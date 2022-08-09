BHSU Jacket Ride celebrates 10 years of raising scholarship funds for student veterans

Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Feeding South Dakota the recipient of a bountiful donation for ending hunger across the state
SPEARFISH, S.D.— Feeding South Dakota received a $25,000 gift from First Interstate Bank and the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation for their first-ever “Believe in Local” grant campaign, which will be used to end hunger across the entire state. 40 non-profits across the bank’s 14-state reach will receive...
Black Hills Pioneer
Anonymous donor to match donations for Sturgis Rally Endowment Fund
STURGIS — Friday’s opening ceremony at the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was to be about heralding in another year of the iconic event for Rallygoers. But an announcement by Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen at the event was particularly good news for citizens of Sturgis, especially local non-profit groups.
Black Hills Pioneer
The first family of Sky Ridge
SPEARFISH — As the first family of the Sky Ridge housing development in Spearfish, Megan Haag and her daughter Jadah, along with their two cats and dog Zeeke, are excited to be a part of a growing neighborhood. “It’s beautiful out here, so I’m excited to have another sense...
kbhbradio.com
Sturgis Beef Throwdown finalists turn up the heat during Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
STURGIS, SD – This week is a big one for Sturgis. In more ways than one. The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) has been promoting steakhouses and restaurants throughout the state during the 82nd Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Classic. Earlier, during the month of June, the public nominated 26...
KELOLAND TV
Bikers choose this Airbnb for rally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Maybe 15 or 20 minutes or so from the full roar of the Sturgis Rally are two houses along a county road back in the woods. Bikers who come for the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally each August have found their way to these two houses at the invitation of the host, Lang Termes.
newscenter1.tv
Meade County residents voice concern, frustration over proposed water project
MEADE COUNTY, S.D. — The South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEDA) is looking to right a wrong. But the organization finds itself between a rock and hard place to do so. It’s seeking $12 million in state funds for a $30 million water system to serve nearly 500 residents...
frcheraldstar.com
GF&P’s Nachtigall named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year
RAPID CITY – South Dakota GF&P Conservation Officer Specialist Bruce Nachtigall was recently presented the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award from the Midwest Association of Fish & Wildlife Agencies (MAFWA). A 1987 graduate of Hot Springs High School, Nachtigall has worked for the SD-GFP for the past 28 years, with the last 23 in Rapid City.
newscenter1.tv
Omaha Street, Cambell Street intersection work to begin Aug. 15
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Work is set to begin Monday, Aug. 15 at the intersection of Omaha Street and Cambell Street on a project re-shaping the intersection and surrounding area. The new project will have an ultimate goal of widening the sidewalk in the area between Covington and LaCrosse Street to 10 feet, which will provide an ADA-complaint path for residents and give the LaCrosse Street intersection up-to-date with underground utilities, new pavement, and traffic signals. There will also be a feature for pedestrian signal controls.
Black Hills Pioneer
Lawrence Co. Commission approves Homestake, Richmond Hill Mine CUPs
DEADWOOD — Following the presentation of 2021 annual reports regarding the Homestake and Richmond Hills mine sites, the Lawrence County Commission July 28 approved conditional use permit for Homestake Mining Company and for LAC Minerals-Richmond Hill Mine. Mark Tieszen, environmental manager for Homestake/LAC Minerals addressed the commission, beginning with...
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
kotatv.com
Police draw attention to underage drinking at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the Sturgis Rally continues to wind down at the rally, some people are looking to relax with a drink at a local bar. But according to the Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater, it’s more than just adults wanting to go for a drink. Juvenile alcohol offenses have been up this year compared to last. This follows the spike in drug possessions misdemeanors as well.
KELOLAND TV
Fewer bikes in Sturgis than in 2021 so far
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The one-day total for day six of the vehicle count for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is about 3,000 less than in 2021. Based on traffic counts for the past several years, this year’s rally traffic will be lower than in 2021. Traffic counts...
mitchellnow.com
Highway Patrol Sturgis Rally Tally through 6 AM, Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Compiled from 6 a.m. Saturday August 6, 2022, to 6 a.m. Tuesday August 09, 2022. Item Sturgis Rapid City District District Total Last Year to Date. At 10:21 a.m., Monday, South Dakota Highway 34, mile marker 3, six miles west of Belle Fourche: A 2003 Harley-Davidson FLTHI motorcycle was westbound on South Dakota Highway 34 when it slowed down to make a right-hand turn. It was reared end by a westbound 2018 Honda GLI800 motorcycle. The 68-year-old male driver of the Harley-Davidson motorcycle was thrown from the motorcycle. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Spearfish hospital. The 70-year-old male driver of the Honda was not injured. Neither driver was wearing a helmet.
Sturgis Rally Tally Day 3: 22 injury crashes so far
Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes.
hubcityradio.com
Daily figures for this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Compiled from 6 a.m. Saturday August 6, 2022, to 6 a.m. Monday August 8, 2022. Item Sturgis Rapid City District District Total Last Year to Date. At 2:25 p.m., Sunday, Interstate 90, mile marker 47, two miles west of Summerset: An eastbound 1986 Honda GLI200 motorcycle swerved to miss an eastbound 2006 GMC Envoy which was ahead of it. The motorcycle hit the Envoy and the driver was thrown from the motorcycle. An eastbound 2005 Harley Davidson FLHRS Road King motorcycle hit the first motorcycle that was lying in the roadway. The 51-year-old male driver of the Road King was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. The 64-year-old male driver of the Honda motorcycle suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the Sturgis hospital. He was not wearing a helmet. The 48-year-old male driver of the Envoy was not injured. Seatbelt use is under investigation.
kotatv.com
Angostura drowning victim’s body is recovered
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The body of a person who drowned at Angostura Reservoir was recovered Wednesday morning. The person reportedly was swimming at Hobie Beach Tuesday, went underwater and failed to surface. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Park; Fall River County Sheriff’s Office; Pennington County Search &...
kotatv.com
Biker killed in multi-motorcycle crash near Scenic
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One person died in a three-motorcycle crash Tuesday morning. The crash was on South Dakota Highway 44 near Scenic. “We have a three-motorcycle crash; we have three serious life-threatening injuries that were transported to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and then we had one fatality,” said South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Elyse Helkenn.
kotatv.com
Rapid City woman faces reckless driving charge after flipping car
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman is arrested after her car hit a tree and flipped upside down near the intersection of Platt and West Chicago streets. Jenna Gitzke, 34, is charged with reckless driving and failure to provide information at the scene of a crash. According to a Rapid City Police Department release, alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash and more charges might be pending.
kbhbradio.com
Thursday’s Highway Patrol Rally Report – no fatal crashes, five injury crashes
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The South Dakota Highway Patrol says no fatal crashes were reported during their latest Sturgis Motorcycle Rally reporting period. In their daily rally update, the patrol did respond to four injury crashes. Three of those crashes resulted in serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The total number...
KEVN
Very Hot the Next Few Days
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures have been very hot once again today, and they may only get worse tomorrow and Thursday. Highs tomorrow will be near 100 for most of our area with Sheridan likely to get over 100. Thursday will be the hottest day for South Dakota with highs possibly in the triple digits for Rapid City and the plains. We’ll see some storms over the weekend along with cooler temperatures peaking in the 90s.
