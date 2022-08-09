BHSU Jacket Ride celebrates 10 years of raising scholarship funds for student veterans

Compiled from 6 a.m. Saturday August 6, 2022, to 6 a.m. Monday August 8, 2022. Item Sturgis Rapid City District District Total Last Year to Date. At 2:25 p.m., Sunday, Interstate 90, mile marker 47, two miles west of Summerset: An eastbound 1986 Honda GLI200 motorcycle swerved to miss an eastbound 2006 GMC Envoy which was ahead of it. The motorcycle hit the Envoy and the driver was thrown from the motorcycle. An eastbound 2005 Harley Davidson FLHRS Road King motorcycle hit the first motorcycle that was lying in the roadway. The 51-year-old male driver of the Road King was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. The 64-year-old male driver of the Honda motorcycle suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the Sturgis hospital. He was not wearing a helmet. The 48-year-old male driver of the Envoy was not injured. Seatbelt use is under investigation.

STURGIS, SD ・ 4 DAYS AGO