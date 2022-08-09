Thankfully, this year's fire season in Montana came a bit later than last year's, but it's safe to say that it's here in full force. Montana has recently experienced a number of hot summer days with little to no moisture. The abundance of undergrowth created by heavy rain in the spring is starting to dry out. Montana is one of the most beautiful places on earth, and we all need to do our part to protect it and help prevent wildfires.

MONTANA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO