tracker on his website, as he'll stop in New York, Canada, Greenland, Iceland, the United Kingdom and Belgium before landing back in Bulgaria on Aug. 24.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Alaska State
City
Santa Ana, CA
Business Insider

Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license

The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulgaria#Pilot#Greenland#Africa#Iceland#Cbs Los Angeles#Kcbs Radio#Kucb
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Belgium
Country
India
Daily Mail

'San Antonio is being invaded!': Texas residents are woken by explosions and low flying military helicopters as US military captures the town in surprise training exercise

Residents living in San Antonio, Texas, were shaken from their sleep and rattled by loud explosions and low flying helicopters on Tuesday as the US military conducts training exercises in America's seventh largest city through Friday. The training sessions are taking place for four days this week from 6pm until...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Police dive teams are working on theory that California teen Kiely Rodni, 16, may have accidentally driven into a 760-acre reservoir near campsite where she was last seen

Police searching for missing California teen Kiely Rodni have said they have no evidence to suggest she was abducted and are focusing on a search and rescue investigation instead. More than 100 cops were combing the area near the campground where she was last seen, with police boats and divers...
TRUCKEE, CA
The Independent

Father of pilot who died in mysterious fall from plane shares disbelief: ‘I can’t imagine what happened’

The father of a pilot who died after mysteriously exiting a plane mid-air in North Carolina has spoken out, sharing his disbelief after the death of his 23-year-old son. Co-pilot Charles Hew Crooks, from Raleigh, North Carolina, died on Friday after exiting the plane which made an emergency landing not long after. His father, Hew Crooks, told location TV station WRAL that his son started working towards getting his private pilot license while he was still in college and that he had been working as a flight instructor for more than a year. “He pursued his private pilot license...
RALEIGH, NC
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy