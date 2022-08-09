Read full article on original website
Related
Your Chance At A Once In A Lifetime Experience Here In Montana
I'll be honest with you, I'm not sure I would. Sure, I grew up watching Star Wars and the idea of having my own ship flying through the galaxies sounds like a pretty good time, but if it came down to me getting on some sort of rocket and blasting off, I'm going to have some concerns.
Last Place? Montana Ranks At The Bottom When It Comes To This.
As Montana continues to become more popular and populated, we're going to start to see some real problems. Of course, growing pains aren't only Montana-specific. Whenever an area grows and expands, we always see complications along the way. However, we're dealing with a pretty big complication when it comes to this.
One of the Most Fascinating Places in America is in Montana
Montana has many wondrous mountains, forests, lakes, and rivers, but what is something here that you can't see anywhere else?. House Beautiful made a list of the Truly Fascinating Places You Won't Believe Are in the United States, and one of them is in Montana. This particular spot is both incredible and dangerous.
Hate In Montana? These Past Crimes Are Brutal Beyond Words.
We have heard it more than once: "Bring back the old Bozeman." And I totally get it! People want the housing market to go back to affordable, they don't want the "crazy Californians" taking over the town, and they want the sweet town they used to have. Unfortunately, those hopes and dreams may be a thing of the past, but we've also seen huge improvement throughout the years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana is losing it’s trailer parks at the worst possible time
Montana simply cannot have it both ways. Our housing issues are now at crisis level with soaring prices and very little rental inventory. Have you known anyone who has tried to rent a trailer? It's next to impossible with very lengthy waiting lists. Not to mention, living in a trailer...
As Many Montanans Are Struggling To Get By, Now This. Seriously?
Let's be honest, the last couple of years have been really tough for a whole lot of Montanans. First, there was the pandemic, then there were all of the post-pandemic issues like businesses having a really hard time finding folks to work. Of course, that's not all. Housing costs have...
Do You Think This Is The Best Bar in Montana?
What kind of bar do you like to drink at? Dive bars, sports bars, or something more formal? Luckily, here in Montana we have a lot of different bars to enjoy, but it's hard to say which one is the best. Mashed put together a list of the Best Bar...
Check it Out! Montana’s First Dude Ranch is Unbelievably Awesome
The historic O.T.O. Dude Ranch was the first of its kind in Montana. The ranch is located 10 miles north of Yellowstone National Park, in the Cedar Creek drainage, against the backdrop of the Absaroka Mountains. In 1910, the construction of a series of cabins began on a piece of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Montana Airbnb Is Cute As A Button And Priced Just Right
My son wants to head to Flathead Lake one of these weekends, so I have been looking at some Airbnb's in that area to see what is out there and hopefully find something that is not going to cost me an arm and a leg. He is pretty laid back when it comes to travel, doesn't expect the hotel with a waterpark, valet parking or room service for a king.
Today Montana Can Celebrate This. Support Local And Enjoy
Happy Friday my friends! You will be thrilled to know that today is International Beer Day! This day is fun because it's a great time to explore the different beers and their cultures. Trust me, there is enough to go around and Bozeman has numerous places where you can find a large variety to try.
Alleged Montana Serial Killer Person Of Interest In Breaking Case
Trigger Warning: This article may contain material that is sensitive to some readers. There is currently a man in the Montana State Prison who is serving a 75-year sentence. That man's name is Floyd Todd Tapson. Tapson received this 75-year sentence after he was convicted of the rape and attempted murder of a Montana woman. The 22-year-old woman was diagnosed with an intellectual disability, and Tapson took full advantage of her.
Helpful Guide to Picking Huckleberries For the First Time
Huckleberries and Montana go together like peas and carrots. If you stop into any gift shop in Montana, you're guaranteed to find a wide variety of huckleberry-themed products. Pre-made huckleberry products are great and all, but there's nothing quite like a homemade huckleberry pie made with berries you picked yourself....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Montana Is Ready For This Favorite Event To Return. Need Tickets?
The annual Warrior Taste Fest is back and better than ever this year. I don't know anyone who doesn't love great art, unlimited food and drink samples, PLUS a live auction with money that goes right back into the organization. The first time I attended the event I was impressed,...
8 Easy Ways to Help Prevent Wildfires in Montana
Thankfully, this year's fire season in Montana came a bit later than last year's, but it's safe to say that it's here in full force. Montana has recently experienced a number of hot summer days with little to no moisture. The abundance of undergrowth created by heavy rain in the spring is starting to dry out. Montana is one of the most beautiful places on earth, and we all need to do our part to protect it and help prevent wildfires.
This Montana Community Has New Rules. Are You A Fan?
It's no shocker that I think this is a great thing. Again, I want to make sure that everyone understands that I have an issue with how disastrous it looks, not the reasons why people are opting to stay in what I named, "campers row". But there is a new...
Looking For The Very Best? This Montana Favorite Reigns Supreme.
Summer in Montana means farmer's markets and roadside fruit stands. We recently discussed how many Montanans look forward to Flathead Cherries all summer long, but that isn't the only delicious fruit of the summer that Montanans love. Of course, we're talking about the world-famous Dixon Melons. Last year was my...
Montanans Share Top Travel Destinations, With One Big Exception.
Let me ask you this: if you could go anywhere and someone else would foot the bill, where would you go?. We asked Montanans that very question and it was really rather interesting to see their responses. First, Montanans seem to like the idea of traveling abroad. Many of the folks said that they would love to vacation in another country.
How Hot is Too Hot In Montana? Educate Yourself, Family & Friends
Our Montana summers can get pretty hot, as we all know. For example, this week we have been in a "heat advisory." These typically go into effect when temperatures are supposed to be over 100 for a couple of days in a row, and are meant to remind people that they will need extra fluids and to take precautions for heat illnesses.
Montanans Vote In Gun Poll And The Results Are Totally One Sided.
Over the weekend, there was a shooting at a Bozeman retailer. While still under investigation, it seems that there was an altercation that led to one man pulling out a gun and shooting the other. Full disclosure, I'm a big believer in the 2nd Amendment, but I understand that not...
[WATCH] Surprise! Daring Bear Steals Hiker’s Backpack in Montana
This video serves as a reminder not to leave attractants out when recreating outdoors in Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks released a video that shows a bear stealing a hiker's backpack and running off with it. According to Montana FWP, the hiker had stopped to use the restroom and left their backpack lying on the ground outside of the building.
XL Country 100.7
Bozeman, MT
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
XL Country 100.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0