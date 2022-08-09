Read full article on original website
Related
Pierre football builds annual tradition at Downstream Campgrounds
The Pierre Governors are chasing state history this year, looking to become the 2nd team ever to win 6 straight State Football titles. While talent has certainly played its role during this run, another key part to the Govs' dominance is a tradition that started 6 years ago and has very little to do with football itself.
gowatertown.net
Motorcycle collision kills man in central South Dakota
HAYES, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 58 year-old man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a rear end collision on South Dakota Highway 34, 18 miles west of Hayes. It happened Saturday. The victim rear-ended a second motorcycle that had slowed down.
drgnews.com
Pierre begins process to vacate one block of Chapelle Street, making way for development
Pierre is moving forward with the next step for the redevelopment of the old city hall property along Sioux Avenue. The City Commission has scheduled a public hearing for Aug. 30, 2022, at 5:45pm to take comments on vacating the block of Chapelle Street between Dakota and Sioux Avenues. The hearing will take place at City Hall.
Comments / 0