ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Report: White Sox’ Anderson Out With Torn Ligament in Hand

By Nick Selbe
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b3ms9_0hAt22zB00

The All-Star shortstop is expected to miss significant time, with surgery a possibility.

View the original article to see embedded media.

As the White Sox fight to keep pace in the American League Central race, they’ll have to do so without their All-Star shortstop for the foreseeable future.

Tim Anderson is expected to miss four to six weeks after suffering a torn ligament in his left hand, according to Russell Dorsey of Bally Sports . Anderson traveled back home on Sunday—the first night of his two-game suspension for making contact with an umpire—to have the hand examined, per Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times .

The injury is believed to have occurred during Anderson’s final at-bat of Saturday’s loss to the Rangers.

Anderson, who made his second consecutive All-Star appearance this season, is batting .301/.339/.395 in 79 games this season, with six home runs and 13 stolen bases. The White Sox entered play on Tuesday two games behind the Twins in the division race. If Anderson sticks to the current timeline, he would return around mid-September, with not much time left for Chicago to make up ground in the playoff race.

With usual backup shortstop Danny Mendick on the injured list, the team called up 22-year-old prospect Lenyn Sosa, who’s put up a .316/.367/.512 slash line in 85 games across Double and Triple A.

More MLB Coverage:

Daily Cover: He’s One of the World’s Best Drivers, But His Alter Ego Is Just As Big a Star

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. signing with new AL East team

Jackie Bradley Jr. will stay in the American League East after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. The Toronto Blue Jays are signing the veteran outfielder, according to Zeke Telemaco of WEEI. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the news on Tuesday and reported it's a major-league contract. Bradley...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
NBC Sports

Red Sox sign veteran reliever to minor league deal

The Boston Red Sox added bullpen depth on Tuesday. Veteran reliever Jeurys Familia was signed to a minor league contract, as first reported by Joe McDonald of Worcester T&G. The 32-year-old will join the WooSox in Scranton Wilkes-Barre.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Chris Sale
The Independent

Smyly stars as Cubs beat Reds in 2nd 'Field of Dreams' game

After the Griffeys played catch in Iowa, Drew Smyly took over.Smyly struck out nine in five scoreless innings, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 on Thursday night in Major League Baseball's second annual “Field of Dreams” game.Seiya Suzuki reached three times and Nick Madrigal had three hits for Chicago in a throwback ballpark a short walk away from the main field for the beloved 1989 movie. Ian Happ had two hits and drove in a run.“It’s really magic,” Cubs catcher Willson Contreras said of the field. “It has some kind of energy that I think is...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Cubs Around the Farm Third Edition: 8/10/22

Here were are with On Tap Sports Net’s third edition of Chicago Cubs Around the Farm. If you missed the first or second edition, essentially we are here to tell you how the Cubs’ minor league affiliates performed and who their best (biggest yes) and worst (biggest yikes) performers were. I tore my ACL yesterday, and I’ve got just about nothing else to do except watch minor league baseball, so let’s dive in.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Red Sox#Ligament#White Sox#The White Sox#Bally Sports#The Chicago Sun Times#Rangers
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Noah Syndergaard's Performance Tonight

Noa Syndergaard made his second start for the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night. He fared well enough, surrendering two runs over six innings against the Miami Marlins. However, fans aren't particularly impressed with the deadline acquisition. Formerly one of the game's hardest throwers before undergoing Tommy John surgery, "Thor" is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Hottest 2022 Field of Dreams Game MLB gear includes Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds jerseys

One of the highlights of last year's MLB season was the Field of Dreams game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox, which ended with a dramatic walk-off home run by Chicago's Tim Anderson. The 2022 Field of Dreams Game is now in sight, as the Cincinnati Reds will take on the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. ET. Fanatics already has 2022 Field of Dreams jerseys for both the Cubs and Reds available. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

When will Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a home run?

Aaron Judge isn’t the only Yankee with a chance to etch his name in the record books this season. Shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa is chasing home run history, too. It’s just ... a very different kind of history. As Judge and his collection of dingers creep ever closer to...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Tim Anderson undergoes successful surgery on finger

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson underwent successful surgery to repair a sagittal band tear on the middle finger of his left hand, according to the team. His timeline to return still remains around the six week frame. Anderson injured his finger on a check swing from an at-bat against the...
CHICAGO, IL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

88K+
Followers
37K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy