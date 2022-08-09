Read full article on original website
Related
freightwaves.com
Workhorse shares tank on anemic Q2 revenue
Workhorse Group’s second-quarter revenue of $12,600 looks like a typo. But the maker of medium-duty electric delivery vans and chassis needs to put up with snickers and head-scratching for a while longer. After gains in nine of the last 10 Wall Street sessions, Workhorse (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares fell 24.16%...
NeuroPace: Q2 Earnings Insights
NeuroPace NPCE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeuroPace missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.44. Revenue was down $2.43 million from the same period last...
Recap: Geron Q2 Earnings
Geron GERN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Geron beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.09. Revenue was down $34 thousand from the same period last...
Co-Diagnostics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Co-Diagnostics CODX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Co-Diagnostics posted an EPS of $-0.08. Revenue was down $22.34 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company beat on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Recap: Lineage Cell Therapeutics Q2 Earnings
Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lineage Cell Therapeutics reported in-line EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04. Revenue was up $4.04 million from the same period last year.
10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases
There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
Acutus Medical, Inc. (AFIB) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
AFIB earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
These 3 Dividend Yielding Stocks Are Warren Buffett's Top-Owned Positions In Berkshire
When looking for consistent stocks that offer dividends, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) can offer a roadmap for those looking for steadily growing returns and passive income. Warren Buffett Dividend Stock #1: Apple Inc AAPL. Apple is offering a quarterly dividend yield of 0.56% or...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
via.news
Realty Income Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Realty Income Corporation (O), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
freightwaves.com
Yang Ming: Revenue up nearly 50% — end of story
Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. released a brief financial statement Thursday in which it announced net profit for the first six months of 2022 totaled $4.04 billion. Yang Ming does not typically share wordy earnings reports, but Thursday’s news release was even briefer than usual — only one paragraph long, about 150 words and numbers.
Why Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Surged Today
Investors had several things to celebrate from the company's latest financial results.
NASDAQ
Analysts Just Slashed Their Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) EPS Numbers
Today is shaping up negative for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to next year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business. Following the latest downgrade,...
AVITA Medical: Q4 Earnings Insights
AVITA Medical RCEL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AVITA Medical beat estimated earnings by 35.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was down $1.97 million from the same...
pulse2.com
BARK (BARK) Q1 2023 Earnings Results
BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) recently announced its Q1 2023 earnings results. These are the details. BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) recently announced its Q1 2023 earnings results. Below are the highlights. Q1 2023 Financial Highlights. — Revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $131.2 million, approximately $1.2 million better than the Company’s first...
Walt Disney, Cardinal Health And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday ahead of the producer price index for July, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $44.71 billion before the opening bell. Cardinal Health shares fell 2.1% to $61.43 in after-hours trading.
Astronics (ATRO) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
ATRO earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
StoneMor Partners L.P. (STON) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
STON earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Partner Communications Clocks 2% Revenue Growth In Q2
Partner Communications Company Ltd PTNR reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 2% year-on-year to $245 million. Service revenue rose 9% Y/Y to $202 million, and Equipment revenue fell 20% Y/Y to $44 million. Service revenues for the cellular segment increased 9% Y/Y to $131 million, and the fixed-line segment rose...
DHT Maritime (DHT) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
DHT earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
KLA: Dividend Insights
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from KLA KLAC. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.3 per share. On Friday, KLA will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.3 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Comments / 0