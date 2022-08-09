ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe Importers Italian Deli in Long Beach Celebrates 75 Years Serving Southern California

LONG BEACH, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Santa Fe Importers proudly celebrates its 75th year in business. To honor the occasion, the deli is offering commemorative items and limited edition giveaways to customers in the coming months. Along with these offerings, a new website was launched in February that will make it possible for customers to place online orders before year end. The company has two locations. The original is located at 1401 Santa Fe Avenue in the Westside of Long Beach. The 2nd location opened in 2007 in Seal Beach’s Old Ranch Town Center.
NBC Los Angeles

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Help Pay Adoption Fees at spcaLA in Long Beach and Hawthorne during Clear the Shelters

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Clear the Shelters partner spcaLA is offering a special Clear the Shelters $25 adoption fee from August 12-21 at its Hawthorne and Long Beach shelters. And it gets better: NBC4 and Telemundo 52 will pay the $25 adoption fee for the first 50 adoptions at those locations starting on August 12. It couldn’t be a better time to adopt your new furry best friend.
longbeachlocalnews.com

Long Beach Animal Care Services At Critical Capacity

The Long Beach Animal Care Services location has over 200 animals in the shelter and has run out of options for places to put dogs. “To maintain our Compassion Saves model of helping those in greatest need, the sick, injured, and abused, we need your help to keep the healthy and lost pets out of the shelter”, Long Beach Animal Care announced in a social media post.
longbeachlocalnews.com

Enjoy Local Eats At The Second Annual Long Beach Burger Week

Long Beach Burger Week comes back to the city starting August 7 through August 14. Local restaurants will be offering their best burgers starting at $5 and ranging to $20. Burger and cocktail combos can also be purchased at Portuguese Bend Distillery for $25. Vegan options can be bought from Berlin Bistro, Hungry Angelina, and Vibes Beach Cafe. Dog-friendly menu items will be available at Berlin Bistro, Bamboo Club, The Attic, Sideburns, and Mr. Fries Man.
oc-breeze.com

County of Orange appoints An Tran as new director of SSA

The Orange County Board of Supervisors has unanimously appointed An Tran as the new director of the County of Orange Social Services Agency (SSA), effective August 12, 2022. With over 23 years of service to the County of Orange, Mr. Tran’s experience spans four County departments including SSA, OC Waste & Recycling, County Executive Office and the OC Health Care Agency. He currently serves as SSA’s Chief Deputy Director.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
easyreadernews.com

New Housing plan draws focus on North Redondo

Redondo Beach’s latest housing plan, adopted July 5, would place most of the 2,490 new units mandated by the State to city council districts 3,4 and 5, in north Redondo. This is the city’s third attempt to meet new California requirements for a nine-year housing document. Many North...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Orange County's housing market is 'normalizing'

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. — After two frantic years in Orange County real estate, Suzanne Seini finally sighs in relief. A year ago, Seini, the CEO and partner at Active Realty in Irvine, would write several offers on behalf of her client buyers, only to see them either get outbid or rejected by the seller.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

Petition Filed Against LA City Minimum Wage Hike for Health Care Workers

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A recently approved ordinance raising the minimum wage of some health care workers in the city to $25 per hour was temporarily suspended from taking effect Thursday by the city clerk's office after a referendum petition challenging the ordinance was filed. Mayor Eric Garcetti signed the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Infamous Cecil Hotel in Downtown LA Could Provide Housing for Homeless

The infamous and historic Cecil Hotel in downtown LA may provide temporary housing for those experiencing homelessness thanks to a motion introduced Thursday. The hotel, a historic building which has attracted public fascination for its sordid past, was converted into an affordable housing complex last December, but six months later, just 73 of the 600 available units are occupied.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Anti-mosquito spraying scheduled this week in Santa Ana

A Santa Ana neighborhood will be sprayed Wednesday and Thursday to help cut down on the mosquito population, city officials said.The Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District says they have found an increase in the population of the invasive Aedes mosquito in a Santa Ana neighborhood, so "residential mosquito control applications" have been scheduled for this week.The mosquito control application will take place between 2 and 5 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday in the neighborhoods west of South Greenville Street to South Bristol Street, and north of Edinger to McFadden Avenue. The mosquito spray will be distributed from backpacks,...
SANTA ANA, CA

