Tranmere Rovers host Newcastle United and Bolton play Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup second round... with 13 Premier League teams joining the competition
Tranmere Rovers will host Newcastle United and Bolton Wanderers will play Aston Villa in the pick of the second round ties of this season's Carabao Cup. The draw, which was made on Wednesday evening, also sees Crawley Town host Fulham, Everton making the trip to Fleetwood Town and last season's National League champions Stockport County host Leicester City.
BBC
Jevani Brown: Jamaica call-up 'no bigger accolade' for Exeter City forward
Exeter City boss Matt Taylor says Jevani Brown's call-up for Jamaica shows how far the forward has come. The 27-year-old has scored twice and set up a third goal in Exeter's opening two League One matches. Jamaica will face World Cup qualifiers Ghana, Morocco and Qatar in a tournament later...
Yardbarker
Pundit claims that Aston Villa fans could turn on Steven Gerrard very soon
Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that Villans fans could turn on boss Steven Gerrard if the club’s poor results under the Liverpool legend continue across the season. Gerrard joined the club last November after excelling at Rangers, including an invincibles season which saw the club take...
SkySports
Premier League betting: Back 7/1 Joe Willock to score, Fulham to win at Wolves
Our tipster Jones Knows began the season with a bang, tipping up Ben White to be carded at 6/1 and he has three bets to attack this weekend. Noticing Ben White switching to right-back for Arsenal proved to be a profitable spot as the season kicked off with a 6/1 winner for this column as he just could not resist wiping out card-drawing-king Wilfried Zaha. It was truly lovely stuff.
BBC
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi: Crystal Palace forward joins Charlton Athletic on loan
Charlton Athletic have signed forward Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace. The 19-year-old began his career in Chelsea's academy before joining Palace in 2019. Rak-Sakyi made two Premier League appearances last season and also scored 18 goals for Crystal Palace Under-23s to make him the joint top...
Man Utd set for more transfer woe as Leeds ‘close to agreeing transfer fee’ with Watford for Ismaila Sarr
MANCHESTER UNITED are set to suffer a further transfer blow as target Ismaila Sarr reportedly closes in on a switch to Leeds United. Sarr, 24, has previously been linked with an Old Trafford switch and his wonder goal this week led to fresh speculation they were chasing him again. We...
Should Erik ten Hag play this Manchester United player in midfield against Brentford?
Manchester United’s 2022/23 season got off to an underwhelming start, and now they must bounce back to get their season up and running. Manchester United fell to a 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in their opening Premier League fixture in what was a grim and uninspiring performance in many ways.
BBC
Liam Sutcliffe: Hull FC sign Leeds Rhinos centre on three year-deal
Hull FC have signed Leeds Rhinos centre Liam Sutcliffe on a three-year deal, starting from the 2023 season. The 27-year-old England international has won one Grand Final and two Challenge Cups with the Rhinos. "I'm very excited. We're looking to build our team for next season," coach Brett Hodgson told...
BBC
Cymru Premier's managerial merry-go-round
The Cymru Premier has seen something of a managerial merry-go-round during recent months. Seven of the 12 top-flight clubs have changed manager - with the most dramatic alteration being the eve-of-season departure of New Saints head coach Anthony Limbrick. BBC Sport Wales looks at the summer's managerial changes ahead of...
BBC
Super League: Warrington Wolves 32-18 Toulouse Olympique - Wire ease relegation fears
Tries: Holmes, Wrench 2, Williams, Currie Goals: Ratchford 5, Mata'utia. Warrington Wolves took a huge step towards securing their Super League status with a battling win over bottom side Toulouse. The Wire looked to be cruising to two points after early tries from Oli Holmes and Connor Wrench. However, the...
BBC
Nathan Moriah-Welsh: Newport County sign Bournemouth midfielder on loan
Newport County have signed Bournemouth midfielder Nathan Moriah-Welsh on a season-long loan. Moriah-Welsh, 20, has made two appearances for Bournemouth since joining the Cherries from Reading in 2018. The London-born Guyana international, who can also play at full-back, becomes Newport's ninth signing of the summer. "I'm really pleased that we...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Motherwell, Celtic, Dundee United, St Johnstone
Motherwell will announce their new manager today after late night board discussions to whittle down their shortlist to replace Graham Alexander. (The National) Chelsea and Manchester United are both considering bids for Celtic defender Josip Juranovic (Daily Mail) Dundee United have been given a boost ahead of their clash with...
BBC
Grimsby Town 4-0 Crewe Alexandra
Grimsby Town booked their place in the Carabao Cup second round with a resounding 4-0 win over fellow League Two side Crewe at Blundell Park. Luke Waterfall headed Grimsby in front in the 13th minute before further goals from Kieran Green, Andy Smith and Stephen Wearne confirmed their passage to Wednesday night's draw.
Carabao Cup second round draw: Frank Lampard’s Everton face trip to Scott Brown’s Fleetwood while Leeds get Barnsley
FRANK LAMPARD'S Everton face a tricky tie in the Carabao Cup after they were drawn away to Fleetwood. The Toffees, who narrowly avoided relegation last term, will head to Scott Brown's League One side in the second round. Although Everton will go there in confident mood after thrashing them 5-2...
‘I want to be in the box’: Sterling ready to sharpen Chelsea’s blunt attack
‘Score goals,” Raheem Sterling said, neatly summing up what his job is within Thomas Tuchel’s intricate tactical system at Chelsea. “I think football’s that simple: keep the ball out of the net and the forwards and midfielders have to score the goals.”. It has been a...
SB Nation
Ethan Ampadu replaces Malang Sarr at Chelsea first-team training
Chelsea returned to training at Cobham today following the opening weekend’s 1-0 victory over Everton, to begin preparations for Sunday’s home opener against (well-oiled Antonio Conte-Machine) Tottenham Hotspur. There were a couple changes from last week’s training however, most notably with Ethan Ampadu replacing the recently departed Malang...
BBC
Liverpool submits official bid to host Eurovision 2023
Liverpool has become the latest city to officially launch a bid to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. The city has entered the first phase of the two-step process and hopes to make a shortlist of potential host cities. The shortlist will be announced on BBC Radio 2 on Friday...
Aaron Ramsdale hit Mason Mount with hilarious 'Playing for your dad' Frank Lampard comment, he even agreed
Aaron Ramsdale brutally destroyed Mason Mount with a line about Frank Lampard being his 'dad". The England stars took part in a 'FIFA flashback' video for the Three Lions' YouTube video and took a trip down memory lane by looking back at their old Ultimate Team cards. The pair went...
