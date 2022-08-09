ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wolf party
2d ago

an out of state felon that probably should have been still locked up. I'm tired of constantly hearing about the repeat catch and release game.

wtmj.com

Milwaukee police officer shoots suspected drug dealer Thursday evening

MILWAUKEE – A 30-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being shot by a Milwaukee police officer during a suspected drug deal on Thursday night. Chief Jeffrey Norman says it started just after 5:00 p.m. near 18th and Greenfield when officers noticed what they suspected to be a drug deal where one person was armed with a gun.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Suspect Accused of Biting Milwaukee Cops Was Out on $350 Bail

The police union president has highlighted the biting attack to call for stronger staffing levels in the MPD. The case also highlights how court backlogs caused by COVID policy decisions and low bail amounts are continuing to imperil public safety in Milwaukee. Alonzo Northern III, the suspect accused of viciously...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WIBC.com

Whitestown Police Stop a Kidnapping from Kenosha

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A kidnapping from Wisconsin ended in Whitestown early this morning. Two young adults from South Carolina, Ramogi Caldwell (23) and Bresha Goode (21), kidnapped two infants from Kenosha, Wisconsin. They drove down I-65 when Whitestown police spotted the car – which already had a look-out...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha police chase stolen car, 2 arrested

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say a high-speed chase of a stolen car is what led to two separate crashes Monday, Aug. 8. Police said it started with a traffic stop after the car was involved in "several crimes." The pursuit went down Sheridan Road and reached speeds around 80 mph near 75th Street.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man guilty, West Allis hit-and-run

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Martin Aurelio Martinez Rodriguez, 55, of Milwaukee, pleaded guilty Wednesday, Aug. 10 to a felony charge of hit-and-run, causing death, in connection with the Jan. 11 crash that killed Donniesha Harris. Harris died at the hospital after the crash near 108th and Morgan shortly before 6:30...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Whitefish Bay police 'Orbeez challenge' warning: 'It is dangerous'

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Whitefish Bay police took to social media Wednesday, Aug. 10 to warn against "shooting Orbeez" as part of the so-called "Orbeez challenge." Police noted "several incidents recently." According to police, the Orbeez challenge is a viral social media trend that encourages people to shoot Orbeez water...
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
wlip.com

Kenosha Boy Found After Abduction, Father Arrested

Kenosha police say a 2-month-old Kenosha boy is home safe with his mom after being abducted by his father. Police say the 23-year-old man beat the mother Tuesday and took the baby. The father doesn’t live in the area and had no prior arrangement to take the baby. Kenosha police...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis mom guilty in 6-year-old's death

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Tasha Rockow, a West Allis mother charged in connection with the death of her 6-year-old son pleaded guilty Wednesday, Aug. 10 to homicide and neglect charges. Rockow was convicted of one count of second-degree reckless homicide; one count of neglecting a child, consequence is death and...
WEST ALLIS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended

(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
CBS 58

Man charged in shooting during Racine funeral held on $1 million bond

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Racine man is now facing charges in a shooting that took place during a funeral at Graceland Cemetery back in June. Nineteen-year-old Lamarion Blair is charged with 23 counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety -- as a party to a crime, possession of a firearm by a felon and 25 counts felony bail jumping.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft; 2 sought

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking to identify and locate two people who stole from Woodman's on Highway 145. The theft occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 around 3 p.m. According to police, the two females were involved in a misdemeanor retail theft. The suspects left in a...

