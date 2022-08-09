ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Daily Mail

Tranmere Rovers host Newcastle United and Bolton play Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup second round... with 13 Premier League teams joining the competition

Tranmere Rovers will host Newcastle United and Bolton Wanderers will play Aston Villa in the pick of the second round ties of this season's Carabao Cup. The draw, which was made on Wednesday evening, also sees Crawley Town host Fulham, Everton making the trip to Fleetwood Town and last season's National League champions Stockport County host Leicester City.
BBC

Jevani Brown: Jamaica call-up 'no bigger accolade' for Exeter City forward

Exeter City boss Matt Taylor says Jevani Brown's call-up for Jamaica shows how far the forward has come. The 27-year-old has scored twice and set up a third goal in Exeter's opening two League One matches. Jamaica will face World Cup qualifiers Ghana, Morocco and Qatar in a tournament later...
Yardbarker

Pundit claims that Aston Villa fans could turn on Steven Gerrard very soon

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that Villans fans could turn on boss Steven Gerrard if the club’s poor results under the Liverpool legend continue across the season. Gerrard joined the club last November after excelling at Rangers, including an invincibles season which saw the club take...
SkySports

Premier League betting: Back 7/1 Joe Willock to score, Fulham to win at Wolves

Our tipster Jones Knows began the season with a bang, tipping up Ben White to be carded at 6/1 and he has three bets to attack this weekend. Noticing Ben White switching to right-back for Arsenal proved to be a profitable spot as the season kicked off with a 6/1 winner for this column as he just could not resist wiping out card-drawing-king Wilfried Zaha. It was truly lovely stuff.
BBC

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi: Crystal Palace forward joins Charlton Athletic on loan

Charlton Athletic have signed forward Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace. The 19-year-old began his career in Chelsea's academy before joining Palace in 2019. Rak-Sakyi made two Premier League appearances last season and also scored 18 goals for Crystal Palace Under-23s to make him the joint top...
BBC

Liam Sutcliffe: Hull FC sign Leeds Rhinos centre on three year-deal

Hull FC have signed Leeds Rhinos centre Liam Sutcliffe on a three-year deal, starting from the 2023 season. The 27-year-old England international has won one Grand Final and two Challenge Cups with the Rhinos. "I'm very excited. We're looking to build our team for next season," coach Brett Hodgson told...
BBC

Cymru Premier's managerial merry-go-round

The Cymru Premier has seen something of a managerial merry-go-round during recent months. Seven of the 12 top-flight clubs have changed manager - with the most dramatic alteration being the eve-of-season departure of New Saints head coach Anthony Limbrick. BBC Sport Wales looks at the summer's managerial changes ahead of...
BBC

Nathan Moriah-Welsh: Newport County sign Bournemouth midfielder on loan

Newport County have signed Bournemouth midfielder Nathan Moriah-Welsh on a season-long loan. Moriah-Welsh, 20, has made two appearances for Bournemouth since joining the Cherries from Reading in 2018. The London-born Guyana international, who can also play at full-back, becomes Newport's ninth signing of the summer. "I'm really pleased that we...
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Motherwell, Celtic, Dundee United, St Johnstone

Motherwell will announce their new manager today after late night board discussions to whittle down their shortlist to replace Graham Alexander. (The National) Chelsea and Manchester United are both considering bids for Celtic defender Josip Juranovic (Daily Mail) Dundee United have been given a boost ahead of their clash with...
BBC

Grimsby Town 4-0 Crewe Alexandra

Grimsby Town booked their place in the Carabao Cup second round with a resounding 4-0 win over fellow League Two side Crewe at Blundell Park. Luke Waterfall headed Grimsby in front in the 13th minute before further goals from Kieran Green, Andy Smith and Stephen Wearne confirmed their passage to Wednesday night's draw.
SB Nation

Ethan Ampadu replaces Malang Sarr at Chelsea first-team training

Chelsea returned to training at Cobham today following the opening weekend’s 1-0 victory over Everton, to begin preparations for Sunday’s home opener against (well-oiled Antonio Conte-Machine) Tottenham Hotspur. There were a couple changes from last week’s training however, most notably with Ethan Ampadu replacing the recently departed Malang...
BBC

Liverpool submits official bid to host Eurovision 2023

Liverpool has become the latest city to officially launch a bid to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. The city has entered the first phase of the two-step process and hopes to make a shortlist of potential host cities. The shortlist will be announced on BBC Radio 2 on Friday...
