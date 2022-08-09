ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

USMNT’s Tillman Sends Rangers to Final UCL Qualifying Round

By Avi Creditor
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29my5j_0hAt20Dj00

Malik Tillman’s first goal for his new club kept the Scottish power’s European dream alive.

Malik Tillman’s first goal as a member of Rangers has sent the club one step closer to the Champions League group stage.

The U.S. men’s national team and on-loan Bayern Munich attacking prospect scored the eventual playoff-winning goal vs. Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise Tuesday, with the Scottish club coming back from a 2–0 first-leg deficit to win 3–0 in the second leg and advance on a 3–2 aggregate.

Tillman, who committed to the U.S. internationally after switching his allegiance from Germany in the spring, scored the winner with a back-post header in the 78th minute of a match both he and fellow versatile U.S. international James Sands started. The 20-year-old displayed his athleticism by rising high for Borna Barišić’s looping cross, sending the Ibrox into hysteria after his conversion.

Rangers held on for the victory from there and must get through one more two-legged qualifying playoff before it can cement its return to the competition proper for the first time since the 2010-11 season. It’ll face PSV Eindhoven in the final play-in round, with the Dutch side outlasting Monaco 4–3 on aggregate in a wild playoff of its own. Mexico’s Érick Gutiérrez scored an 89th-minute equalizer to force extra time, where Luuk de Jong netted the winner.

As for Tillman, his goal will certainly go over well at his new club, where he’ll spend this season, at least, as his loan from Bayern comes with a purchase option. He participated in his first U.S. camp this past June, appearing in a friendly vs. Morocco and a Concacaf Nations League match vs. Grenada.

More Soccer Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Karim Benzema believes Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit allowed him to 'change his game' and become one of Europe's most lethal strikers... but insists the Portuguese legend 'helped' him improve both 'on and off the pitch'

Karim Benzema has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid helped him return to his lethal best. The 34-year-old France striker plundered 44 goals for the club last season as Real won the Champions League for the 14th time and romped to the LaLiga title by 13 points in perhaps his most effective season to date as he revelled in the key role handed to him by Carlo Ancelotti.
UEFA
The Associated Press

Dutch women’s soccer coach leaves after disappointing Euros

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Mark Parsons, the coach who took the defending champion Netherlands to the quarterfinals of the women’s European Championships, has left the job by mutual agreement with the Dutch soccer federation. The Royal Netherlands Football Federation, known by its local acronym KNVB, announced Parsons’...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malik Tillman
Person
Érick Gutiérrez
Person
James Sands
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usmnt#Ucl#Scottish#European#Bayern Munich#Dutch#Monaco 4
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus offers struggling youngster to French club

Juventus is reportedly intensifying its efforts to offload Moise Kean. The striker re-joined them on loan from Everton at the start of last season, and they could be obligated to buy him for around 28m euros by the end of this campaign. However, his return to Juve has not been...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Don Garber says 2023 MLS All-Star Game opponent, format up in the air

MLS and the Liga MX All Stars battled it out in Minnesota Wednesday night, but Don Garber admitted at halftime that next year might be different. Speaking to ESPN at halftime, Garber admitted that with MLS ramping up its relationship with Liga MX, there may be less of a need to play a Liga MX All Star team next year when the event comes to the District of Columbia. “We have done such a really focused, strategic partnership with Liga MX, trying to build CONCACAF into being one of the dominant confederations in the world, not just really in our region,” said...
MLS
Yardbarker

Ralf Rangnick advises Man United target to stay at current club

It didn’t take Ralf Rangnick long to discover that Manchester United was a sinking ship unable to be turned around whilst the current personnel at the club continue to oversee it. The German accepted a role as interim manager last season with an eye on becoming an advisor for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Silva, Aubameyang, Sarr, Morata, Tonali, Fofana

Manchester City have dismissed claims that they have accepted a bid from Barcelona for Portugal playmaker Bernardo Silva, 28. (Mail) Reports from Spain suggested a fee of between £42m and £46.5m had been agreed for Silva between the Premier League champions and La Liga giants. (Managing Barca) After...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

88K+
Followers
37K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy