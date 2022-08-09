Report: White Sox’ Anderson Out With Torn Ligament in Hand

The All-Star shortstop is expected to miss significant time, with surgery a possibility.

As the White Sox fight to keep pace in the American League Central race, they’ll have to do so without their All-Star shortstop for the foreseeable future.

Tim Anderson is expected to miss four to six weeks after suffering a torn ligament in his left hand, according to Russell Dorsey of Bally Sports . Anderson traveled back home on Sunday—the first night of his two-game suspension for making contact with an umpire—to have the hand examined, per Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times .

The injury is believed to have occurred during Anderson’s final at-bat of Saturday’s loss to the Rangers.

Anderson, who made his second consecutive All-Star appearance this season, is batting .301/.339/.395 in 79 games this season, with six home runs and 13 stolen bases. The White Sox entered play on Tuesday two games behind the Twins in the division race. If Anderson sticks to the current timeline, he would return around mid-September, with not much time left for Chicago to make up ground in the playoff race.

With usual backup shortstop Danny Mendick on the injured list, the team called up 22-year-old prospect Lenyn Sosa, who’s put up a .316/.367/.512 slash line in 85 games across Double and Triple A.

