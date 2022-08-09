ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
DL Rasheem Green sharpened skill going against Texans Pro Bowl left tackles of past and present

HOUSTON — Rasheem Green entered the NFL as a 2018 third-round pick from USC. The Seattle Seahawks had traded with the Houston Texans at the deadline the previous season for Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown. The former 2008 first-rounder from Virginia Tech became the blindside protector for quarterback Russell Wilson. It also provided an opportunity for Green to go against one of the more dominant pass blockers in the game everyday in practice.
The 49ers Have Signed A Veteran Cornerback

Injuries are starting to pile up in the San Francisco 49ers' secondary. As a result, the front office has decided to bring in a veteran cornerback to bolster their depth chart. On Wednesday, the 49ers signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal. Crawley, a former undrafted player out of...
Jets sign Pro Bowl OL Duane Brown to two-year deal

The New York Jets lost a key piece of their offensive line this week when Mekhi Becton went down with what could be a season-ending injury. On Thursday, they made a controversial signing in an attempt to replace the former first-round pick. The Jets agreed to a two-year deal with...
Texans Have Reportedly Signed Former Alabama Running Back

The Houston Texans have signed former USFL running back B.J. Emmons, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Emmons had a workout with the Texans earlier this week. Clearly, that went well. Coming out of high school, Emmons committed to Alabama. In his only season with the Crimson Tide,...
Jets Sign Duane Brown, Replace Mekhi Becton at Right Tackle

The Jets have signed five-time Pro-Bowl offensive tackle Duane Brown to a one-year deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Brown will step in as a replacement for injured tackle Mekhi Becton, who will likely miss the entire 2022 season after suffering a right knee injury in training camp this week. New...
The Dolphins, Texans Tight End Trade Is Called Off

This week's trade between the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans has been called off. The deal, which would have sent tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick to Houston for a 2023 sixth-round selection, was voided because Shaheen failed his physical. According to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, the...
NFL World Reacts The Dolphins, Texans Trade News

A trade between the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans was about to happen until it didn't. The Dolphins were going to send tight end Adam Shaheen to the Texans but it fell through after Shaheen failed his physical. He'll now have to stay in Miami. Shaheen was set to be...
