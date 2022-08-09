Read full article on original website
Related
wvtm13.com
Former Alabama convict denounces gun violence culture, sends message to youth
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Asviolent crime runs rampant in the city of Birmingham, many people are wondering what can be done to actually make a change in the right direction. Former Alabama convict Ashawnti McCloud, who spent 20 years behind bars for a string of robberies, says those who have turned away from the streets must be the difference because they know best how to change that mindset.
wbrc.com
Community hopes programs with Birmingham Police prevent violence in neighborhoods
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in the Druid Hills Neighborhood are willing to do anything to keep their community safe. Charlie Williams is the President of the Neighborhood Association. He said the community has a good working relationship with the police, but that relationship works both ways. “Particularly with our...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham city dealing with gun violence and illegal car exhibition problems
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A 19-year-old woman died in a shooting when an exhibition event went wrong in Birmingham. City officials are working on getting lawmakers' attention to create tougher laws for exhibition driving.
wvtm13.com
Editorial: Exhibition Driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — You may think watching others participate in reckless behavior isn’t causing any harm but tell that to Ja’Kai Winston’s 8-month-old son. His mother was killed, caught in the crossfire of a gunfight that started during exhibition driving in Birmingham last weekend. In a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvtm13.com
Four people killed in three separate shootings overnight in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the names of the victims in the three shootings. Reginald Jerome Reynolds, 41, of Birmingham, and Cheyanne Maria Wilson, 30, of Birmingham, were found shot on 20th Place in Ensley. Jonathan Devon Glenn, 25, of Birmingham, was found...
wvtm13.com
Former Northport Medical Center employee arrested, suspected of patient abuse
NORTHPORT, Ala. — A former employee at Northport Medical Center has been arrested after authorities say a patient was assaulted. Northport police were called to the hospital on June 24 to investigate a report that a patient had been assaulted. Authorities said the victim, a 56-year-old man with impulse...
wvtm13.com
Shelby County family stresses importance of school resource officers
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A Shelby County woman is shining the spotlight on a local deputy, credited with saving the life of her daughter and four other students. Watch the video above to hear the story of a recent college graduate working to move forward, despite an unforgettable scare.
2 men, 1 woman shot dead in less than 30 minutes on Birmingham’s west side
Three people were killed in less than 30 minutes Thursday night on Birmingham’s westside. Gunfire erupted about 10:30 p.m. in one neighborhood, leaving a man and woman dead. About 20 minutes later, a barrage of shots rang out several blocks away at a small apartment building. One man was killed in that incident.
Birmingham man linked to H2K gang sentenced to federal prison on gun charge
A 23-year-old man who authorities say is linked to a dangerous street gang has been sentenced to federal prison on a gun charge. Deontra Lamar Austin was sentenced to 42 months – 3 ½ years – on a felon in possession of a firearm conviction, according to a joint announcement Wednesday by Northern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and ATF Special Agent in Charge Mickey French.
‘To know her was to love her’: Help sought with funeral for young mother fatally shot in Birmingham
A GoFundMe has been launched for a 19-year-old mother who was fatally shot when gunfire erupted in a Birmingham parking lot during exhibition driving. Ja’Kia Winston was killed early Sunday in the 800 block of Second Avenue North. She leaves behind an infant son. “Ja’Kia Winston wasn’t just your...
Domestic violence suspect shot by Brighton police
A man was shot by a Brighton officer when police responded to a domestic dispute Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to a house on Main Street in Brighton just after 9:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they encountered a male suspect armed with a knife. He refused orders to drop the weapon, authorities said.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham woman homeless for months after COVID-19 battle causes her to lose apartment
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Over two years after its initial appearance in Alabama, COVID-19 has not only claimed the lives of nearly 20,000 Alabamians but has also disrupted the lives of many who survived. WVTM 13's Jeff Eliasoph talks with Donshe Hambright, a Birmingham woman fighting struggles in other areas...
wvtm13.com
Ambulance shortage causing 'public health crisis' in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — In an emergency situation, we are taught from a young age to dial 911 for help, but in some areas of Jefferson County, there is a chance help will not be on the way. In the video above, WVTM 13's Lisa Crane investigates the current...
wvtm13.com
One person shot by police in Brighton, Alabama; ALEA investigating
BRIGHTON, Ala. — An investigation is underway after a Brighton police officer shot someone Wednesday morning. Learn more in the video above. Brighton Police Chief Larry Woods said the shooting happened in the 3900 block of Mian Street. Details about what led to the shooting haven't been released. The...
wvtm13.com
WVTM13 Investigates: Jefferson County Cemetery Board making progress
MCCALLA, Ala. — The Jefferson County Cemetery Board is moving closer to cleaning overgrown, abandoned graveyards. At a meeting Thursday, they debated bids to give the Pine Hill Cemetery in McCalla a makeover.
Birmingham man sentenced to more than 3 years on firearm charge
A Birmingham man was sentenced to more than three years in jail on a firearm charge Tuesday.
Family seeks help to bury 16-year-old boy found shot to death on Birmingham interstate
Friends and family are trying to raise money for the funeral of a 16-year-old boy who was found shot to death on a Birmingham interstate. Kavas Jemison, who just completed the 10th grade at Jackson-Olin High School, was killed July 23. He was found in the back seat of a sedan on Interstate 59/20 in Birmingham, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
‘They just don’t care:’ Neighbors in North Birmingham frustrated over road hazards
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Neighbors in North Birmingham tell CBS 42 they feel like the city doesn’t care about their road conditions, after large potholes and other road hazards have been marked with cones for months. “We have several streets in this area that either have a hole in them or a soon to be […]
newyorkbeacon.com
Officer’s son, 12, accidentally Shoots Mom Dead: A cautionary tale
The JCSO’s initial press release stated they arrived at a residence in Forestdale Saturday after receiving a 911 call for help. Deputies found Ayobiyi Abeni Cook, 29, deceased at the scene. There seemed to be no forced entry into the home but the boy told authorities a man was seen fleeing from the residence before the call was made. However, their investigation revealed this was a fabricated story.
Shooting in Hueytown neighborhood leaves 1 dead
An investigation is underway after a shooting in Hueytown Wednesday night. Hueytown police responded at 7:17 p.m. to the 1000 block of 26th Avenue. Police Chief Mike Yarbrough said the shooting happened at a residence, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether it took place inside or outside. The victim...
Comments / 0