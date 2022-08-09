Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
TTD, OLPX, and ARRY stocks are the top gainers, while RBLX and VIR stocks lost the most in Wednesday’s early trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. California-based...
Walt Disney Earnings Expected to Show Monster Growth
Although the busiest stretch of the second-quarter earnings season is mercifully behind us, it's far from over. Among the notable names on this week's earnings calendar is entertainment giant Walt Disney (DIS, $105.71). DIS is slated to report its fiscal third-quarter results after Wednesday's close. Analysts, on average, estimate earnings...
AOL Corp
Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble
(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
Goodness Growth Q2 Revenue Increases 48% YoY, What About Adjusted EBITDA?
Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. GDNSF GDNS GDNSF Q2 2022 total revenue was $21.1 million, an increase of 48.2% as compared to Q2 2021, and 34.9% as compared to Q1 2022. Gross profit was $10.4 million, or 49.2 percent of revenue, as compared to gross profit of $6.9 million or 48.6 percent of revenue in Q2 last year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
China Automotive Systems Earnings Preview
China Automotive Systems CAAS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that China Automotive Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05. China Automotive Systems bulls will hope to hear the company...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plowed $6 billion into stocks, pared its buybacks, and paid nearly $900 million to its next CEO last quarter. Here are the key takeaways
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported second-quarter earnings on Saturday. Berkshire slowed its stock purchases and buybacks, but posted higher revenue and operating profits. Berkshire paid nearly $900 million to a top executive for his 1% stake in Berkshire Hathaway Energy. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway was a net buyer of stocks,...
CNBC
Bed Bath & Beyond closes nearly 40% higher, AMC surges as meme chatter on message boards increases
Bed Bath & Beyond and AMC Entertainment surged as meme traders seemed to be betting on the stock despite the lack of any apparent catalyst. The heavily shorted stocks have been a part of the meme stock craze that has hit Wall Street in recent years. GameStop shares also rose...
Benzinga
Earnings Preview: Sonida Senior Living
Sonida Senior Living SNDA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sonida Senior Living will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-4.11. Sonida Senior Living bulls will hope to hear the company...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
Sierra Wireless: Q2 Earnings Insights
Sierra Wireless SWIR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sierra Wireless posted an EPS of $0.43. Revenue was up $55.17 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Endeavor Posts Strong Q2 Bolstered by Sports and Live Events
Endeavor Group reported on Thursday that second-quarter revenue surged 18% from last year, as the entertainment powerhouse delivered growth from its key sports, content production and talent representation businesses. The conglomerate run by Hollywood mogul Ari Emanuel increased revenue to $1.31 billion during the quarter, eclipsing the year-ago period’s $1.1...
Rivian Q2 Earnings Highlights: Revenue Beat, Production Update And What's Next For EV Manufacturer
Electric vehicle company Rivian Automotive RIVN reported second-quarter financial results after the market close Thursday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Rivian reported second-quarter revenue of $364 million, beating a Street estimate of $337.52 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a loss of $1.89 per...
Recap: Mister Car Wash Q2 Earnings
Mister Car Wash MCW reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Mister Car Wash missed estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.12. Revenue was up $28.08 million from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Recap: Lineage Cell Therapeutics Q2 Earnings
Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lineage Cell Therapeutics reported in-line EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04. Revenue was up $4.04 million from the same period last year.
Co-Diagnostics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Co-Diagnostics CODX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Co-Diagnostics posted an EPS of $-0.08. Revenue was down $22.34 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company beat on...
Benzinga
Recap: Ellington Residential Q2 Earnings
Ellington Residential EARN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ellington Residential beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.26. Revenue was down $2.10 million from the same...
AVITA Medical: Q4 Earnings Insights
AVITA Medical RCEL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AVITA Medical beat estimated earnings by 35.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was down $1.97 million from the same...
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Enovix ENVX stock moved upwards by 32.4% to $21.38 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 11.8 million, which is 458.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
Recap: NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was up $912 thousand from the same...
Recap: Ageas Q2 Earnings
Ageas AGESY reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ageas beat estimated earnings by 42.37%, reporting an EPS of $1.68 versus an estimate of $1.18. Revenue was down $2.03 billion from the same period last...
CNBC
Rivian posts second-quarter revenue above estimates, but expects a wider loss for the year
Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive maintained its full-year guidance for deliveries Thursday. The automaker reported second-quarter revenue that was higher than Wall Street expected. But it trimmed its full-year financial outlook, saying that investors should now expect a wider loss and lower capital expenditures than it had previously forecast. Electric...
Comments / 0