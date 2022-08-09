ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Hate In Montana? These Past Crimes Are Brutal Beyond Words.

We have heard it more than once: "Bring back the old Bozeman." And I totally get it! People want the housing market to go back to affordable, they don't want the "crazy Californians" taking over the town, and they want the sweet town they used to have. Unfortunately, those hopes and dreams may be a thing of the past, but we've also seen huge improvement throughout the years.
This Montana Airbnb Is Cute As A Button And Priced Just Right

My son wants to head to Flathead Lake one of these weekends, so I have been looking at some Airbnb's in that area to see what is out there and hopefully find something that is not going to cost me an arm and a leg. He is pretty laid back when it comes to travel, doesn't expect the hotel with a waterpark, valet parking or room service for a king.
Alleged Montana Serial Killer Person Of Interest In Breaking Case

Trigger Warning: This article may contain material that is sensitive to some readers. There is currently a man in the Montana State Prison who is serving a 75-year sentence. That man's name is Floyd Todd Tapson. Tapson received this 75-year sentence after he was convicted of the rape and attempted murder of a Montana woman. The 22-year-old woman was diagnosed with an intellectual disability, and Tapson took full advantage of her.
Helpful Guide to Picking Huckleberries For the First Time

Huckleberries and Montana go together like peas and carrots. If you stop into any gift shop in Montana, you're guaranteed to find a wide variety of huckleberry-themed products. Pre-made huckleberry products are great and all, but there's nothing quite like a homemade huckleberry pie made with berries you picked yourself....
8 Easy Ways to Help Prevent Wildfires in Montana

Thankfully, this year's fire season in Montana came a bit later than last year's, but it's safe to say that it's here in full force. Montana has recently experienced a number of hot summer days with little to no moisture. The abundance of undergrowth created by heavy rain in the spring is starting to dry out. Montana is one of the most beautiful places on earth, and we all need to do our part to protect it and help prevent wildfires.
[WATCH] Surprise! Daring Bear Steals Hiker’s Backpack in Montana

This video serves as a reminder not to leave attractants out when recreating outdoors in Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks released a video that shows a bear stealing a hiker's backpack and running off with it. According to Montana FWP, the hiker had stopped to use the restroom and left their backpack lying on the ground outside of the building.
