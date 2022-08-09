Read full article on original website
wolf party
2d ago
an out of state felon that probably should have been still locked up. I'm tired of constantly hearing about the repeat catch and release game.
Racine police installing hidden Flock Safety devices to solve crimes
The Racine Police Dept. just purchased license plate recognition devices that will be installed throughout the city. Police say crime detection audio sensors will be placed in an undisclosed area.
MPD officer shoots man during drug investigation near 18th and Greenfield
A Milwaukee police officer shot a man during a drug investigation near 18th and Greenfield on Thursday. Chief Norman said Milwaukee police were conducting a narcotics investigation around 5 p.m.
Milwaukee police officer shoots suspected drug dealer Thursday evening
MILWAUKEE – A 30-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being shot by a Milwaukee police officer during a suspected drug deal on Thursday night. Chief Jeffrey Norman says it started just after 5:00 p.m. near 18th and Greenfield when officers noticed what they suspected to be a drug deal where one person was armed with a gun.
Man charged with firing gun after lost teens pulled into his driveway: police
A 55-year-old Long Grove man who allegedly fired a gun after yelling at two teens who mistakenly pulled into his driveway now faces a felony weapons charge, Lake County Sheriff’s police say.
Suspect Accused of Biting Milwaukee Cops Was Out on $350 Bail
The police union president has highlighted the biting attack to call for stronger staffing levels in the MPD. The case also highlights how court backlogs caused by COVID policy decisions and low bail amounts are continuing to imperil public safety in Milwaukee. Alonzo Northern III, the suspect accused of viciously...
I-41 chase, Milwaukee crash, bullets thrown from window
Three people were arrested after a chase on I-41 and crash in Milwaukee early Thursday. Officials said the driver reached 116 miles per hour, and bullets were thrown from the window, later found on the road.
Milwaukee man inspired to make positive change after having his vehicle broken into multiple times
MILWAUKEE — Motorists in the Milwaukee area continue to fall victim to a rash of vehicle break-ins happening around the city. Nimrod Allen of Milwaukee said he has been the victim of vehicle break-ins twice in one week. However, he said it’s led him to want to make a positive change in his community.
Whitestown Police Stop a Kidnapping from Kenosha
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A kidnapping from Wisconsin ended in Whitestown early this morning. Two young adults from South Carolina, Ramogi Caldwell (23) and Bresha Goode (21), kidnapped two infants from Kenosha, Wisconsin. They drove down I-65 when Whitestown police spotted the car – which already had a look-out...
Kenosha police chase stolen car, 2 arrested
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say a high-speed chase of a stolen car is what led to two separate crashes Monday, Aug. 8. Police said it started with a traffic stop after the car was involved in "several crimes." The pursuit went down Sheridan Road and reached speeds around 80 mph near 75th Street.
Milwaukee police shooting during drug investigation, Chief Norman shares details
Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman spoke at the scene of a police shooting near 18th and Greenfield Thursday evening. Norman said a man who was armed with a gun ran from officers conducting an investigation into a drug deal, and an officer shot him.
Milwaukee man guilty, West Allis hit-and-run
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Martin Aurelio Martinez Rodriguez, 55, of Milwaukee, pleaded guilty Wednesday, Aug. 10 to a felony charge of hit-and-run, causing death, in connection with the Jan. 11 crash that killed Donniesha Harris. Harris died at the hospital after the crash near 108th and Morgan shortly before 6:30...
WATCH: Video captures Milwaukee police pursuit near Marquette campus
Surveillance video obtained by TMJ4 News captures part of a Milwaukee police pursuit downtown on Thursday. The incident happened near Marquette University's campus around 4 p.m.
Whitefish Bay police 'Orbeez challenge' warning: 'It is dangerous'
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Whitefish Bay police took to social media Wednesday, Aug. 10 to warn against "shooting Orbeez" as part of the so-called "Orbeez challenge." Police noted "several incidents recently." According to police, the Orbeez challenge is a viral social media trend that encourages people to shoot Orbeez water...
Kenosha Boy Found After Abduction, Father Arrested
Kenosha police say a 2-month-old Kenosha boy is home safe with his mom after being abducted by his father. Police say the 23-year-old man beat the mother Tuesday and took the baby. The father doesn’t live in the area and had no prior arrangement to take the baby. Kenosha police...
West Allis mom guilty in 6-year-old's death
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Tasha Rockow, a West Allis mother charged in connection with the death of her 6-year-old son pleaded guilty Wednesday, Aug. 10 to homicide and neglect charges. Rockow was convicted of one count of second-degree reckless homicide; one count of neglecting a child, consequence is death and...
‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended
(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
Shoeless Milwaukee porch pirate on camera, neighbors 'hope she's caught'
MILWAUKEE - A shoeless Milwaukee porch pirate has been caught on camera running up to doors and swiping packages. The thief has a very distinct look, and she has been seen in doorbell camera footage from the East Side to Brewer's Hill. Some of the victims connected the dots after...
Man charged in shooting during Racine funeral held on $1 million bond
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Racine man is now facing charges in a shooting that took place during a funeral at Graceland Cemetery back in June. Nineteen-year-old Lamarion Blair is charged with 23 counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety -- as a party to a crime, possession of a firearm by a felon and 25 counts felony bail jumping.
Teen arrested after abduction investigation ends with police pursuit crash
A Milwaukee teen was arrested after an abduction investigation lead to a police pursuit and ended in a crash on Friday.
Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft; 2 sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking to identify and locate two people who stole from Woodman's on Highway 145. The theft occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 around 3 p.m. According to police, the two females were involved in a misdemeanor retail theft. The suspects left in a...
