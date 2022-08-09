ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GeekyGadgets

How to delete messages from Messenger app

Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
CELL PHONES
ohmymag.co.uk

Messenger: Here’s how you can delete a message you’ve already sent

We've all had the experience of inadvertently sending a message to the wrong person, or opening the wrong group conversation and accidentally revealing information to friends, family or colleagues that they weren't supposed to know. At such times, one would do just about anything for the opportunity to delete the...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Phone
The Independent

Woman says she applied to 76 jobs and received no responses to interview: ‘It’s all a scam’

A global pandemic saw one of the worst job markets in recent history, and just two years later there are still millions of job openings in the US. However, that didn’t seem like the case when one woman – who had been laid off from her job – sent out 76 job applications and received no request for an interview.Kayley, who goes by @kayleyalissa on TikTok, has struggled to find a job ever since she was laid off in May. In a TikTok video, which has more than 1.4m views, she explained that she has spent the last eight...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
notebookcheck.net

Apple iPhone 14 release date could be earlier than expected as 95 million phones are prepped for sale

The alleged Apple iPhone 14 release date was widely reported on back in June, with the tentative date of September 13 (a Tuesday) being the day in question. However, a new source has now suggested that the iPhone 14 release date could actually be September 6, a whole week earlier and only a day after Labor Day, which is a federal holiday in the United States and lands on September 5 for 2022.
CELL PHONES
CNBC

WhatsApp will soon let you slip out of group chats undetected

WhatsApp will soon launch a feature that lets users slip out of group chats undetected. It's part of a handful of measures the encrypted messaging platform is taking to enhance privacy. WhatsApp is launching a new feature that will allow users to leave lengthy group chats without alerting others to...
INTERNET
Phone Arena

WhatsApp’s next update finally adds top-requested feature

WhatsApp plans to roll out new security and privacy features to users on all platforms, the social network announced today. This is a more comprehensive update that brings several improvements, including one of the most-requested privacy features, the ability to choose who can see when you’re online. Besides that,...
INTERNET
TODAY.com

WhatsApp unveils new privacy features, like who can see you online and more

WhatsApp announced new changes to its messaging app on Tuesday aimed at increasing privacy and giving more control to users. The new changes at the messaging service, which is owned by Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc., encompass three features: the ability to leave groups silently, choosing who can see you online and blocking screenshots for view-once messages.
CELL PHONES
The Guardian

Facebook will begin testing end-to-end encryption as default on Messenger app

Facebook announced on Thursday it will begin testing end-to-end encryption as the default option for some users of its Messenger app on Android and iOS. The development comes as the company is facing backlash for handing over messages to a Nebraska police department that aided the department in filing charges against a teen and her mother for allegedly conducting an illegal abortion.
CELL PHONES
Entrepreneur

Concerned About Privacy on the Internet? Here's How to Avoid a Digital Trail

Have you ever just been on Facebook or Instagram and seen an advertisement that is eerily relevant to you? If so, you may be concerned about your digital footprint: What information are you giving away? Who is watching it? What do apps, organizations and even governments know about you? If you're an avid social media user and/or dealing with sensitive issues in your personal life, you may be worried about how you could be tracked online and how your activity may be used against you. In this article, I will list a few ways in which you can avoid leaving a digital trail — but first, it's important to understand how a digital trail is created in the first place. Here's how it happens:
INTERNET
The Independent

How to delete your Facebook account forever – and download everything you need before you go

There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
INTERNET
Hypebae

You Can Finally Leave Your Family Group Chat in Peace

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced three new privacy features that will soon be rolled out on WhatsApp. In a bid to increase the protection of its users, the new updates will enable further control and limit the spread of messages. The new updates include a silent exit...
INTERNET

