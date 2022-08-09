Read full article on original website
Daviess County Public Schools district says schools will remain closed Friday
Kentucky students in the Daviess County Public Schools district won't be heading back to class on Friday. The start of the school year was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but officials with the district said late Tuesday evening that a software issue impacting bus routes had caused a delay. While the...
Daviess County Public Schools postpones start of school due to transportation software issue
Many students in Daviess County, Kentucky, will be heading back to class later than originally planned. The Daviess County Public Schools district announced late Tuesday evening that the start of the school year has been pushed back by a couple of days. The district says a major software issue prevents...
Warrick County Schools to No Longer Allow Parents to Eat Lunch with Students
In a letter to parents on Tuesday, the Warrick County School Corporation announced a new safety policy that brings parents' ability to stop by the school and eat lunch with their children to an end. The letter, written by Dr. Walter Lambert, the Corporation's Director of Student Services stated the...
First day of school pushed back in Daviess County, Ky.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County Public Schools in Kentucky says a software issue is the reason why they are pushing back the start date for the first day of school. All Daviess County Public Schools will be CLOSED Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11. An official with the Owensboro Public Schools tells […]
New teacher brings international experience to Huntingburg Elementary School
Huntingburg Elementary’s newest teacher comes with an international background; one perfect for the second graders enrolled in Southwest Dubois County School Corporation’s dual language immersion program. José Pineda Cabrera is originally from Barranquilla, a coastal town in Colombia. But his love for languages has given him the opportunity...
Construction looking to hire workers, offers new free training class
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Construction Roundtable Foundation (ICRF) is bringing its free Build Yourself (BY) construction training class to Evansville. Bill Pedtke, executive director of the Southwest Indiana Builders Association (SIBA), said, “SIBA member companies continue to seek workers for the numerous residential projects going on in the greater Evansville area, and we’re […]
Evansville's mayor surveys explosion site with Indiana Department of Homeland Security
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke joined officials with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDOH) in a Friday morning survey of the explosion site on North Weinbach Avenue. IDOH Executive Director Joel Thacker and his staff members were on-scene Friday providing support to the other agencies already there. "I wanted to...
Daviess County EMA Needs Volunteer Actors/Actresses for Special Exercise
Are you ready for your close-up? Are you a burgeoning late-in-life thespian? Do you have visions of footlights dancing in your head?. This may not be your springboard to stardom, but they need you anyway. And by "they," I mean Daviess County Emergency Management. The agency is planning to conduct a special exercise and needs volunteer actors and actresses.
YWCA Evansville cuts ribbon for new Toyota Indiana playground
The YWCA Evansville will host a ribbon cutting Thursday celebrating the grand opening of the new Toyota Indiana playground. The exciting milestone will take place at 11 a.m. at their Downtown Evansville location. The organization has served the community for over 100 years offering shelter and support to thousands of...
Jamie Espenlaub promoted to Executive Director of Jacob’s Village
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Jacob’s Village has a new Executive Director, and her name is Jamie Espenlaub. A news release says Espenlaub comes to Jacob’s Village with experience serving individuals with special needs and seniors including roles with Solarbron and CMOE, and most recently, as Resident and Program Director of Jacob’s Village. Jamie has been […]
Heavy police presence expected at former Henderson school
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson State Police Department reassures to not be concerned if you see heavy police presence at the former Jefferson Elementary School on S. Green Street in the coming days. Officers say the department will be conducting training at the school for the next two weeks. During this time, you might […]
Local hospital addresses nursing shortage
A local hospital is taking steps to address a national issue. You may remember, first city news first told you last week Good Samaritan Hospital is getting part of Knox County’s share of READI money. That stands for regional economic acceleration development initiative. Today, first city news spoke with...
Amy Ward Granted An Unpaid Leave of Absence
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A school board member in Evansville who is in trouble with the law has been granted an unpaid leave of absence from the board while the case against her is litigated. Amy Ward was arrested as part of a drug sting in which 22 people were...
USI graduate to take on role as Director of Burdette Park
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Burdette Park will soon have a new Director and Assistant Director, both of which have strong ties to Evansville! The Vanderburgh County Commissioners announced Zach Wathen will start in a new role as Director and Colton Meyer as Assistant Director. Wathen, who is originally from Henderson, has been an Evansville resident […]
Two Evansville residents receive 'Outstanding Citizen Award' from Merit Commission
The Evansville Merit Commission recently awarded two citizens the "Outstanding Citizens Award" for their assistance during two critical runs. The two citizens who received the awards on Monday were Alejandro Ramirez-Zavala and Diana Koester. According to police, Ramirez-Zavala was awarded for taking quick action during a crash that happened outside...
Why Was a Boeing 757-200 Aircraft Parked at Tri-State Aero in Evansville, Indiana All Week?
I drive past the runway for the Evansville Regional Airport and Tri-State Aero, Inc several times a week. On Monday I noticed a giant aircraft parked near Tri-State Aero. I usually see different private jets or little prop planes, but this one seemed like it could hold an entire city.
Muhlenberg County Dispatch filling truck with donations for eastern Kentucky flood victims
More efforts are being made in western Kentucky to help victims impacted by deadly flooding that recently hit eastern communities in the state. Muhlenberg County Central Dispatch says it's loading up a large white truck with donations to help support eastern Kentucky residents as they recover. Donations being accepted include...
Boonville Elks Lodge #1180 holding Cancer Auction and Spaghetti Supper Benefit event
The Boonville Elks Lodge #1180 in Boonville, Indiana, is holding an event on Saturday to raise funds for a good cause. The Cancer Auction and Spaghetti Supper Benefit Event will be held on Saturday afternoon at the Boonville Elks Lodge 1180, which is located at 134 N. 3rd St. in Boonville.
BBB offers advice for charitable giving following Evansville explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Since an explosion happened on Weinbach Avenue, people have wondered what they can do to help out. The Better Business Bureau offers the following tips in avoiding scammers and making sure your donations go to the right place. Some of their tips include: Keep in mind that while some crowdfunding sites […]
This 3 Story Indoor Playground in Indiana is Reminiscent of Discovery Zone
You're going to want to take the kids to visit this indoor playground in Indiana. Going to Discovery Zone was one of my favorite things to do as a kid. Once it closed down, it devastated us 90's kids. We all wish that we had something like that again to take our kids to, right? There are several places in Indiana that are similar to Discovery Zone that has opened within the past ten years or so. Places like Smiley Indoor Waterpark, Kid's Planet, and Jak's Warehouse, all offer so much for families to do indoors. Recently, we got some great news here in Evansville that a new indoor playground, similar to Discovery Zone, called Deep Blue Indoor Play will be opening soon. However, there is yet another massive indoor playground for families to enjoy in Indiana that you have got to check out for yourself.
