Pierre football builds annual tradition at Downstream Campgrounds

The Pierre Governors are chasing state history this year, looking to become the 2nd team ever to win 6 straight State Football titles. While talent has certainly played its role during this run, another key part to the Govs' dominance is a tradition that started 6 years ago and has very little to do with football itself.
Motorcycle collision kills man in central South Dakota

HAYES, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 58 year-old man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a rear end collision on South Dakota Highway 34, 18 miles west of Hayes. It happened Saturday. The victim rear-ended a second motorcycle that had slowed down.
