Camden County, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Toddler flown to hospital after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sunrise Beach toddler was flown to a hospital Wednesday night following a near drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a home on Tara Vista Road near the 26.7 mile marker of the Osage Arm around 8:10 p.m. Troopers said the 2-year-old boy The post Toddler flown to hospital after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in northern Missouri

A Gallatin woman was arrested in Daviess County on Wednesday morning, August 10, on multiple allegations. The Highway Patrol accused 62-year-old Beverly Carpenter of felony driving while intoxicated, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana. She was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
#Traffic Accident
KOLR10 News

Lebanon men arrested for burgling barn

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Two Laclede County men were arrested after Camden County deputies responded to suspicious activity at a barn in Montreal. Around 9 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a residence off State Road BB in Montreal in Camden County to address a report of several people loading items from a barn into […]
LEBANON, MO
krcgtv.com

Two charged for breaking into Camden County home

Two men have been charged, accused of breaking into a home in Camden County. Someone called Camden County deputies Monday at 9 pm. The people were taking items from a home and a barn, but the owners were in St. Louis. When deputies got to the home on State Road...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Area Man Arrested for Robbery and Assault

(Camden County, MO) A man from Bonne Terre, 43 year old Jeffrey Raymond Walker, has an initial court appearance in Camden County, Missouri, today on charges of second degree robbery, third degree assault, first degree property damage, first degree harassment, assault in the fourth degree, property damage, animal abuse, and DWI persistent offender. The charges come after Walker is alleged to have attempted to rob a general store in Linn Creek near the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County August 3rd. He is also accused of assaulting several people and a dog. Walker is also said to have wrecked his pick up causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to several boats and trailers at a marina after the general store incident. Walker was arrested and taken to the Camden County detention facility.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

TWO VEHICLE CRASH IN WARRENSBURG

A two vehicle crash occurred at 7:20 a.m. today in Warrensburg. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 79 year old Sharon A. Miller pulled out onto U.S. Highway 50 from West Young Street and struck a vehicle driven by 23 year old Krysten A. Ford. Ford’s vehicle overturned and came to a rest in the median on Highway 50. Miller’s vehicle came to rest in the crossover.
WARRENSBURG, MO
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KCTV 5

Raytown teen dead after being thrown from Sea-Doo at Blue Springs Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 17-year-old died Tuesday afternoon after an incident at Blue Springs Lake. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that on Saturday evening, a good Samaritan found 17-year-old Owen Westendorf lying face down in the water near his watercraft. An incident report stated the teen had been ejected from a 2020 Sea-Doo Spark.
RAYTOWN, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Kansas City man was hurt late Monday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened on Bumper Hill Road near Route D in Camden County around 11:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 41-year-old Gregory W. Hepner was thrown The post Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Body Found in Missouri River

(KTTS News) – A body was found in the Missouri river on Wednesday afternoon. A boater spotted a man’s body on a sandbar near the Ameristar Casino around 3 pm. The identity of the man has not yet been released. The Kansas City Police Department says they’re still...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Two teens hurt in shooting in Gladstone, Missouri

GLADSTONE, Mo. — Gladstone, Missouri, police are investigating after two juveniles were rushed to the hospital Thursday morning with gunshot wounds. Officers were called to the scene of a shooting near 68th Street and North Broadway shortly after 4 a.m. after getting multiple 911 calls reporting the sound of gunshots in an apartment parking lot.
GLADSTONE, MO
kjluradio.com

Authorities search for Sedalia man, woman, who fled from troopers and abandoned child

Authorities in Pettis County are searching for a man and a woman from Sedalia who led troopers on a chase earlier this week. The Pettis County Sheriff's Office says a pickup truck fled from the Missouri State Highway Patrol on highway 65 Monday. The chase continued onto Hughesville Road before the suspects drove into a hay field near Turkey Creek Road east of Hughesville and fled on foot.
SEDALIA, MO
KCTV 5

Body found in Missouri River, Kansas City police investigating

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Missouri River near Ameristar Casino on Wednesday afternoon. A boater reportedly spotted a man’s body on a sandbar shortly before 3 p.m. The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department sent two water rescue boats...
KANSAS CITY, MO

