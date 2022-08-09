Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
65 Whole Foods Stores' Will Soon Accept Palm Scans As Payment in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Related
Those in need can get free dental work this Saturday, Aug. 13 in Long Beach
The California Dental Association Foundation is hosting a free, appointment-only dental clinic Saturday, Aug. 13 at Children’s Dental Health Clinic in Long Beach. The post Those in need can get free dental work this Saturday, Aug. 13 in Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
californianewswire.com
Santa Fe Importers Italian Deli in Long Beach Celebrates 75 Years Serving Southern California
LONG BEACH, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Santa Fe Importers proudly celebrates its 75th year in business. To honor the occasion, the deli is offering commemorative items and limited edition giveaways to customers in the coming months. Along with these offerings, a new website was launched in February that will make it possible for customers to place online orders before year end. The company has two locations. The original is located at 1401 Santa Fe Avenue in the Westside of Long Beach. The 2nd location opened in 2007 in Seal Beach’s Old Ranch Town Center.
NBC Los Angeles
NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Help Pay Adoption Fees at spcaLA in Long Beach and Hawthorne during Clear the Shelters
NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Clear the Shelters partner spcaLA is offering a special Clear the Shelters $25 adoption fee from August 12-21 at its Hawthorne and Long Beach shelters. And it gets better: NBC4 and Telemundo 52 will pay the $25 adoption fee for the first 50 adoptions at those locations starting on August 12. It couldn’t be a better time to adopt your new furry best friend.
lb908.com
You're Invited to a Free Speakeasy Event at Howard's Experience Center in Long Beach
Howard's Experience Center is going all-out to get customers to their newest "Flagship Location" in Long Beach. This August 18th, from 6-8pm you're invited to a FREE Speakeasy event including food and drinks! All you have to do is rsvp at this link: https://bit.ly/3d7gzcL. This invite-only Speakeasy event will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Los Angeles
Salvador Avila, Family Man, Immigrant Entrepreneur and Founder of El Ranchito Restaurants, Dies at 99
Salvador Avila, the founder of the Southern California El Ranchito restaurant chain and immigrant entrepreneur who began his life in the United States as a construction worker before leading the successful chain, has died at 99, his family said in a statement. Avila died of natural causes July 28, 2022,...
Things to do in Long Beach this weekend including… cat comedy and a summer fest
An evening with jokes and cats, a "summer fest" and heaps of opportunities to support your local businesses this weekend. The post Things to do in Long Beach this weekend including… cat comedy and a summer fest appeared first on Long Beach Post.
longbeachlocalnews.com
Long Beach Animal Care Services At Critical Capacity
The Long Beach Animal Care Services location has over 200 animals in the shelter and has run out of options for places to put dogs. “To maintain our Compassion Saves model of helping those in greatest need, the sick, injured, and abused, we need your help to keep the healthy and lost pets out of the shelter”, Long Beach Animal Care announced in a social media post.
longbeachlocalnews.com
Enjoy Local Eats At The Second Annual Long Beach Burger Week
Long Beach Burger Week comes back to the city starting August 7 through August 14. Local restaurants will be offering their best burgers starting at $5 and ranging to $20. Burger and cocktail combos can also be purchased at Portuguese Bend Distillery for $25. Vegan options can be bought from Berlin Bistro, Hungry Angelina, and Vibes Beach Cafe. Dog-friendly menu items will be available at Berlin Bistro, Bamboo Club, The Attic, Sideburns, and Mr. Fries Man.
RELATED PEOPLE
lagunabeachindy.com
Coastal Commission widens scope of Hotel Laguna beach club probe
The California Coastal Commission expanded the scope of its Laguna Beach Club probe to include unoccupied beach chairs and umbrellas staged for guests, state officials wrote in a letter Wednesday. Signs placed on the sand along Hotel Laguna’s northern property line to discourage beachgoers from intermingling with guests of a...
OC Animal Activists Demand Walk-In Animal Shelter, End Appointment-Only Adoptions
A battle between Orange County animal activists and the county-run shelter is brewing as residents and volunteers criticize Orange County Animal Care for not letting residents walk into the shelter to see the animals. The activists are pleading with county leadership to help increase adoptions in the shelter, by ending...
Prominent Executive Named MemorialCare Chief Strategy Officer
Laurie Sicaeros Leads California Health System Growth Initiatives. LOS ANGELES and ORANGE COUNTIES, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominent health care executive Laurie Sicaeros has been named Chief Strategy Officer and Leadership Academy Dean for MemorialCare, a nationally recognized Southern California health system. Since 2018, Sicaeros has served as...
Long Beach freezes convention center fund after complaints of unchecked spending
The action stems from allegations that the city’s top tourism official was spending tens of thousands of dollars in public funds on unnecessary furnishings for the facility without proper approvals. The post Long Beach freezes convention center fund after complaints of unchecked spending appeared first on Long Beach Post.
IN THIS ARTICLE
oc-breeze.com
County of Orange appoints An Tran as new director of SSA
The Orange County Board of Supervisors has unanimously appointed An Tran as the new director of the County of Orange Social Services Agency (SSA), effective August 12, 2022. With over 23 years of service to the County of Orange, Mr. Tran’s experience spans four County departments including SSA, OC Waste & Recycling, County Executive Office and the OC Health Care Agency. He currently serves as SSA’s Chief Deputy Director.
easyreadernews.com
New Housing plan draws focus on North Redondo
Redondo Beach’s latest housing plan, adopted July 5, would place most of the 2,490 new units mandated by the State to city council districts 3,4 and 5, in north Redondo. This is the city’s third attempt to meet new California requirements for a nine-year housing document. Many North...
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County's housing market is 'normalizing'
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. — After two frantic years in Orange County real estate, Suzanne Seini finally sighs in relief. A year ago, Seini, the CEO and partner at Active Realty in Irvine, would write several offers on behalf of her client buyers, only to see them either get outbid or rejected by the seller.
iheart.com
Petition Filed Against LA City Minimum Wage Hike for Health Care Workers
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A recently approved ordinance raising the minimum wage of some health care workers in the city to $25 per hour was temporarily suspended from taking effect Thursday by the city clerk's office after a referendum petition challenging the ordinance was filed. Mayor Eric Garcetti signed the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Los Angeles
Infamous Cecil Hotel in Downtown LA Could Provide Housing for Homeless
The infamous and historic Cecil Hotel in downtown LA may provide temporary housing for those experiencing homelessness thanks to a motion introduced Thursday. The hotel, a historic building which has attracted public fascination for its sordid past, was converted into an affordable housing complex last December, but six months later, just 73 of the 600 available units are occupied.
Anti-mosquito spraying scheduled this week in Santa Ana
A Santa Ana neighborhood will be sprayed Wednesday and Thursday to help cut down on the mosquito population, city officials said.The Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District says they have found an increase in the population of the invasive Aedes mosquito in a Santa Ana neighborhood, so "residential mosquito control applications" have been scheduled for this week.The mosquito control application will take place between 2 and 5 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday in the neighborhoods west of South Greenville Street to South Bristol Street, and north of Edinger to McFadden Avenue. The mosquito spray will be distributed from backpacks,...
7 Leaves Cafe Opening Two New Los Angeles Locations
The company will start with a new site in Montebello, then Monterey Park
Headlines: Rainwater Is No Longer Safe to Drink; Burning Body Found Hanging in Tree in Griffith Park
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Rainwater is no longer safe to drink ANYwhere on Earth, due to PFAs, say scientists. [EuroNews]. —Protests at a...
Comments / 0