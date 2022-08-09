Read full article on original website
Federal Judge Finds ‘Chalking Tires’ Is Unconstitutional, Orders City to Pay $1 Per Violation
A woman who fought her parking tickets in a class-action case all the way up to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit was vindicated by a lower court on Monday, which recognized the parking police practice of “chalking tires” as an unconstitutional “search” in violation of the Fourth Amendment.
Judge strikes down law that targeted youngest voters, ruling it violated state’s constitution
A Yellowstone County District Court judge has ruled that a law passed by the 2021 Legislature that would have forced county clerks to withhold absentee ballots from voters who would turn 18 by Election Day is a violation of the Montana Constitution. Judge Michael G. Moses made the ruling Wednesday and struck down the law […] The post Judge strikes down law that targeted youngest voters, ruling it violated state’s constitution appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Vox
The Supreme Court just let a Trump judge seize control of ICE, at least for now
On Thursday evening, the Supreme Court handed down a brief, 5-4 decision that effectively places Drew Tipton, a Trump-appointed federal trial judge in Texas, in charge of many of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) decisions about which immigrants to target. The decision was largely along party lines, except that...
War on California gun laws revs up after Supreme Court’s ‘right to carry’ decision
For years, the relationship between Miranda and Richard Wallingford and their Huntington Beach neighbor Jessica Nguyen has been unhappy — if not outright hostile. According to federal court records, Nguyen didn’t like the decades-old melaleuca tree in the Wallingfords’ yard. The couple refused to take it down. The tiff between neighbors spiraled into dueling harassment allegations in an Orange County court. In 2019, restraining orders were issued to both parties requiring them to stay away from each other and, under California law, to surrender any firearms they owned.
Supreme Court's landmark guns ruling prompts race to test Second Amendment's limits
A Supreme Court decision set a standard for how lower courts will judge gun laws. That's left uncertainty about what the Second Amendment allows.
Court Upholds N.C. Statute That Criminalizes Knowingly/Recklessly Libelous Statements About Candidates
Grimmett v. Costa, decided today by Judge Catherine Eagles (M.D.N.C.), refused to issue a preliminary injunction against a N.C. statute that makes it a misdemeanor. [f]or any person to publish or cause to be circulated derogatory reports with reference to any candidate in any primary or election, knowing such report to be false or in reckless disregard of its truth or falsity, when such report is calculated or intended to affect the chances of such candidate for nomination or election.
After Supreme Court ruling, it's open season on US gun laws
The Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights threatens to upend firearms restrictions across the country as activists wage court battles over everything from bans on AR-15-style guns to age limits.The decision handed down in June already has led one judge to temporarily block a Colorado town from enforcing a ban on the sale and possession of certain semi-automatic weapons.The first major gun decision in more than a decade, the ruling could dramatically reshape gun laws in the U.S. even as a series of horrific mass shootings pushes the issue back into the headlines.“The gun rights movement has been given...
Judge Rules Cancer Survivor’s Lawsuit in Support of Her ‘FCANCER’ Vanity Plate Can Go Forward
A federal judge ruled that a Delaware woman raised a “significant constitutional issue” in her lawsuit against the state’s Division of Motor Vehicles for the revocation of her vanity license plate reading “FCANCER.”. Kari Lynn Overington, 41, was initially granted the license plate in 2020 only...
Crafting Laws That Limit Private-Employer-Imposed Speech Restrictions
As I mentioned last week, ten years ago I wrote a descriptive and analytical law review article called Private Employees' Speech and Political Activity: Statutory Protection Against Employer Retaliation, which aimed to catalog these often-little-known statutes. This year, I'm returning to the subject, trying to analyze the strongest arguments for and against such statutes. The article (Should the Law Limit Private-Employer-Imposed Speech Restrictions?) will be published later this year in a Journal of Free Speech Law symposium issue, together with other articles that stemmed from an Arizona State symposium on Non-Governmental Restrictions on Free Speech; and last week and this I'd like to serialize it here.
