Former Alabama convict denounces gun violence culture, sends message to youth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Asviolent crime runs rampant in the city of Birmingham, many people are wondering what can be done to actually make a change in the right direction. Former Alabama convict Ashawnti McCloud, who spent 20 years behind bars for a string of robberies, says those who have turned away from the streets must be the difference because they know best how to change that mindset.
Editorial: Exhibition Driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — You may think watching others participate in reckless behavior isn’t causing any harm but tell that to Ja’Kai Winston’s 8-month-old son. His mother was killed, caught in the crossfire of a gunfight that started during exhibition driving in Birmingham last weekend. In a...
Four people killed in three separate shootings overnight in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the names of the victims in the three shootings. Reginald Jerome Reynolds, 41, of Birmingham, and Cheyanne Maria Wilson, 30, of Birmingham, were found shot on 20th Place in Ensley. Jonathan Devon Glenn, 25, of Birmingham, was found...
Birmingham man linked to H2K gang sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

A 23-year-old man who authorities say is linked to a dangerous street gang has been sentenced to federal prison on a gun charge. Deontra Lamar Austin was sentenced to 42 months – 3 ½ years – on a felon in possession of a firearm conviction, according to a joint announcement Wednesday by Northern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and ATF Special Agent in Charge Mickey French.
Domestic violence suspect shot by Brighton police

A man was shot by a Brighton officer when police responded to a domestic dispute Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to a house on Main Street in Brighton just after 9:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they encountered a male suspect armed with a knife. He refused orders to drop the weapon, authorities said.
One person shot by police in Brighton, Alabama; ALEA investigating

BRIGHTON, Ala. — An investigation is underway after a Brighton police officer shot someone Wednesday morning. Learn more in the video above. Brighton Police Chief Larry Woods said the shooting happened in the 3900 block of Mian Street. Details about what led to the shooting haven't been released. The...
Officer’s son, 12, accidentally Shoots Mom Dead: A cautionary tale

The JCSO’s initial press release stated they arrived at a residence in Forestdale Saturday after receiving a 911 call for help. Deputies found Ayobiyi Abeni Cook, 29, deceased at the scene. There seemed to be no forced entry into the home but the boy told authorities a man was seen fleeing from the residence before the call was made. However, their investigation revealed this was a fabricated story.
Shooting in Hueytown neighborhood leaves 1 dead

An investigation is underway after a shooting in Hueytown Wednesday night. Hueytown police responded at 7:17 p.m. to the 1000 block of 26th Avenue. Police Chief Mike Yarbrough said the shooting happened at a residence, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether it took place inside or outside. The victim...
